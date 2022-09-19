Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
norwoodnews.org
Bedford Park: Construction Site Boom Truck Carrying Poles Breaks & Collapses on Occupied Car
A construction site boom truck carrying poles collapsed on an occupied vehicle at Bedford Park Boulevard and Jerome Avenue in the Bedford Park section of The Bronx on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at around 10.38 a.m., injuring two people, City officials confirmed. Eye-witnesses said one woman miraculously survived the collapse and...
norwoodnews.org
Search for 13-Year-Old Boy from Wakefield Reported Missing
The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old boy from Wakefield who is reported as missing. Police said Iqbal Nazir of Wakefield in The Bronx was seen leaving Chelsea Vocational High School, located at 131 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan on Monday, Sept. 19, at around 11.44 a.m.
norwoodnews.org
Crotona: Building Applications Filed for New 7-Story Building at 1404 Stebbins Avenue
Building applications have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) for a new, 7-story, mixed-use building at 1404 Stebbins Avenue, located southeast of Crotona Park East in The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located between East 170th Street and Boston Road, the lot is near the Freeman Street subway...
norwoodnews.org
Bedford Park: Third-Story Fire at 3184 Villa Avenue Under Control
FIRE AT 3184 Villa Avenue. Video courtesy of the Citizens’ App. Twelve units, comprising 60 firefighters responded to a fire at 3184 Villa Avenue in Bedford Park on Monday evening, Sept. 19. The department issued a call for “all hands” to respond to a fire which broke out on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 2817 Atlantic Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2817 Atlantic Avenue, a 14-story mixed-use building in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by Peter Pizzimenti and developed by Joel Schwartz under the 2815 Atlantic Holding LLC, the structure yields 68 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 14 units for residents at 40 to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $33,875 to $86,460.
norwoodnews.org
Mt. Hope: Three Sought after 30-Year-Old Man Robbed at Gunpoint
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating the three people seen in the attached photos and video who are sought for questioning in connection to an armed robbery that occurred in Mt. Hope. It was reported to police in the 46th Precinct that on June 29, at...
NYCHA residents celebrate removal of sidewalk shed after 7 years
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Sidewalk sheds are erected to protect pedestrians from falling debris and avoid tragedies across New York City. But for some residents in the East Village, they have become eyesores that make life miserable for tenants. Piece by piece, the sidewalk shed on 3rd Street between Avenue B and Avenue C […]
norwoodnews.org
Wakefield: Man Sought following Police Impersonation Robbery
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating the person seen in the attached photo who is sought for questioning in connection to a police impersonation robbery that occurred in Wakefield. It was reported to police in the 44th Precinct that on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at around 12.50...
IN THIS ARTICLE
therealdeal.com
Yonkers greenlights $182M in residential, commercial projects
Several residential and commercial projects are moving closer to reality in Yonkers, thanks to preliminary and final approvals of various financial incentives. The Yonkers Industrial Development Agency approved incentives for projects representing a cumulative private investment of $182 million, the Yonkers Times reported. In addition to hundreds of construction jobs, the developments will create more than 300 housing units in the Westchester County city.
Woman, 66, repeatedly punched, robbed inside Bronx subway station; suspect sought
Authorities are searching for a man wanted for beating a 66-year-old woman during a robbery inside a Bronx subway station last week.
WHERE'S DESIREE? Girl, 15, vanished from Bronx home
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl last seen inside her Bronx home this week.
yonkerstimes.com
City of Yonkers Now Accepting Paint at Recycling Center
Mayor Spano Announces Partnership with PaintCare.org. Do You have several half used or quarter gallons of old paint stores up in your garage? On Sept. 20, Mayor Mike Spano announced a partnership with PaintCare, which operates New York’s Postconsumer Paint Stewardship Program, to allow households and businesses to dispose of leftover paint for recycling with no additional cost. Starting September 21, residents can drop off wet paint at the Yonkers Recycling Center, the designated Postconsumer Paint Collection Site for paint drop-off. The City of Yonkers is now New York State’s largest municipality to participate in the program.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yonkerstimes.com
Yonkers IDA Votes Approvals for Developments Totalling $182 Million
Projected to Create More Than 600 Construction Jobs and Over 300 Units of Housing. The Yonkers Industrial Development Agency (YIDA) voted preliminary and final approvals of financial incentives for new residential and commercial projects representing a total private investment of $182.2 million, The developments are projected to create more than 600 construction jobs and over 300 apartments including affordable housing for low-income seniors.
Bronx couple deals with chronic flooding in NYCHA home
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Bronx woman who has a partner living with disabilities is tired of cleaning up the mess in their apartment. A reoccurring leak is flooding their apartment and is now impacting the lobby. Wanda Escobar says almost everyday since Aug. 24, her kitchen floor has been flooded due to a leak […]
therealdeal.com
Take my apartment, please! Luxury rental concessions are back
New York’s airtight rental market is starting to show some cracks: Luxury concessions are back. From Williamsburg to Long Island City to Midtown, brokers and listing sites reveal landlords are again offering a free month, leasing incentives and lower base rent on units that sit. “It’s only been recently...
Burglar who pushed himself through AC unit in SoHo apartment sought by NYPD
The NYPD is looking to identify the whereabouts of a suspect they said burglarized a woman’s SoHo apartment last month, authorities said.
brickunderground.com
Can a NYC landlord require me to pay for repairs under $100?
My new lease says that any repairs under $100 are the responsibility of the tenant. Is this allowed?. It’s not common for a New York City landlord to require you to be responsible for repairs in your apartment, but whether it’s legal depends on your apartment’s rent-stabilization status—and if you caused the damage.
Boy, 14, shot in leg in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park
A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a fight in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park, cops said Tuesday. The teen managed to take himself to the hospital after he was shot in the famed 526-acre green space about 8:30 p.m., police said. He hobbled into Kings County Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. He told nurses he had been shot in Prospect Park but wouldn’t say where in the park exactly. ...
An apparent escape attempt turned deadly Tuesday for a man held at a New York City jail
The Vernon C. Bain Center, a jail built on a barge, sits in the East River across from Rikers Island. He is the 15th person to die in city custody or shortly after being released this year. [ more › ]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A street in East Harlem was just renamed after this iconic actress
A portion of 101st Street between Third and Lexington Avenues in East Harlem will forever be known as Cicely Tyson Way, after the iconic actress, the first Black woman to star in a recurring role in a dramatic television series. Tyson, who passed away at the age of 96 on...
Comments / 0