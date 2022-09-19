Read full article on original website
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
The Best BBQ on the Go at Gio’sJ.M. LesinskiWoodland, PA
Penn State Nittany LionsThe LanternState College, PA
Little League, bunk bed maker sued by injured player's family
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The family of a boy injured during the Little League World Series is now suing Little League and a furniture maker in Lycoming County. Easton Oliverson from Utah was seriously hurt when his family says he fell from a bunk bed at the start of this year's tournament.
Elk-watching ‘spectacle’ in Pa. accessible via scenic drive, live stream
The prime time for viewing the Pennsylvania elk herd has arrived. Boss bulls throughout the Elk Range in Cameron, Clearfield and Elk counties are herding and protecting their harems of cows. The high-pitched bugling from those bulls and their competitors are echoing across the mountains and valleys of the region.
Digital Collegian
State College police investigate 'apparent suicide' near Snappy's gas station, Penn State confirms student dies
State College police investigated an "apparent suicide" near the Snappy's gas station on University Drive on Saturday afternoon, according to Captain Matthew Wilson from the State College Police Department. Wilson said he couldn't "provide any further information at this time; however, there is no danger to the community." Following the...
Clearfield County pastor set to retire in October
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – There will be a new pastor at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church. This news comes after current Pastor Jimmy Hopper announced his retirement. Hopper is from San Antonio, Texas and his career has taken him to many different places around the United States. Six and a half years ago his journey […]
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall Foliage
The above photo is taken at State College, PA. The nature surrounding the college campus is just outstanding during the fall season. When we visited last year, we also hiked Mount Nittany, which I highly recommend if you find yourself in the area.
Three people died from silo gas in Penns Valley. What is it and why is it so dangerous?
A father and his sons died Wednesday after being trapped in a silo on a Penns Valley farm.
abc23.com
100 Mile Yard Sale Expanding
The Quarter Century old 100 mile yard sale event is getting even bigger. It will now include more of Clearfield County and a portion of Centre County. And they’re really thinking ahead for this it’s scheduled for July 21st and 22nd of next year. This will be the...
Father and his two sons dead after being trapped in silo on Penns Valley farm
Their deaths were ruled accidental.
Severe storms with gusty winds, hail could hit central Pa. Wednesday: forecasters
Severe storms, heavy winds and hail could return to central Pennsylvania Wednesday night after a sunny and mild day, forecasters said. The National Weather Service said most of Wednesday will be sunny and dry, with highs in the mid 80s. But strong to severe storms are expected Wednesday night in...
State College
Progress Continues on Plans for Brewery and Restaurant at Former Bellefonte Armory Property
Efforts to transform Bellefonte’s former Pennsylvania National Guard Armory property into a brewery and restaurant gained more steam this week after local officials approved a demolition permit. At Monday night’s meeting, the Bellefonte Borough Council unanimously approved a demolition permit for the 7.5-acre armory property at 1081 Zion Road....
