Barry County, MI

pumpkin spice psychedelics... this trendy stuff if getting out of hand..

My North.com

2022 Fall Color Map: Peak Fall Color in Northern Michigan

From mid-Michigan to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, here’s our week-by-week look at fall foliage in Northern Michigan in partnership with Tom O’Hare, chief meteorologist at 9&10 News. Check in weekly for new updates to help you plan the perfect fall color tour + Fall Club articles below to inspire your autumn adventure.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Hail Up to Golfball-Size Batters West Michigan

Hail up to Golfball-size pounded parts of West Michigan Wednesday morning (9 21 22). The largest hail report from a trained spotter was golfball-size just west of Cedar Springs and a report of 2″ hail near Mason in Ingham Co. Hail fell across S. Newaygo, N and E. Kent, parts of Montcalm and Ionia Co. and the Lansing Area.
CEDAR SPRINGS, MI
WZZM 13

Here's when Michigan's fall colors may peak

MICHIGAN, USA — As fall settles in, one of nature’s greatest shows is about to begin all across Michigan. We’re gradually saying goodbye to the muggy days of summer and hello to crisp fall air. So, as cider mills, apple orchards, and corn mazes fill our weekend plans, we can't forget about the red-yellow-gold colors that will soon line our streets.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

HGTV Is Looking for a Fixer-Upper Family in Michigan

It's easy to spend hours and hours going down the home renovation rabbit hole on TV. Whether it's real-time or on-demand, you can view home reno shows 24/7. Cable network HGTV has made a cottage industry out of airing home renovation shows. The TV giant is home to literally hundreds of home reno shows, from stalwarts like Trading Spaces and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition to newer programs like Renovation Impossible and Farmhouse Fixer.
MICHIGAN STATE
grmag.com

Fresh catch! GR welcomes new seafood restaurant

This summer, Grand Rapids welcomed a high-end seafood restaurant ready to serve an underserved niche in the downtown food scene. Michigan is not exactly a haven for seafood — the nice fish from the Great Lakes notwithstanding — so it’s no surprise there is not a huge array of restaurants serving a vast lineup of seafood. Leo’s has checked the box since the early 2000s, Fish Lad’s is a dynamic retailer in the Downtown Market, and Beacon Corner Bar recently opened to fill the niche, but the May opening of the Real Seafood Company, 141 Lyon St. NW, was a welcome addition. So far, it is delivering on its promise to add quality seafood to the marketplace.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Bracing for Cold Weather, Going from the 80s to 30s

It’s still felt a lot like summer in Michigan for much of September, and I’m not mad about it. I’m not ready for fall yet and certainly not ready for winter. But, as we head into the end of September, it’s inevitable that Michigan is going to get some colder weather, and some is coming very soon.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

How to Find Your Very Own Glowing Yooperlite Rocks in Michigan

While traveling in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan recently, I was reminded of an article I had read a few years earlier about "Yooperlite" rocks. It all started in a souvenir store in Ontonagon, Michigan. In one aisle of the store there was a selection of small, black lights that were for sale. They varied in size and price and the sign said they were used to find "Yooperlite" rocks.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Inside the Abandoned 1970 Murder House North of Lansing, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On the night of Nov. 19, 1970, Alonzo Hart Jr. returned home, in the small Michigan city of Ithaca, north of Lansing, from work between 8:30-9:00 PM. His wife, Sarah Jane, had packed their six kids into the car and "went shopping" so she wouldn't be home during the murder she had planned with Phillip Lippert & William Pribble.
LANSING, MI
kzookids.com

Best New Restaurants in Kalamazoo: Your Fave New Dining Spots

We are lucky to live in Kalamazoo with so many culinary masterpieces nearby. While we LOVE our restaurants (6600+ votes for the best restaurants in Kalamazoo support that notion), we never settle for good enough when it comes to our food. And neither do our local restaurant owners: even during...
KALAMAZOO, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Ghost Town of Copper Falls, Michigan

It seems that there’s a never-ending supply of ghost towns in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula…more and more seem to be found or hidden in past archives. Here’s one that’s another of the old mining villages: Copper Falls. Sitting in Keweenaw County, Copper Falls grew around the...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern

The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
My North.com

Celebrate Secret Summer on Northern Michigan’s Sunrise Side

Soak up September’s still-warm lakes and sunny days while you spend a three-day weekend exploring Northern Michigan’s eastern shoreline from Oscoda to Rogers City. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse Magazine delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options.
ROGERS CITY, MI
WZZM 13

13 ON YOUR SIDE News Managers

Brooks Blanton is the News Director at WZZM 13 On Your Side. Brooks has 28 years of experience in the TV News business and has worked at stations in Lansing, Tucson, Phoenix and served as a network producer for FOX NewsChannel based in Atlanta. He has covered major news events throughout his career including several major hurricanes, the BP Gulf Oil Spill and several Presidential elections. Brooks is a native Michigander and a graduate of Michigan State University.
MICHIGAN STATE

