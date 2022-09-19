ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

First look: San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos odds and lines

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00nqh4_0i1ShYk000

The San Francisco 49ers (1-1) travel to square off with the Denver Broncos (1-1) on Sunday Night Football in Week 3. Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High is set for 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC). Below, we look at 49ers vs. Broncos odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

The 49ers were able to secure their first win of the season in Week 2 with a 27-7 blowout victory over the Seattle Seahawks following an ugly loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1. QB Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2, so QB Jimmy Garoppolo will operate San Francisco’s offense again moving forward.

The Broncos were able to escape with a narrow 16-9 win over the Houston Texans in Week 2 after being upset by the Seahawks in the season opener. It has been a shaky start for QB Russell Wilson, who completed only 14-of-31 attempts for 219 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception in the win against the Texans.

49ers at Broncos odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): 49ers -101 (bet $101 to win $100) | Broncos -117 (bet $117 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): 49ers +1.5 (-112) | Broncos -1.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 43.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: 49ers 1-1 | Broncos 1-1
  • ATS: 49ers 1-1 | Broncos 0-2
  • O/U: 49ers 0-2 | Broncos 0-2

49ers vs. Broncos head-to-head

This will be the 16th meeting between the 49ers and the Broncos. San Francisco has the narrow lead with an 8-7 record over Denver in its first 15 meetings, including 1-0 in the postseason, dating back to 1970.

The 49ers and the Broncos faced each other in Super Bowl XXIV, with San Francisco cruising to an easy 55-10 victory at the Louisiana Superdome.

Access more NFL coverage:

