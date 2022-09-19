Buckingham Palace has spoken out about how Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, really found out about the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8. There has been plenty of speculation about how Harry was really informed about what had happened to his grandmother, as Harry's relationship with the royals has been notably strained before the queen's death. Although Harry rushed to Balmoral to be by the queen's side after her health took a turn for the worse, he did not accompany his fellow family members (it's thought his brother, William, Prince of Wales, drove Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, at least part of the way, per Daily Mail) on the journey and instead made the trip alone.

