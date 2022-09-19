ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Over & Out! Prince Harry And Meghan Markle 'Won't Stick Around' After Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Source

Heading home. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going back to California following Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service. “Meghan and Harry won’t stick around after the queen’s funeral and plan to return to California. Obviously, they were unprepared to remain in the U.K. for this long," an insider said after they touched down in the U.K. last week following the death of Her Majesty. "It’s been an emotional and heartbreaking week — but, naturally, they’re looking forward to getting back to Lilibet and Archie."
ETOnline.com

Prince William Invites Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Sit With Kate Middleton and Kids During Queen's Funeral

Prince William made an unmistakable gesture to Prince Harry during Monday's funeral for their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at St. George's Chapel. While settling in for the committal service, William clearly waved to Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, inviting them to come and be seated with him, Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Harry responded with a quick nod before he and Meghan joined them, marking a show of unity between the brothers.
The Independent

Emotional Prince Harry puffs out his cheeks as he gets into car with Meghan after Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry was seen puffing out his cheeks as he left the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle, were seen leaving St George’s Chapel in Windsor Monday afternoon after the service for the late monarch.Other royals, including King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, were also pictured leaving the venue.The late monarch was buried with Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in a service conducted by the Dean of Windsor in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The burial was not televised.Her casket was placed alongside those of her...
Us Weekly

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Royal Family to Receive Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin at Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were among the royal family members waiting at Buckingham Palace to receive Queen Elizabeth II's coffin on Tuesday, September 13. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were joined by the new regent's siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Prince William and Princess Kate were also there, palace […]
Us Weekly

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Leave the U.K. ‘Almost Immediately’ After Queen’s Funeral: ‘They’ve Missed the Kids Like Crazy’

Heading home. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to leave the United Kingdom shortly after attending Queen Elizabeth II‘s state funeral and committal service because they are anxious to see their children, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Meghan and Harry are preparing to return to Montecito almost...
ETOnline.com

Meghan Markle Gets Emotional, Cries at Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Meghan Markle got emotional on Monday during the state funeral of her late grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II. Dressed in a black dress -- which she paired with a matching wide-brimmed hat, gloves, tights, and heels -- the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex appeared to wipe tears from her eyes during the service which took place at Westminster Abbey.
Us Weekly

Princess Kate and Queen Consort Camilla Arrive With Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: Photos

Honoring their great-grandmother. Prince William and Princess Kate’s eldest children attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, September 19. William and Kate, both 40, paid their respects at Westminster Abbey alongside their two kids: Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7. The Prince of Wales arrived at the service alongside King Charles III and Prince Harry. Kate, meanwhile, rode with Queen Consort Camilla as they were joined by George and Charlotte.
The List

Buckingham Palace Sets The Record Straight On When Prince Harry Found Out About The Queen's Death

Buckingham Palace has spoken out about how Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, really found out about the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8. There has been plenty of speculation about how Harry was really informed about what had happened to his grandmother, as Harry's relationship with the royals has been notably strained before the queen's death. Although Harry rushed to Balmoral to be by the queen's side after her health took a turn for the worse, he did not accompany his fellow family members (it's thought his brother, William, Prince of Wales, drove Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, at least part of the way, per Daily Mail) on the journey and instead made the trip alone.
The List

Is Prince Harry Really Visiting The Queen Without Meghan Markle?

Queen Elizabeth II's health has been declining over the last several months. According to ABC News, her condition has appeared to worsen over the last 24 hours. Now, her family is gathered by her side, including all four of her children, as she is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle. The family has made it clear how serious the queen's status is.
