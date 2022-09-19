ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a stark repudiation of Donald Trump’s legal arguments, a federal appeals court on Wednesday permitted the Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from the former president’s Florida estate as part of its ongoing criminal investigation. The ruling from a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit amounts to an overwhelming victory for the Justice Department, clearing the way for investigators to continue scrutinizing the documents as they consider whether to bring criminal charges over the storage of of top-secret records at Mar-a-Lago after Trump left the White...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

President Biden slams Russia, Vladimir Putin in U.N. speech

President Biden used his speech at the United Nations General Assembly Wednesday to criticize Russia and Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine. It comes hours after Putin announced a partial mobilization of troops, and a potential nuclear response to the West. Margaret Brennan, CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent and "Face the Nation" moderator, joined Scott MacFarlane to discuss the speech.
FOREIGN POLICY
#U N#U N General Assembly
CBS News

TikTok to ban campaign fundraising, require "mandatory verification" for U.S. political accounts

Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, TikTok announced Wednesday it is banning of campaign fundraising on its platform. It also announced new policies for political accounts, including "mandatory verification." In upcoming weeks, the app, which already bans political advertising, will also ban campaign fundraising, Blake Chandlee, president of global business...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CBS News

9/21: Red and Blue

New York attorney general sues former President Donald Trump and his children for alleged fraud; Tracking key elections in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

CBS News poll shows tight Senate race in Georgia

The midterm elections are just weeks away, and a new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll in Georgia showed just how tight the Senate race is between incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker. CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto joined "Red and Blue" to break down the poll.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

