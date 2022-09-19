Read full article on original website
TechSpot
Tesla's per-car production cost down to $36,000, cheaper model and robotaxi still on the roadmap
In a nutshell: Tesla's per-vehicle manufacturing costs dropped to less than half in the past five years, thanks in part to more efficient factories and improved vehicle design. The company also reiterated plans for an entry-level EV and robotaxis launching in the distant future. At a Goldman Sachs tech conference,...
FOXBusiness
Electric-car demand pushes lithium prices to records
Surging prices for lithium are intensifying a race between automakers to lock up supplies and raising concerns that a shortage of the battery metal could slow the adoption of electric vehicles. Lithium carbonate prices in China, the benchmark in the fast-growing market, stand at about $71,000 a metric ton, according...
pv-magazine-usa.com
A new era of made-in-USA solar
In February 2021, US President Joe Biden issued an Executive Order calling for the establishment of resilient American supply chains intended to, in part, advance the fight against climate change. To achieve the current goal of 100% clean electricity by 2035, the US Department of Energy (DOE) estimates that solar energy would need to grow from 4% of electricity supply today to 40%.
electrek.co
GM investing in Lithion Recycling to support advanced EV battery recycling tech
GM announced Thursday that its venture capital division, GM ventures, will invest in Lithion Recycling to support a sustainable circular battery ecosystem. The new partnership will focus on researching and developing a viable EV battery recycling method to further reduce emissions and the usage of critical minerals. Global supply chains...
Lithium prices putting pressure on electric vehicle costs
Lithium prices have more than quadrupled over the last year as the rush from automakers to produce electric vehicles gains momentum. Why it matters: The spike in prices for raw lithium — a key material used in batteries — is fueling a rise in the price of EVs, hampering their appeal to consumers already dealing with inflation elsewhere.
electrek.co
Snow Lake Lithium expects its all-electric mine to produce enough lithium to power 5 million EVs in North America
Although it has only explored 1% of its 55,000 acre site in Canada, carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium believes it can enable a massive domestic supply of the chemical element to EV automakers when it begins commercial mining. The company expects its all-electric mine to source enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs in North America each year, which could prove vital in the US as the automotive industry shifts its supply chains domestically in order to qualify for revised federal tax credits.
Good News Network
Honda to Introduce 10 New Electric Motorcycles and Scooters to Ease Air Pollution in Asia’s Megacities
Honda, who created the most-produced motor vehicle in history with the Super Cub scooter, is offering 10 new fully-electric motorbikes to ease air pollution in Asia’s megacities. Scarcely understood by Americans, the ubiquity of Honda Motor Company’s scooters and motorcycles across Asia is absolute—as entrenched a phenomenon as the...
Toyota is Working on Five Technologies of the Future Right Now
Toyota is spending billions to keep drivers safe and the air clean with new technology.
Some States May Repeal Trigger Laws After California Announced Its Ban on Gas-Powered Vehicles
Will we see some states repeal their trigger laws because of the new California ban on gas-powered vehicles. The post Some States May Repeal Trigger Laws After California Announced Its Ban on Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Factbox-The challenges automakers, and now Tesla, face with humanoid robots
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Tesla's CEO Elon Musk is set to unveil its prototype humanoid robots at an event on Sept. 30, hoping to expand beyond self-driving cars that have not yet become reality despite his repeated promises.
MTG Is Right—the U.S. Is Not Ready for a Surge in Electric Car Batteries
"Sooner or later, even now, we have to start to face a lot of issues with these retired batteries," Cornell's Fengqi You told Newsweek.
Hundreds of New Mines Will Be Needed to Source the Raw Materials to Make EVs
The auto industry has embraced electrification as a way of making transportation cleaner going forward. There is a big problem on the horizon, though: sourcing the raw materials needed to power those vehicles. We may only be at the beginning of this new era, but the demand for the metals needed to build EV batteries is already outpacing demand, according to a new study from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (via Jalopnik). Because of this hundreds of new mines will need to be opened worldwide over the next decade to make sure there are enough battery packs to go around. If automakers really are...
insideevs.com
Experts Say EV Battery Bottlenecks Will Work Themselves Out
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
How and Where to Spot Electric Vehicle Investment Opportunities
Electric vehicles have gradually been gaining a larger foothold in the country and that looks poised to continue. California is so confident in the trend that they have approved a mandate to phase out the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Other states are considering joining that initiative too. For...
todaysemobility.com
Volkswagen, Canada advancing sustainable battery supply chain in North America
Volkswagen Group and the Government of Canada aim to promote e-mobility in the country and to explore opportunities across Canada’s automotive and battery supply chain. This was agreed on in a "Memorandum of Understanding" (MoU) signed by Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess and Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, in the presence of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The parties will investigate opportunities for Canada to contribute to Volkswagen’s global and regional battery supply chains. PowerCo, the newly founded battery company of Volkswagen, has a central role in the efforts and will drive forward the planned cooperation in the fields of battery value creation, raw materials supply chains and cathode material production in the North American region.
This teen has designed a motor that could transform how electric cars are made
17-year-old Robert Sansone has designed a prototype for a synchronous reluctance motor that could make manufacturing electric vehicles cheaper and more sustainable.
insideevs.com
Tesla Giga Shanghai Production Capacity Updates Are Complete
We've published several recent stories about Tesla's production upgrades at its factory in Shanghai, China. The company has been working to significantly speed up Model 3 and Model Y production out of the area. This makes sense since Giga Shanghai not only serves as a local factory, but also as Tesla's primary export hub.
uschamber.com
Forced Technology Transfer Ahead, Warns U.S. Chamber
What’s happening: The World Trade Organization will begin (and could quickly conclude) discussions on expanding its waiver of intellectual property (IP) rights on COVID vaccines to also include COVID-related therapeutics and diagnostics. Gathering storm: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, in a letter to the Secretary of Commerce and U.S. Trade...
