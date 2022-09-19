Read full article on original website
‘Because of the holiday, it delayed the readings in the process’: Edmond resident claims to receive third utility bill in one month
An Edmond resident says he has received three utility bills from the city in a span of one month.
'Terrified': Putnam City North High School Parent Concerned Of Fights Among Students
A parent said they are "terrified" to send his son to high school after a fight at Putnam City North left him with a bloody nose, mouth, and bruises on his head. "This school is totally out of control," said the parent, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation. "The fights here are excessive."
Mother Says School Resource Office Overstepped To Break Up Fight
An Oklahoma City metro mother claimed a school resource officer used excessive force when breaking up a fight between her son and another student. The incident was caught on camera. Cheryl Mohammed said she is upset to hear her son was in a fight but more concerned with how it...
‘This makes me fall apart’: Family frustrated after charges declined against OKC daycare worker accused of physically assaulting children; DHS investigates
A now-former daycare worker with A Step Above Learning Center has been terminated following allegations of physical abuse.
Officials respond to several fires in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials responded to several fires in Oklahoma City. On Tuesday, officials responded to a fire on South Walker Avenue in Oklahoma City. Crews also responded to a fire on South Shields Boulevard, as well as another fire at Pinefield Drive. Officials told KOCO 5 that no...
OK County Commissioners appoint two new Jail Trust members
The Oklahoma County Commissioners appointed two new members of the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority or Jail Trust. The post OK County Commissioners appoint two new Jail Trust members appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Search underway for new Canadian County special judge
The selection of a new Canadian County special judge is expected soon – although it will be several months before they take office. Candidates have applied for a seat that will open when Special Judge Khristan K. Strubhar becomes district judge. Strubhar was elected without opposition at the June...
Oklahoma City police issue warning regarding social media scam
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a warning about another social media scam. Police said the suspect obtains information about a victim and then uses it to make up a story about their loved ones being in trouble. The scammer then tries to extort money from the victim.
Oklahoma City police alert residents of a new scam making the rounds
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is making residents aware of a scam making the rounds. "In this particular scam, the suspect obtains information about the victim (most likely from their social media pages), then uses that info to make up a story about the victim’s loved ones being in trouble, in order to extort money from the victim," police warned on Facebook.
Attorney General O’Connor Joins Coalition Against Banks, Credit Card Companies Tracking and Monitoring Firearm Purchases
OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O’Connor has joined a coalition of 24 states alerting the chief executive officers of three major credit card companies that the recent creation of a Merchant Category Code for the processing of firearms purchases from gun stores is potentially a violation of consumer protection and antitrust laws.
Mayor of Maud at center of embezzlement allegations
MAUD, Okla. — The mayor of Maud is at the center of embezzlement allegations. City council members said they took it upon themselves to do some digging. "We are strong council, weak mayor," said Bob Watson, councilmember for city of Maud. City councilmembers in Maud claim Mayor Russell Dillon...
12-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Black College Student In Oklahoma History
A 12-year-old boy from Oklahoma City recently became the youngest black college student in Oklahoma history. Elijah Muhammad Jr. started his freshman year at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) last month. He's currently enrolled in three classes as part of his major, cyber security. Elijah Jr. told KFOR that he...
Judge denies motion to dismiss case against Chickasha man accused of killing three people
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A judge denied a motion to dismiss the case against a man accused of fatally stabbing three people in Chickasha in February 2021. Lawrence Paul Anderson is accused of killing Andrea Lynn Blankenship, 41, and cutting out her heart. Authorities said Anderson brought the heart to his aunt and uncle's house, cooked it with potatoes and tried to serve it to them before killing Leon Pye, 67, severely injuring his aunt, and killing Kaeos Yates, the pair's 4-year-old granddaughter.
OCDC Inmate Accused, Charged With Rape Arrested In Florida
An Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate, who allegedly raped another inmate before walking away from the jail, has been arrested in Florida. U.S. Marshals officials confirmed the arrest of 44-year-old Danta Thomas Tuesday, two months after he was booked into the OCDC in July. Thomas is facing a first-degree rape...
Motorcyclist killed in deadly accident in Oklahoma City, officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A motorcyclist was killed in a deadly accident in Oklahoma City. Around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a crash near Interstate 240 and Air Depot Boulevard near the entrance of an Amazon building. Officials said a motorcycle had collided with a vehicle. Officials told...
Update: Tow truck driver may be victim in towing incident in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Initial reports from police indicated that a tow truck driver may have stolen a vehicle. However as the investigation has progressed, the driver was found and is cooperating with authorities. Police now believe he may be a victim in this incident. Police tell KFOR someone called the legitimate tow truck driver […]
OK Co. detainee accused of raping woman handcuffed to cell wall arrested in Florida
Law enforcement officials say the man accused of raping a female detainee handcuffed to a cell wall at the Oklahoma County Detention Center while he was being processed has been arrested several states away.
Grady Co. Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss In Triple-Murder Case
A Grady County judge denied Lawrence Anderson's request to drop his charges for a triple-murder he is accused of committing in February of 2021. Anderson's attorney had filed a motion to dismiss, citing the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on McGirt v. Oklahoma. The ruling reaffirms that crimes committed by Native Americans in "Indian Country" are to be tried by tribal or federal courts, rather than the state.
Oklahoma City Police Identifies 2 Victims In Separate Homicides
The Oklahoma City Police Department released information on two victims of separate homicides Monday morning. Authorities responded to the first scene for a welfare check just before 8:45 a.m. at an apartment complex near Northwest 23rd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. When officers arrived, officials said they found 53-year-old Jason...
‘Shocked, sad, angry’; Law firm releases more new evidence in Glossip case
This week, a law firm released more new evidence that they say brings into question the guilt of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip.
