Now Is The Time To Be A Part Of Wyoming’s Connect2Women Event
The conference offers dynamic presenters, professional development workshops, and networking opportunities to celebrate professional women across Wyoming. Best of all, attendee feedback guides conference planning, so you can be sure to enjoy the most dynamic, thought-provoking, and inspiring two days yet!. This year's Connect2Women event will be held in Casper...
Birthday’s Are Best When You Spend Them In Wyoming
If you're in Wyoming, there's a good chance you came here once, fell in love with the state and vowed to make your way back. Vacation when I was 12 years old is when I vowed to come back, it only took 32 years to make it back. Country singer/songwriter...
Here’s How To Identify Wyoming Wildlife By Their Droppings
This is not going to surprise you one bit, but every animal poops. Yep, if you're kids favorite book is 'Everyone Poops' or 'Who Pooped In The Park', you've had this conversation. We have a large amount of people here in Wyoming that love to get out and enjoy nature....
GROSS: What Does Wyoming Do With All That Tourist Poop?
What do American national parks do with all that poop filling up their outhouses?. You've probably never thought about it for 2 reasons:. 2). It's just taken care of for you, so it never dawns on you to think about it. Here are a few park poop facts for you....
WATCH: Jeffree Star Talks Being a Permanent WYO Resident and Skin Care
What is it about the state of Wyoming that keeps attracting celebrities? Maybe with the advent of social media, it's just impossible to keep how great it is here a secret. Jeffree Star definitely knows and he isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Earlier today (Wednesday, September 21st, 2022), he posted...
WATCH: Brave Wyoming Girl Challenges The World To Climb Mountains
I'll never forget my first look at the mountains of Wyoming. I was 12 years old and on a road trip to Yellowstone from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. That first glimpse of the Big Horn Mountains eventually led me to attend the University of Wyoming and create a life here. I didn't...
WATCH: Best Starship Troopers Hell’s Half Acre Scenes
When fighting the mighty bugs from the bug planet the producers of Starship Troopers needed someplace on Earth that did not look like Earth. So they went to find a place that looked like - um - well someplace that giant bugs with interstellar space travel technology would live. Natrona...
cowboystatedaily.com
High Gas Prices Hasn’t Sparked Wyoming Coal Generation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Natural gas prices continue to climb, greatly increasing the cost competitiveness of coal electrical generation. “We know anecdotally that across the country, if we look at just total coal production, that’s up. And coal production in Wyoming is almost entirely used...
cowboystatedaily.com
Remote-Controlled Weapons, Live Video Tracking Likely Not Future Of Hunting In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Killing big-game animals from behind a computer screen is something Wyoming won’t ever accept, said the state’s top wildlife manager. “There were operations where you could sign up to shoot a deer in Texas while you were sitting at...
It’s Time To Stop Ignoring Wyoming’s Beautiful Bighorn Mountains
It's time for the world to stop ignoring Wyoming's beautiful Bighorn Mountains. And I KNOW some of you are saying, "No. Hush. Be Quiet." because here in Wyoming, we like to be a bit secretive about how amazing our state is. But, I think it's time we let other people...
Casper, Get Ready For A Great Time With A Wyoming Author
It wasn't long ago that Buffalo, Wyoming turned into Durant, WY for Longmire Days. The celebration, attended by many lovers of the Longmire book series and TV show, was started by the creator of Walt Longmire and the book series Craig Johnson. The event began in 2012, the same year...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Wildlife Crossings: How Wildlife Officials Got Animals To Use Them
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. More than 40 years ago, Apple pulp and shouting helped save countless mule deer from being hit by speeding traffic on Interstate 80 near Elk Mountain. During the winter of 1977-78, John Hyde was a game warden trainee with the Wyoming...
Meet one of Wyoming’s DSP nominees, Desirae Garcia
Desirae Garcia is I-REACH2’s Direct Support Professional (DSP) of the year nominee for the state of Wyoming. “DSPs are the artists of social change,” Omira Anayou. Last week was Direct Support Professional Recognition Week, and Garcia was honored at a banquet for her efforts helping individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!
Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
What California Activity Is Also Popular Here In Wyoming?
Surfing is probably something you haven't ever thought about doing, but you don't need to go to California to do it. River surfing has been an activity that surfing lovers have been doing for years here in Wyoming. After the snow melt, surfers will ride the waves of Snake River's Lunch Counter Rapids. These rapids are so popular that Surfer Today.com has put them in the top river surfing rapids in the world.
cowboystatedaily.com
New Gold Mine West Of Cheyenne Could Employ 2,600 People; Generate $75 Million In Tax Revenue
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A proposed gold and copper mine west of Cheyenne could potentially breathe new life into the area near a southern Wyoming ghost town. Having submitted its mine permit application with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Gold Corp. officials say...
Wyoming: Please Do Not Attempt This Viral TikTok Cooking Challenge
Every week there is a new viral trend on social media. The issue is, some of these can be dangerous. This week, the new viral TikTok trend is the "Sleepy Chicken Challenge", which is marinating chicken in NyQuil or other over-the-counter (OTC), cough syrups and then cooking it. According to...
Wyoming Farmers Could See Millions in Climate Investment From the USDA
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced up to $2.8 billion in 70 selected projects across the country, including various ones that could impact Wyoming. The projects, part of the USDA's climate-smart commodities partnerships, involve partnering with various groups, including the Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, Farm Journal, Inc.,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Sunday, September 18, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.79, is down 2 cents from our last report of $3.81 on Friday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 4 cent from a week ago, and is up 21 cents per gallon from one year ago.
WyoLotto Launches New Draw Game Keno
On Sunday, the WyoLotto started the drawing for its new lottery draw game Keno at various locations across the state. Keno is a draw game where numbers are randomly picked every four minutes from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m., requiring someone to go to a licensed location to buy a ticket where they pick up to 10 numbers, with the cost of the ticket increasing for each number picked and how much is being wagered.
