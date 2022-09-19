Read full article on original website
Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a stark repudiation of Donald Trump’s legal arguments, a federal appeals court on Wednesday permitted the Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from the former president’s Florida estate as part of its ongoing criminal investigation. The ruling from a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit amounts to an overwhelming victory for the Justice Department, clearing the way for investigators to continue scrutinizing the documents as they consider whether to bring criminal charges over the storage of of top-secret records at Mar-a-Lago after Trump left the White...
New York Attorney General Letitia James files lawsuit against Trump family, organization
New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil lawsuit Wednesday against former President Donald Trump, three of his children, and the Trump Organization over alleged business fraud. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports from Washington.
Trump and other former White House officials could be called to testify in billionaire Thomas Barrack's trial
Former President Donald Trump or members of his administration could be called as witnesses in the trial of Thomas Barrack, a billionaire friend of Trump accused of unlawfully lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates, a federal judge said Tuesday. On Monday and Tuesday, Judge Brian Cogan repeatedly asked...
President Biden slams Russia, Vladimir Putin in U.N. speech
President Biden used his speech at the United Nations General Assembly Wednesday to criticize Russia and Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine. It comes hours after Putin announced a partial mobilization of troops, and a potential nuclear response to the West. Margaret Brennan, CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent and "Face the Nation" moderator, joined Scott MacFarlane to discuss the speech.
Putin announces a partial military mobilization in Russia, threatens use of nuclear weapons
In a rare address, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization in Russia. He also threatened the use of nuclear weapons. This all comes as United Nations General Assembly meetings are underway. "Face the Nation" moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss.
TikTok to ban campaign fundraising, require "mandatory verification" for U.S. political accounts
Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, TikTok announced Wednesday it is banning of campaign fundraising on its platform. It also announced new policies for political accounts, including "mandatory verification." In upcoming weeks, the app, which already bans political advertising, will also ban campaign fundraising, Blake Chandlee, president of global business...
Justice department cleared to review records taken from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago – live
Judges overturn ruling that temporarily blocked investigators from the material, making clear Trump remains in legal peril
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's profanity-laced hot mic criticism of U.S. goes viral
Seoul — Already battling record-low approval ratings, South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol has landed in trouble again after his disparaging remarks about key ally the United States were caught on a hot mic. Yoon, a political novice who took office in May, is in New York for the United...
9/21: Red and Blue
New York attorney general sues former President Donald Trump and his children for alleged fraud; Tracking key elections in Georgia.
CBS News poll shows tight Senate race in Georgia
The midterm elections are just weeks away, and a new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll in Georgia showed just how tight the Senate race is between incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker. CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto joined "Red and Blue" to break down the poll.
