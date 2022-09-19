ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Officials respond to several fires in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials responded to several fires in Oklahoma City. On Tuesday, officials responded to a fire on South Walker Avenue in Oklahoma City. Crews also responded to a fire on South Shields Boulevard, as well as another fire at Pinefield Drive. Officials told KOCO 5 that no...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Search underway for new Canadian County special judge

The selection of a new Canadian County special judge is expected soon – although it will be several months before they take office. Candidates have applied for a seat that will open when Special Judge Khristan K. Strubhar becomes district judge. Strubhar was elected without opposition at the June...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police issue warning regarding social media scam

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a warning about another social media scam. Police said the suspect obtains information about a victim and then uses it to make up a story about their loved ones being in trouble. The scammer then tries to extort money from the victim.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police alert residents of a new scam making the rounds

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is making residents aware of a scam making the rounds. "In this particular scam, the suspect obtains information about the victim (most likely from their social media pages), then uses that info to make up a story about the victim’s loved ones being in trouble, in order to extort money from the victim," police warned on Facebook.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
chickashatoday.com

Attorney General O’Connor Joins Coalition Against Banks, Credit Card Companies Tracking and Monitoring Firearm Purchases

OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O’Connor has joined a coalition of 24 states alerting the chief executive officers of three major credit card companies that the recent creation of a Merchant Category Code for the processing of firearms purchases from gun stores is potentially a violation of consumer protection and antitrust laws.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Mayor of Maud at center of embezzlement allegations

MAUD, Okla. — The mayor of Maud is at the center of embezzlement allegations. City council members said they took it upon themselves to do some digging. "We are strong council, weak mayor," said Bob Watson, councilmember for city of Maud. City councilmembers in Maud claim Mayor Russell Dillon...
MAUD, OK
The Daily South

12-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Black College Student In Oklahoma History

A 12-year-old boy from Oklahoma City recently became the youngest black college student in Oklahoma history. Elijah Muhammad Jr. started his freshman year at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) last month. He's currently enrolled in three classes as part of his major, cyber security. Elijah Jr. told KFOR that he...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Judge denies motion to dismiss case against Chickasha man accused of killing three people

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A judge denied a motion to dismiss the case against a man accused of fatally stabbing three people in Chickasha in February 2021. Lawrence Paul Anderson is accused of killing Andrea Lynn Blankenship, 41, and cutting out her heart. Authorities said Anderson brought the heart to his aunt and uncle's house, cooked it with potatoes and tried to serve it to them before killing Leon Pye, 67, severely injuring his aunt, and killing Kaeos Yates, the pair's 4-year-old granddaughter.
CHICKASHA, OK
News On 6

OCDC Inmate Accused, Charged With Rape Arrested In Florida

An Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate, who allegedly raped another inmate before walking away from the jail, has been arrested in Florida. U.S. Marshals officials confirmed the arrest of 44-year-old Danta Thomas Tuesday, two months after he was booked into the OCDC in July. Thomas is facing a first-degree rape...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Grady Co. Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss In Triple-Murder Case

A Grady County judge denied Lawrence Anderson's request to drop his charges for a triple-murder he is accused of committing in February of 2021. Anderson's attorney had filed a motion to dismiss, citing the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on McGirt v. Oklahoma. The ruling reaffirms that crimes committed by Native Americans in "Indian Country" are to be tried by tribal or federal courts, rather than the state.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Police Identifies 2 Victims In Separate Homicides

The Oklahoma City Police Department released information on two victims of separate homicides Monday morning. Authorities responded to the first scene for a welfare check just before 8:45 a.m. at an apartment complex near Northwest 23rd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. When officers arrived, officials said they found 53-year-old Jason...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

