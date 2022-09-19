Read full article on original website
yataheigh
2d ago
pumpkin spice psychedelics... this trendy stuff if getting out of hand..
My North.com
2022 Fall Color Map: Peak Fall Color in Northern Michigan
From mid-Michigan to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, here’s our week-by-week look at fall foliage in Northern Michigan in partnership with Tom O’Hare, chief meteorologist at 9&10 News. Check in weekly for new updates to help you plan the perfect fall color tour + Fall Club articles below to inspire your autumn adventure.
WOOD
Hail Up to Golfball-Size Batters West Michigan
Hail up to Golfball-size pounded parts of West Michigan Wednesday morning (9 21 22). The largest hail report from a trained spotter was golfball-size just west of Cedar Springs and a report of 2″ hail near Mason in Ingham Co. Hail fell across S. Newaygo, N and E. Kent, parts of Montcalm and Ionia Co. and the Lansing Area.
Michigan couple gifted custom, four-tiered cocktail sausage cake on their wedding day
CANADIAN LAKES, MI – A Michigan couple recently celebrated their big day with a slew of tasty, little snacks. It started when the bride, Kasey Bailey of Howard City, reached out to packaged meat brand Hillshire Farm to explain that she and her fiancé, Mike, were massive fans of the brand’s Lit’l Smokies.
WZZM 13
Here's when Michigan's fall colors may peak
MICHIGAN, USA — As fall settles in, one of nature’s greatest shows is about to begin all across Michigan. We’re gradually saying goodbye to the muggy days of summer and hello to crisp fall air. So, as cider mills, apple orchards, and corn mazes fill our weekend plans, we can't forget about the red-yellow-gold colors that will soon line our streets.
HGTV Is Looking for a Fixer-Upper Family in Michigan
It's easy to spend hours and hours going down the home renovation rabbit hole on TV. Whether it's real-time or on-demand, you can view home reno shows 24/7. Cable network HGTV has made a cottage industry out of airing home renovation shows. The TV giant is home to literally hundreds of home reno shows, from stalwarts like Trading Spaces and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition to newer programs like Renovation Impossible and Farmhouse Fixer.
Cool West Michigan Lightning Show Visible from 60 Miles Away
If you were out driving around on Tuesday evening, September 20, 2022, at about 9 pm, you probably saw an incredible light show from the thunderstorms that had passed through the West Michigan area. The storms moved through the Grand Rapids area a little earlier in the evening, however they...
Local filmmaker to open Michigan’s first year-round horror museum
MONROE, MI - Michigan has a Death Museum, a Museum of Magic, and even a Taxidermy Museum. But there’s no year-round horror museum. That’s about to change thanks to a local filmmaker who just signed a three-year lease to bring a two-story museum of horror to Downtown Monroe.
First freeze coming soon: See average freeze dates for your closest Michigan city
Those of us with veggies or tender herbs still in the garden - or summer flowers still blooming - are starting to watch the forecast for signs of the “first freeze” of the fall in our areas. This first date of the autumn season when low temperatures plunge...
WZZM 13
Human bones for sale in new West Michigan online oddities store
There is no federal law preventing the sale of human remains. Three states have restrictions, but Michigan is not one of them.
grmag.com
Fresh catch! GR welcomes new seafood restaurant
This summer, Grand Rapids welcomed a high-end seafood restaurant ready to serve an underserved niche in the downtown food scene. Michigan is not exactly a haven for seafood — the nice fish from the Great Lakes notwithstanding — so it’s no surprise there is not a huge array of restaurants serving a vast lineup of seafood. Leo’s has checked the box since the early 2000s, Fish Lad’s is a dynamic retailer in the Downtown Market, and Beacon Corner Bar recently opened to fill the niche, but the May opening of the Real Seafood Company, 141 Lyon St. NW, was a welcome addition. So far, it is delivering on its promise to add quality seafood to the marketplace.
wrif.com
Michigan Bracing for Cold Weather, Going from the 80s to 30s
It’s still felt a lot like summer in Michigan for much of September, and I’m not mad about it. I’m not ready for fall yet and certainly not ready for winter. But, as we head into the end of September, it’s inevitable that Michigan is going to get some colder weather, and some is coming very soon.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Michigan
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
How to Find Your Very Own Glowing Yooperlite Rocks in Michigan
While traveling in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan recently, I was reminded of an article I had read a few years earlier about "Yooperlite" rocks. It all started in a souvenir store in Ontonagon, Michigan. In one aisle of the store there was a selection of small, black lights that were for sale. They varied in size and price and the sign said they were used to find "Yooperlite" rocks.
Inside the Abandoned 1970 Murder House North of Lansing, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On the night of Nov. 19, 1970, Alonzo Hart Jr. returned home, in the small Michigan city of Ithaca, north of Lansing, from work between 8:30-9:00 PM. His wife, Sarah Jane, had packed their six kids into the car and "went shopping" so she wouldn't be home during the murder she had planned with Phillip Lippert & William Pribble.
kzookids.com
Best New Restaurants in Kalamazoo: Your Fave New Dining Spots
We are lucky to live in Kalamazoo with so many culinary masterpieces nearby. While we LOVE our restaurants (6600+ votes for the best restaurants in Kalamazoo support that notion), we never settle for good enough when it comes to our food. And neither do our local restaurant owners: even during...
The Ghost Town of Copper Falls, Michigan
It seems that there’s a never-ending supply of ghost towns in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula…more and more seem to be found or hidden in past archives. Here’s one that’s another of the old mining villages: Copper Falls. Sitting in Keweenaw County, Copper Falls grew around the...
Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern
The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
My North.com
Celebrate Secret Summer on Northern Michigan’s Sunrise Side
Soak up September’s still-warm lakes and sunny days while you spend a three-day weekend exploring Northern Michigan’s eastern shoreline from Oscoda to Rogers City. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse Magazine delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options.
WZZM 13
13 ON YOUR SIDE News Managers
Brooks Blanton is the News Director at WZZM 13 On Your Side. Brooks has 28 years of experience in the TV News business and has worked at stations in Lansing, Tucson, Phoenix and served as a network producer for FOX NewsChannel based in Atlanta. He has covered major news events throughout his career including several major hurricanes, the BP Gulf Oil Spill and several Presidential elections. Brooks is a native Michigander and a graduate of Michigan State University.
Michigan’s Most Popular and Best-Loved “Trashy” Beer is No Surprise
Michiganders love their beer...they really love their beer. We've taken to crafting our own, selling our own brands, collecting beer cans, attempting to sample every Michigan beer out there...holy cow, it never ends. As the Detroit Free Press said, even Michigan's “trashy” beers have become iconic and popular.....and the most...
