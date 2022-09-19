James Franklin, like many Penn State fans, probably had a little scare after seeing Sean Clifford get drilled on Saturday. He didn’t see how bad the hit looked at first. Clifford was scrambling and trying to get a first down when he nearly got his head taken clean off by an Auburn defender. He fumbled the ball after how hard he was hit, but finished the game with 178 yards passing and 1 rushing touchdown.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO