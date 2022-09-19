ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

Maple Grove's Jett Uzzell named SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week (Sept. 4-10)

By Jack Butler
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email varriano34@gmail.com with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line .

Jett Uzzell, Maple Grove

The senior outside linebacker had nine total tackles (six solo), a tackle for loss and one sack in a 45-7 win at Totino-Grace on September 9.

Gavin Knutson of White Bear Lake placed second in voting. The senior quarterback completed 12-of-13 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns. His passer rating was 158.3 in a 38-7 win over Roseville on September 8.

See our recap of White Bear Lake's win here.

Maddy Benka of Minnehaha Academy was third. The sophomore outside hitter scored 24 kills, 14 digs and two aces in a 3-1 win at Providence Academy on September 8. Her 102 kills are the most in the state.

See the full list of nominees and results here .

