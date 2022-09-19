Read full article on original website
KOCO
Signs of change in Oklahoma town after family nearly died in awful crash
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — There are signs of change in a rural Oklahoma town after a family nearly lost their lives in an awful crash. A guardrail now makes the rural highway near Chickasha safer. KOCO 5 met with some of those family members and talked to the man who made the changes happen.
Small Oklahoma business says it’s struggling after thieves stole tools from truck
An Edmond family tells KFOR sneaky thieves targeted their truck in broad daylight, taking thousands of dollars in work tools - the equipment kept their small business afloat.
Update: Tow truck driver may be victim in towing incident in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Initial reports from police indicated that a tow truck driver may have stolen a vehicle. However as the investigation has progressed, the driver was found and is cooperating with authorities. Police now believe he may be a victim in this incident. Police tell KFOR someone called the legitimate tow truck driver […]
KOCO
Police chiefs in Oklahoma to spend money on new patrol cars, technology, officers
Okla. — Police chiefs in Oklahoma said they’ll use millions they were just given in grant money on new patrol cars, better technology and more officers. The attorney general said the state handed out a record amount this year. In the 2023 Safe Oklahoma grants, 58 departments will split $2 million.
‘Because of the holiday, it delayed the readings in the process’: Edmond resident claims to receive third utility bill in one month
An Edmond resident says he has received three utility bills from the city in a span of one month.
KOCO
Motorcyclist killed in Oklahoma City crash, officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday evening in Oklahoma City. Around 6:20 p.m., police responded to a crash near Interstate 240 and Air Depot Boulevard near the entrance of an Amazon building. Officials said a motorcycle had collided with a vehicle. Officials told KOCO...
News On 6
Mother Says School Resource Office Overstepped To Break Up Fight
An Oklahoma City metro mother claimed a school resource officer used excessive force when breaking up a fight between her son and another student. The incident was caught on camera. Cheryl Mohammed said she is upset to hear her son was in a fight but more concerned with how it...
News On 6
Crews Battle Large Brush Fire In South OKC
Firefighters battled a large brush pile fire in south Oklahoma City on Tuesday evening. The fire was in the 7200 block of S. Walker Ave. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said it was a brush fire and there were no injuries. They said they don’t know the cause of the...
‘Absolutely heartbreaking’: Yukon Cinema 5 being demolished for more parking spaces
Yukon residents gathered outside of the Yukon Cinema 5 movie theater Wednesday as a local wrecking company began tearing it down.
Deer to blame for several deadly motorcycle crashes in OK
In recent months, there have been multiple accidents, including several deadly crashes, involving deer across the state.
‘This makes me fall apart’: Family frustrated after charges declined against OKC daycare worker accused of physically assaulting children; DHS investigates
A now-former daycare worker with A Step Above Learning Center has been terminated following allegations of physical abuse.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police alert residents of a new scam making the rounds
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is making residents aware of a scam making the rounds. "In this particular scam, the suspect obtains information about the victim (most likely from their social media pages), then uses that info to make up a story about the victim’s loved ones being in trouble, in order to extort money from the victim," police warned on Facebook.
news9.com
City Of Bethany Hiring Across Multiple Positions
The city is looking to hire firefighters, policemen, trash collectors and more.
Photos: Sweet dogs seeking loving homes in OKC
Officials with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are still waiving adoption fees in hopes of finding loving homes for adoptable animals.
Police: Barricaded suspect taken into custody in Cleveland Co.
Cleveland County Sheriffs say an individual had allegedly barricaded themselves after they did not show up for court on Wednesday.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police issue warning regarding social media scam
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a warning about another social media scam. Police said the suspect obtains information about a victim and then uses it to make up a story about their loved ones being in trouble. The scammer then tries to extort money from the victim.
blackchronicle.com
Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings
A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
News On 6
'Terrified': Putnam City North High School Parent Concerned Of Fights Among Students
A parent said they are "terrified" to send his son to high school after a fight at Putnam City North left him with a bloody nose, mouth, and bruises on his head. "This school is totally out of control," said the parent, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation. "The fights here are excessive."
OKC traffic stop leads to discovery of gift cards with stolen bank account info on them
"They would steal gift cards and on that stripe, on the back, they would have somebody else's card information and encode that into that stripe,” M.Sgt. Gary Knight said. “So, it looks like they're just carrying a gift card, but they're actually carrying a card with someone else's information."
KOCO
Protests in Oklahoma, across world planned to support women’s rights in Middle East
EDMOND, Okla. — Protests in Oklahoma and across the world have been planned to support women’s rights in the Middle East. Women across the world are cutting off their hair and burning head coverings since a woman passed away in Iran. She died in custody after she was arrested by the country’s morality police, for not wearing her hijab correctly.
