Wyoming State

Wake Up Wyoming

Now Is The Time To Be A Part Of Wyoming’s Connect2Women Event

The conference offers dynamic presenters, professional development workshops, and networking opportunities to celebrate professional women across Wyoming. Best of all, attendee feedback guides conference planning, so you can be sure to enjoy the most dynamic, thought-provoking, and inspiring two days yet!. This year's Connect2Women event will be held in Casper...
CASPER, WY
Casper, WY
Entertainment
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Society
State
Wyoming State
Casper, WY
Society
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
cowboystatedaily.com

High Gas Prices Hasn’t Sparked Wyoming Coal Generation

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Natural gas prices continue to climb, greatly increasing the cost competitiveness of coal electrical generation. “We know anecdotally that across the country, if we look at just total coal production, that’s up. And coal production in Wyoming is almost entirely used...
WYOMING STATE
Person
Randy Houser
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Wildlife Crossings: How Wildlife Officials Got Animals To Use Them

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. More than 40 years ago, Apple pulp and shouting helped save countless mule deer from being hit by speeding traffic on Interstate 80 near Elk Mountain. During the winter of 1977-78, John Hyde was a game warden trainee with the Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Meet one of Wyoming’s DSP nominees, Desirae Garcia

Desirae Garcia is I-REACH2’s Direct Support Professional (DSP) of the year nominee for the state of Wyoming. “DSPs are the artists of social change,” Omira Anayou. Last week was Direct Support Professional Recognition Week, and Garcia was honored at a banquet for her efforts helping individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!

Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

What California Activity Is Also Popular Here In Wyoming?

Surfing is probably something you haven't ever thought about doing, but you don't need to go to California to do it. River surfing has been an activity that surfing lovers have been doing for years here in Wyoming. After the snow melt, surfers will ride the waves of Snake River's Lunch Counter Rapids. These rapids are so popular that Surfer Today.com has put them in the top river surfing rapids in the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming Farmers Could See Millions in Climate Investment From the USDA

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced up to $2.8 billion in 70 selected projects across the country, including various ones that could impact Wyoming. The projects, part of the USDA's climate-smart commodities partnerships, involve partnering with various groups, including the Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, Farm Journal, Inc.,...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Sunday, September 18, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.79, is down 2 cents from our last report of $3.81 on Friday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 4 cent from a week ago, and is up 21 cents per gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

WyoLotto Launches New Draw Game Keno

On Sunday, the WyoLotto started the drawing for its new lottery draw game Keno at various locations across the state. Keno is a draw game where numbers are randomly picked every four minutes from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m., requiring someone to go to a licensed location to buy a ticket where they pick up to 10 numbers, with the cost of the ticket increasing for each number picked and how much is being wagered.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

Casper, WY
Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

