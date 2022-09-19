Read full article on original website
247 Sports analyst picks outcome of 3 crucial B1G games in Week 4
The B1G has three huge conference games this weekend that may determine who will lead the conference early on and Brad Crawford has given his prediction for these three games:. Both Michigan and Maryland have been on fire recently on offense but Crawford seems to think that it will be the Wolverines and their offense that will come out on top, 38-24. Sounds like a high-scoring affair.
2 B1G secondaries among the best in the country, per PFF grades
One big plate from the secondary could be the difference between a win in a loss in the B1G. On Saturday, 2 secondaries shined en route to victories. Now, they’re being praised by Pro Football Focus. Both Michigan and Iowa garnered top grades from Pro Football Focus following outings...
Michael Locksley, Maryland 'have nothing to lose' in B1G road trip to Ann Arbor
Michael Locksley and Maryland are off to a 3-0 start, but things take a big step up in Week 4. The Terrapins head to Ann Arbor and visit against Michigan in the Big House to open conference play. Coming into the matchup, it is not lost on the Terrapins that...
Joe Rossi, Minnesota DC, received insight from LB Mariano Sori-Marin on game plan for Michigan State
Joe Rossi has been with Minnesota football since 2017, and doesn’t shy away from getting advice from his players apparently. Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press posted about what happened. Rossi wanted feedback from senior LB Mariano Sori-Marin about a few options for one part of his game plan...
ESPN's FPI projects the winner of Michigan State-Minnesota
Michigan State looks to bounce back from a rough showing against its toughest opponent of the young season Saturday, losing to Washington, 39-28. Minnesota, on the other hand, is looking to prove to the world that they are, indeed, for real. The Golden Gophers have easily dispatched each team they’ve faced this season, outscoring opponents 149-17.
Mel Tucker hints at changes coming for Michigan State's defense
Michigan State struggled on Saturday against Washington, ultimately losing to the Huskies 28-39. The loss set fans ablaze on Saturday, as fingers began pointing at the Spartans’ defense. Michigan State’s defense struggled to slow down a passing attack, a problem it has encountered for quite some time. On...
Michigan RB commit continues climb up 247Sports Composite rankings
After a very, very strong start to his senior season, Michigan 2023 four-star running back commitment Cole Cabana continued his climb up the 247Sports Composite rankings, moving up 34 spots to 161st overall in the country regardless of position. The Dexter (MI) native is now the sixth-ranked running back in the cycle.
Kickoff time, TV set for Michigan-Iowa football game
Kickoff time for Michigan’s first trip to Iowa City since 2016 has been set, and no, it’s not going to be a night game. The Michigan-Iowa game set for Oct. 1 has been assigned a Noon Eastern time kickoff (11 a.m. local) and will be televised by FOX, the Big Ten announced Monday.
MSU OC Jay Johnson explains how lack of running game impacted blowout loss to Washington
Last Saturday, Michigan State was defeated by Washington 39-28 at Husky Stadium. The running game was one of the immediate factors that MSU offensive coordinator Jay Johnson pointed out during a press conference on Tuesday morning. Another area that Johnson addressed was the “lack of complementary football” while looking at...
Mel Tucker hilariously references his mother following expletive at weekly press conference
Mel Tucker made it known that he was not feeling good about how his team played against Washington. He had a great response when referencing how he let an expletive slip in one of his recent comments. Tucker was critical of himself after his defense let up 397 yards passing...
Former MSU basketball commit arrested
YPSILANTI, MI — A one-time Michigan State University basketball recruit and former Gatorade High School player of the year has been arrested in southeast Michigan on multiple gun charges, according to a report in the Detroit News. Emoni Bates, 18, is facing felony charges in Washtenaw County after being...
Portland boys basketball coach Jason Goerge dies at 48
Goerge died at Sparrow Health System on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Olivet College Names New Baseball Coach
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Olivet College announced Monday it is promoting assistant Santiago Mendez to head baseball coach. Mendez, played in high school at Lansing Eastern and later at Lansing Community College. He has been an assistant for three seasons at Olivet. He also was an assistant for two years at Gannon University in Pennsylvania.
Michigan is Getting a New Restaurant All About Chicken
Here in Michigan, we adore our chicken. I mean, it would be difficult to head to any Michigan town and not find at least one chicken restaurant on every corner. Chicken is one of our favorite dishes. Now, Michigan is getting a new chicken restaurant, and it’s a first for...
Michigan's brain drain: Which colleges lose the most graduates and why they leave
Four months after Neil Gurnani graduated from the University of Michigan's school of engineering with a degree in computer science, he moved in August to the San Francisco Bay area to work for Amazon. Gurnani said he listed San Francisco, Seattle and New York as his top three locations to...
Michigan State University freshman wants more done to protect students after attack near campus
EAST LANSING, Mich. – A freshman at Michigan State University said she was attacked near campus and even though she got away, she is worried about the safety of other students. The attack happened during sorority rush week in the area of Burcham Drive and Abbot Road in East...
Lottery ticket worth $25,000 a year for life sold in Michigan
LANSING, MI -- A lottery ticket worth $25,000 a year for the rest of the winner’s life was sold on the Michigan Lottery website for the Lucky for Life drawing on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The winning ticket matched all five white balls drawn -- 05-26-28-37-42 -- to win the prize.
Sixteen years ago, affirmative action was banned in Michigan. With upcoming Supreme Court lawsuit, it may be banned nationwide.
Since 2006, the University of Michigan has been running what it calls a “natural experiment” in race-neutral admissions. Following a 2006 statewide vote that banned affirmative action in the state’s public universities, the University radically shifted its admissions procedures for the first time since 1963 by removing race from the admission process. On Oct. 31, the Supreme Court will hear the lawsuits brought by Students for Fair Admissions, an anti-affirmative action organization challenging racially informed admissions practices at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.
Michigan Secretary of State announces 2 new mobile branch offices, more to come
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says her office is making moves to reach and assist more residents where they already are. This week, they’re at the Auto Show.
Inside the Abandoned 1970 Murder House North of Lansing, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On the night of Nov. 19, 1970, Alonzo Hart Jr. returned home, in the small Michigan city of Ithaca, north of Lansing, from work between 8:30-9:00 PM. His wife, Sarah Jane, had packed their six kids into the car and "went shopping" so she wouldn't be home during the murder she had planned with Phillip Lippert & William Pribble.
