Ann Arbor, MI

First look: Maryland at Michigan odds and lines

By Dominick Petrillo
 3 days ago
The Maryland Terrapins (3-0) travel to The Big House Saturday to take on the Michigan Wolverines (3-0) with kickoff in Ann Arbor at noon ET (FOX). Below, we look at Maryland vs. Michigan odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.

Both teams come into this matchup undefeated, and both have scored a lot of points in the process. That is where the similarities end.

Maryland has given up points in their wins, including 27 last Saturday to SMU. Michigan has only given up a total of 13 points the entire season while trouncing the likes of Colorado State, Hawaii, and UConn.

This will be the first true test for a Michigan team that has finally decided on J.J. McCarthy as their starting QB. It will be interesting to see if Michigan can hold an offense like Maryland’s, under coach Mike Locksley, to under 2 TDs.

Michigan is No. 4 in the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Maryland at Michigan odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 10:44 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Maryland +520 (bet $100 to win $520) | Michigan -750 (bet $750 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Maryland +17.5 (-115) | Michigan -17.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 62.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Maryland 3-0 | Michigan 3-0
  • ATS: Maryland 2-1 | Michigan 2-1
  • O/U: Maryland 1-2 | Michigan 1-2

Maryland vs. Michigan head-to-head

Since joining the Big Ten, Maryland has been a non-factor. They had the unfortunate circumstance to be a member of the East division. This means annual battles against the big 3 of Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State.

In the last 2 games against Michigan, the Terrapins have lost by an average score of 48.5-12.5. These games have not been competitive. With Michigan on cruise control right now, it will be interesting to see if Maryland and QB Taulia Tagovailoa can make this game any closer than recent ones.

Michigan leads the all-time series 9-1, including a 5-1 record at home.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

IN THIS ARTICLE
