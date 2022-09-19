ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KFOR

Update: Tow truck driver may be victim in towing incident in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Initial reports from police indicated that a tow truck driver may have stolen a vehicle. However as the investigation has progressed, the driver was found and is cooperating with authorities. Police now believe he may be a victim in this incident. Police tell KFOR someone called the legitimate tow truck driver […]
KOCO

Motorcyclist killed in Oklahoma City crash, officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday evening in Oklahoma City. Around 6:20 p.m., police responded to a crash near Interstate 240 and Air Depot Boulevard near the entrance of an Amazon building. Officials said a motorcycle had collided with a vehicle. Officials told KOCO...
News On 6

Crews Battle Large Brush Fire In South OKC

Firefighters battled a large brush pile fire in south Oklahoma City on Tuesday evening. The fire was in the 7200 block of S. Walker Ave. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said it was a brush fire and there were no injuries. They said they don’t know the cause of the...
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police alert residents of a new scam making the rounds

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is making residents aware of a scam making the rounds. "In this particular scam, the suspect obtains information about the victim (most likely from their social media pages), then uses that info to make up a story about the victim’s loved ones being in trouble, in order to extort money from the victim," police warned on Facebook.
KOCO

blackchronicle.com

Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings

A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
KOCO

Protests in Oklahoma, across world planned to support women’s rights in Middle East

EDMOND, Okla. — Protests in Oklahoma and across the world have been planned to support women’s rights in the Middle East. Women across the world are cutting off their hair and burning head coverings since a woman passed away in Iran. She died in custody after she was arrested by the country’s morality police, for not wearing her hijab correctly.
