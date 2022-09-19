ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Electric-car demand pushes lithium prices to records

Surging prices for lithium are intensifying a race between automakers to lock up supplies and raising concerns that a shortage of the battery metal could slow the adoption of electric vehicles. Lithium carbonate prices in China, the benchmark in the fast-growing market, stand at about $71,000 a metric ton, according...
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine-usa.com

A new era of made-in-USA solar

In February 2021, US President Joe Biden issued an Executive Order calling for the establishment of resilient American supply chains intended to, in part, advance the fight against climate change. To achieve the current goal of 100% clean electricity by 2035, the US Department of Energy (DOE) estimates that solar energy would need to grow from 4% of electricity supply today to 40%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

GM investing in Lithion Recycling to support advanced EV battery recycling tech

GM announced Thursday that its venture capital division, GM ventures, will invest in Lithion Recycling to support a sustainable circular battery ecosystem. The new partnership will focus on researching and developing a viable EV battery recycling method to further reduce emissions and the usage of critical minerals. Global supply chains...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Bryan County, GA
Government
County
Bryan County, GA
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Cars
Local
Georgia Government
Axios

Lithium prices putting pressure on electric vehicle costs

Lithium prices have more than quadrupled over the last year as the rush from automakers to produce electric vehicles gains momentum. Why it matters: The spike in prices for raw lithium — a key material used in batteries — is fueling a rise in the price of EVs, hampering their appeal to consumers already dealing with inflation elsewhere.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Snow Lake Lithium expects its all-electric mine to produce enough lithium to power 5 million EVs in North America

Although it has only explored 1% of its 55,000 acre site in Canada, carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium believes it can enable a massive domestic supply of the chemical element to EV automakers when it begins commercial mining. The company expects its all-electric mine to source enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs in North America each year, which could prove vital in the US as the automotive industry shifts its supply chains domestically in order to qualify for revised federal tax credits.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Carter
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Raphael Warnock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Georgia#Politics Federal#Linus Business#Politics Whitehouse#Business Environment#Hyundai Motor Group#Kia#South Korean#Ev#Americans
Robb Report

Hundreds of New Mines Will Be Needed to Source the Raw Materials to Make EVs

The auto industry has embraced electrification as a way of making transportation cleaner going forward. There is a big problem on the horizon, though: sourcing the raw materials needed to power those vehicles. We may only be at the beginning of this new era, but the demand for the metals needed to build EV batteries is already outpacing demand, according to a new study from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (via Jalopnik). Because of this hundreds of new mines will need to be opened worldwide over the next decade to make sure there are enough battery packs to go around. If automakers really are...
INDUSTRY
insideevs.com

Experts Say EV Battery Bottlenecks Will Work Themselves Out

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
todaysemobility.com

Volkswagen, Canada advancing sustainable battery supply chain in North America

Volkswagen Group and the Government of Canada aim to promote e-mobility in the country and to explore opportunities across Canada’s automotive and battery supply chain. This was agreed on in a "Memorandum of Understanding" (MoU) signed by Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess and Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, in the presence of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The parties will investigate opportunities for Canada to contribute to Volkswagen’s global and regional battery supply chains. PowerCo, the newly founded battery company of Volkswagen, has a central role in the efforts and will drive forward the planned cooperation in the fields of battery value creation, raw materials supply chains and cathode material production in the North American region.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Giga Shanghai Production Capacity Updates Are Complete

We've published several recent stories about Tesla's production upgrades at its factory in Shanghai, China. The company has been working to significantly speed up Model 3 and Model Y production out of the area. This makes sense since Giga Shanghai not only serves as a local factory, but also as Tesla's primary export hub.
BUSINESS
uschamber.com

Forced Technology Transfer Ahead, Warns U.S. Chamber

What’s happening: The World Trade Organization will begin (and could quickly conclude) discussions on expanding its waiver of intellectual property (IP) rights on COVID vaccines to also include COVID-related therapeutics and diagnostics. Gathering storm: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, in a letter to the Secretary of Commerce and U.S. Trade...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy