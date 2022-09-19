Read full article on original website
Heading home. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going back to California following Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service. “Meghan and Harry won’t stick around after the queen’s funeral and plan to return to California. Obviously, they were unprepared to remain in the U.K. for this long," an insider said after they touched down in the U.K. last week following the death of Her Majesty. "It’s been an emotional and heartbreaking week — but, naturally, they’re looking forward to getting back to Lilibet and Archie."
Prince William’s decision to make a joint public appearance with his estranged brother, Prince Harry, fulfilled one of the Queen’s final wishes, RadarOnline.com has learned. Queen Elizabeth II, who died peacefully at Balmoral Castle last Thursday at age 96, had expressed her wish for her grandsons to repair...
Prince William made an unmistakable gesture to Prince Harry during Monday's funeral for their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at St. George's Chapel. While settling in for the committal service, William clearly waved to Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, inviting them to come and be seated with him, Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Harry responded with a quick nod before he and Meghan joined them, marking a show of unity between the brothers.
Prince Harry will be wearing a morning suit to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral after he was barred from wearing his military uniform. “Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes said in a statement to Page Six on Tuesday.
Prince Harry was seen puffing out his cheeks as he left the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle, were seen leaving St George’s Chapel in Windsor Monday afternoon after the service for the late monarch.Other royals, including King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, were also pictured leaving the venue.The late monarch was buried with Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in a service conducted by the Dean of Windsor in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The burial was not televised.Her casket was placed alongside those of her...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were among the royal family members waiting at Buckingham Palace to receive Queen Elizabeth II's coffin on Tuesday, September 13. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were joined by the new regent's siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Prince William and Princess Kate were also there, palace […]
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were forced to sit in the second row behind King Charles III and Prince William during the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral this week, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The surprising development marks just the latest snub against Harry and Meghan since the Queen’s passing...
Disgraced royal Prince Andrew will be allowed to wear his military uniform at one event during Queen Elizabeth's funeral, while Prince Harry cannot.
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death during a Sept. 10 walkabout, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton remarked how Windsor Castle feels different without the monarch there.
Heading home. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to leave the United Kingdom shortly after attending Queen Elizabeth II‘s state funeral and committal service because they are anxious to see their children, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Meghan and Harry are preparing to return to Montecito almost...
Meghan Markle got emotional on Monday during the state funeral of her late grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II. Dressed in a black dress -- which she paired with a matching wide-brimmed hat, gloves, tights, and heels -- the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex appeared to wipe tears from her eyes during the service which took place at Westminster Abbey.
Honoring their great-grandmother. Prince William and Princess Kate’s eldest children attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, September 19. William and Kate, both 40, paid their respects at Westminster Abbey alongside their two kids: Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7. The Prince of Wales arrived at the service alongside King Charles III and Prince Harry. Kate, meanwhile, rode with Queen Consort Camilla as they were joined by George and Charlotte.
Buckingham Palace has spoken out about how Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, really found out about the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8. There has been plenty of speculation about how Harry was really informed about what had happened to his grandmother, as Harry's relationship with the royals has been notably strained before the queen's death. Although Harry rushed to Balmoral to be by the queen's side after her health took a turn for the worse, he did not accompany his fellow family members (it's thought his brother, William, Prince of Wales, drove Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, at least part of the way, per Daily Mail) on the journey and instead made the trip alone.
Queen Elizabeth II's health has been declining over the last several months. According to ABC News, her condition has appeared to worsen over the last 24 hours. Now, her family is gathered by her side, including all four of her children, as she is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle. The family has made it clear how serious the queen's status is.
Queen Elizabeth II may have been adored by many around the globe, but the TV ratings of her funeral, both in the United States and the United Kingdom, were significantly lower than those of Princess Diana's funeral more than two decades ago. The state funeral for the late British monarch...
Two royals remembered. 25 years before Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, September 19, Princess Diana was laid to rest in Althorp in September 1997. While the services may have been different — Her Majesty was honored with a state funeral, while Diana had a royal ceremonial one — both proceedings shared several poignant similarities.
