State College, PA

Penn State vs. Central Michigan: Final thoughts ... and a prediction

Reports are surfacing that one particular Penn State follower is so jacked up after the Nittany Lions’ murder of Auburn that he’s lost all sense of perspective and proportion. He’s writing crazy, hyperbolic things about saviors and freak shows. Can’t have that. Players might read these...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
James Franklin praises Sean Clifford's toughness, speaks on how one QB on the roster can improve

James Franklin, like many Penn State fans, probably had a little scare after seeing Sean Clifford get drilled on Saturday. He didn’t see how bad the hit looked at first. Clifford was scrambling and trying to get a first down when he nearly got his head taken clean off by an Auburn defender. He fumbled the ball after how hard he was hit, but finished the game with 178 yards passing and 1 rushing touchdown.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin reveals philosophy when it comes to coaching staff: 'I'm going to provide a level of freedom'

James Franklin has been at Penn State since 2014. Since then, there’s been a number of people who have worked on his staff. Franklin was asked how he is to work for on Wednesday. One of the more recent departures from Penn State’s staff was former DC Brent Pry, who is now the head coach at Virginia Tech. His replacement, Manny Diaz, has drawn rave reviews after the Auburn game.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Penn State hoops freshmen struggle to film promotional hype video

Penn State basketball’s freshmen are experiencing the awkwardness of being in front of a camera that they probably expected coming into college. In a Tweet from Penn State on Monday, the 5 freshman couldn’t keep a straight face while shooting a hype video. While it may have been...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College police investigate 'apparent suicide' near Snappy's gas station, Penn State confirms student dies

State College police investigated an "apparent suicide" near the Snappy's gas station on University Drive on Saturday afternoon, according to Captain Matthew Wilson from the State College Police Department. Wilson said he couldn't "provide any further information at this time; however, there is no danger to the community." Following the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Clearfield County pastor set to retire in October

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – There will be a new pastor at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church. This news comes after current Pastor Jimmy Hopper announced his retirement. Hopper is from San Antonio, Texas and his career has taken him to many different places around the United States. Six and a half years ago his journey […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
100 Mile Yard Sale Expanding

The Quarter Century old 100 mile yard sale event is getting even bigger. It will now include more of Clearfield County and a portion of Centre County. And they’re really thinking ahead for this it’s scheduled for July 21st and 22nd of next year. This will be the...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

