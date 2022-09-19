Settlement reached for Pennsylvanians harmed by car repair coverage company

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania customers of Omega Vehicle Services, LCC, which did business as Delta Auto Protect, may be eligible for a settlement announced by the Attorney General’s Office on Monday.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office has secured a Court Order for more than $1.7 million in restitution against Omega Vehicle Services, LLC/Delta Auto Protect, along with its manager Charles Seruya, for violating consumer protection laws.

According to the AG’s office, consumers nationwide purchased vehicle service contracts from Delta Auto, with the understanding that the contract would cover needed repairs. Shapiro’s office says when consumers attempted to get coverage or reimbursement, however, Delta Auto would deny claims and fail to honor their contracts.

Customers paid between $1,000 to $3,000 in premiums to begin coverage for potential vehicle repairs and were promised 24/7 customer service and 30-day money-back guarantees. Many experienced non-responses and businesses attempted to contact Omega Vehicle Services while receiving no sucess.

This court order prevents Delta Auto and Seruya from, among other things, operating in Pennsylvania or selling these types of contracts to Pennsylvania consumers. The order sets aside $1,734,314.53 for customer restitution, $17,698.15 in business restitution, and civil penalties of $1,000 for each instance of a past or present violation of the consumer protection law – totaling $826,000. Delta Auto and Seruya are required to pay the Commonwealth within 30 days of the Court Order. Once this money is collected, the consumer restitution process can begin.

“Consumers were falsely led to believe that, in signing a contract, their vehicle repairs would be covered,” said AG Shapiro. “Instead, Delta Auto Protect blocked consumers at every turn, denying claims, withholding services, and doing everything they could to deny refunding consumers. Giving consumers the run around like that isn’t just dishonest, it’s illegal. My office is always ready to take action and get hard working families their money back.”

“Customers of Delta Auto Protect who believe they may have been a victim of deceptive sales tactics should reach out to my office as soon as possible,” said AG Shapiro. “Before Nov. 11 to qualify for restitution.”

The order includes a provision allowing additional consumers to be considered for restitution now that Delta Auto can no longer operate. Any consumers who have a contract with Delta Auto or believe they may have been harmed by the unlawful business practices of Delta Auto should submit a complaint online or by phone at 800-441-2555 by Friday, Nov. 11, to be considered.

