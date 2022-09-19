Another year, another Traverse City Prospect Tournament in the books. While there was no official winner of the tournament this time around, the Detroit Red Wings showed well for themselves, finishing with a 2-1 record with 13 goals-for and just eight against. While the team as a whole performed well, there were a number of individuals that stood out on their own merits, some more surprising than others.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO