East Lansing, MI

saturdaytradition.com

247 Sports analyst picks outcome of 3 crucial B1G games in Week 4

The B1G has three huge conference games this weekend that may determine who will lead the conference early on and Brad Crawford has given his prediction for these three games:. Both Michigan and Maryland have been on fire recently on offense but Crawford seems to think that it will be the Wolverines and their offense that will come out on top, 38-24. Sounds like a high-scoring affair.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

2 B1G secondaries among the best in the country, per PFF grades

One big plate from the secondary could be the difference between a win in a loss in the B1G. On Saturday, 2 secondaries shined en route to victories. Now, they’re being praised by Pro Football Focus. Both Michigan and Iowa garnered top grades from Pro Football Focus following outings...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI projects the winner of Michigan State-Minnesota

Michigan State looks to bounce back from a rough showing against its toughest opponent of the young season Saturday, losing to Washington, 39-28. Minnesota, on the other hand, is looking to prove to the world that they are, indeed, for real. The Golden Gophers have easily dispatched each team they’ve faced this season, outscoring opponents 149-17.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker hints at changes coming for Michigan State's defense

Michigan State struggled on Saturday against Washington, ultimately losing to the Huskies 28-39. The loss set fans ablaze on Saturday, as fingers began pointing at the Spartans’ defense. Michigan State’s defense struggled to slow down a passing attack, a problem it has encountered for quite some time. On...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Michigan RB commit continues climb up 247Sports Composite rankings

After a very, very strong start to his senior season, Michigan 2023 four-star running back commitment Cole Cabana continued his climb up the 247Sports Composite rankings, moving up 34 spots to 161st overall in the country regardless of position. The Dexter (MI) native is now the sixth-ranked running back in the cycle.
DEXTER, MI
wkzo.com

Former MSU basketball commit arrested

YPSILANTI, MI — A one-time Michigan State University basketball recruit and former Gatorade High School player of the year has been arrested in southeast Michigan on multiple gun charges, according to a report in the Detroit News. Emoni Bates, 18, is facing felony charges in Washtenaw County after being...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Olivet College Names New Baseball Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Olivet College announced Monday it is promoting assistant Santiago Mendez to head baseball coach. Mendez, played in high school at Lansing Eastern and later at Lansing Community College. He has been an assistant for three seasons at Olivet. He also was an assistant for two years at Gannon University in Pennsylvania.
OLIVET, MI
wrif.com

Michigan is Getting a New Restaurant All About Chicken

Here in Michigan, we adore our chicken. I mean, it would be difficult to head to any Michigan town and not find at least one chicken restaurant on every corner. Chicken is one of our favorite dishes. Now, Michigan is getting a new chicken restaurant, and it’s a first for...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

Sixteen years ago, affirmative action was banned in Michigan. With upcoming Supreme Court lawsuit, it may be banned nationwide.

Since 2006, the University of Michigan has been running what it calls a “natural experiment” in race-neutral admissions. Following a 2006 statewide vote that banned affirmative action in the state’s public universities, the University radically shifted its admissions procedures for the first time since 1963 by removing race from the admission process. On Oct. 31, the Supreme Court will hear the lawsuits brought by Students for Fair Admissions, an anti-affirmative action organization challenging racially informed admissions practices at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Inside the Abandoned 1970 Murder House North of Lansing, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On the night of Nov. 19, 1970, Alonzo Hart Jr. returned home, in the small Michigan city of Ithaca, north of Lansing, from work between 8:30-9:00 PM. His wife, Sarah Jane, had packed their six kids into the car and "went shopping" so she wouldn't be home during the murder she had planned with Phillip Lippert & William Pribble.
LANSING, MI

