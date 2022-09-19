Read full article on original website
The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba TortillaJ.M. LesinskiEast Aurora, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
The Hockey Writers
4 Reasons Why the Avalanche Won’t Win the 2023 Stanley Cup
After years of frustrating postseason losses, the Colorado Avalanche finally slayed their demons and captured the first Stanley Cup of the Nathan MacKinnon era, and the third in franchise history. Employing a breakneck strategy revolving around speed in all three zones, the Avalanche tore through the Western Conference and eventually toppled the dynasty-in-waiting in the Tampa Bay Lightning. After the highs of a championship wore off, the Avalanche watched as several key contributors cashed in during free agency and endured an offseason of significant change.
NHL
Mailbag: Canucks, Islanders under radar; Flyers' plan without Couturier
Here is the Sept. 21 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. What two teams (one in each conference) do you believe are flying under the radar and could potentially be a playoff team? -- @punmasterrifkin. The Vancouver...
'Bills Mafia' reacts to Buffalo's dominating win on 'Monday Night Football' over Titans
Following the Buffalo Bills’ trouncing of the Tennessee Titans on “Monday Night Football” in Orchard Park, members of “Bills Mafia” were enthralled with the team’s performance. Read more here:
Yardbarker
Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans
Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
NFL Fans Blast the Tennessee Titans After ‘Embarrassing’ Loss to Buffalo Bills
Tonight was not a great night to be a Tennessee Titans fan. A 41-7 loss left the Titan fanbase reeling, calling the loss “embarrassing.” Just last season, the team looked like they were building up an NFL offense to compliment superstar Derrick Henry. Tonight, a whole stable of Henry’s couldn’t have helped that offense.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Subban, Chara, Yandle, Bruins, Maple Leafs, Stars
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the news starts with three big retirement announcements. P.K. Subban, Keith Yandle, and Zdeno Chara have decided to call it a career. Meanwhile, there’s injury news coming out of Toronto as a couple of players will be missing time at training camp. Finally, the Dallas Stars and New York Rangers made a trade.
Mike McDaniel Makes His Opinion On Bills Very Clear
Through the first two games of the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills have looked like a juggernaut. Buffalo has outscored its first two opponents--the Rams and Titans--72-17. Keep in mind, we're talking about the reigning Super Bowl champs and AFC No. 1 seed. Up next for the Bills is a...
Yardbarker
Improving Sabres Lock Up GM Kevyn Adams On Multi-Year Extension
The Buffalo Sabres have missed the playoffs the last 11 seasons and have seemingly been in rebuild mode for most of that period, but the club appears to have turned the corner under General manager Kevyn Adams, who was rewarded with a multi-year contract extension on Wednesday. The Western New...
The Hockey Writers
4 Devils Takeaways From 2022 Buffalo Prospects Challenge
The 2022 Prospects Challenge is officially in the books. The New Jersey Devils appeared in three games, finishing with a record of 1-1-1. There is a lot of excitement about the team’s prospect pool, which has been ranked the fourth best farm system in the league by my colleague Peter Baracchini. Fans saw a handful of familiar faces, including Alexander Holtz and Kevin Bahl and another recently drafted forward who was a pleasant surprise. Here are some prospects that had a good weekend ahead of training camp this week.
NHL
Seventy-four players invited to Canadiens training camp
MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens announced on Tuesday that 74 players will participate in training camp, which opens on Wednesday, September 21 at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard with physical tests and medical examinations. The camp will run until Monday, October 10 in preparation for the season opener against...
Yardbarker
Red Wings: 5 Takeaways From the 2022 Traverse City Prospect Tournament
Another year, another Traverse City Prospect Tournament in the books. While there was no official winner of the tournament this time around, the Detroit Red Wings showed well for themselves, finishing with a 2-1 record with 13 goals-for and just eight against. While the team as a whole performed well, there were a number of individuals that stood out on their own merits, some more surprising than others.
The Buffalo Bills picked a perfect time to put on one heck of a show... yet again
Just go ahead and give Buffalo the Lombardi Trophy.
NFL・
NHL
Jets, Rangers, Blackhawks pose with 'Back to Hockey' signs
Players write their favorite snacks, what they did over the summer, who their best friend is. It's back to the hockey rink for NHL teams, so the Winnipeg Jets, New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks pulled out the "Back to Hockey" chalkboards. Jets, Rangers and Blackhawks players posed with their...
First look: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins odds and lines
The Buffalo Bills (2-0) and the Miami Dolphins (2-0) meet Sunday in Week 3 NFL action. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Bills vs. Dolphins odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
WATCH: Top plays from Bucs' dominant defensive performance in Week 2
Despite their offensive struggles, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-0 to start the 2022 regular season, with back-to-back road victories against conference opponents. That’s because the Bucs’ defense has been dominant in both of those games, allowing just 13 total points. In Sunday’s 20-10 win over the New...
NBC Sports
Steelers WR says he was open '90 percent of the time' vs. Patriots
The Pittsburgh Steelers have several dynamic skill players on offense, but none made a significant impact against the New England Patriots in Week 2. That includes talented rookie wide receiver George Pickens, who contributed just one catch for 23 yards on three targets in the Steelers' 17-14 loss to the Patriots.
NBC Sports
What Warriors fans can expect from Kuminga in 2022-23 season
Jonathan Kuminga still is only 19 years old. No, this isn't an old Jayson Tatum joke. The Warriors' top draft pick from a year ago finally will get out of the teenager phase of his life on Oct. 6, when he turns 20 years old. Fans and the franchise alike will have to remember that at times, too. Patience still is needed.
NBC Sports
Suns owner Robert Sarver begins process of selling teams
Suspended Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver plans to sell both professional basketball teams. Sarver, who purchased the teams in 2004, was punished by the NBA and WNBA when an investigation uncovered racist and sexist workplace misconduct. Sarver was fined a record of $10 million and was given a one-year suspension from the leagues.
NBC Sports
Giants score run after Rockies' Cron has odd glove malfunction
The Giants will take any and all runs, regardless of how they come. In the first inning of Wednesday’s game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Giants designated hitter David Villar grounded a ball to Rockies second baseman Garrett Hampson, who flipped the ball to shortstop Alan Trejo in an attempt to turn a double play. After recording the force out at second, Trejo’s throw to first base bizarrely went through C.J. Cron’s glove, which allowed LaMonte Wade Jr. to score from third base after he had doubled to lead off the game two batters prior.
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera on defensive personnel changes: We’re not there yet
With the exception of a Week 18 victory over the lowly Giants, Washington’s defense did not perform well down the stretch in 2021. And the club is not off to a particularly hot start in 2022 either. Though the Commanders defeated the Jaguars in Week One, they gave up...
