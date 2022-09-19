Maple Grove's Jett Uzzell named SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week (Sept. 4-10)

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email varriano34@gmail.com with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line .

Jett Uzzell, Maple Grove

The senior outside linebacker had nine total tackles (six solo), a tackle for loss and one sack in a 45-7 win at Totino-Grace on September 9.

Gavin Knutson of White Bear Lake placed second in voting. The senior quarterback completed 12-of-13 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns. His passer rating was 158.3 in a 38-7 win over Roseville on September 8.

Maddy Benka of Minnehaha Academy was third. The sophomore outside hitter scored 24 kills, 14 digs and two aces in a 3-1 win at Providence Academy on September 8. Her 102 kills are the most in the state.

