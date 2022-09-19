Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
White Plains Farmers Market: Court Street Between Martine & Main St., White Plains, NY 10601. Wednesdays 8.30 am-3.30 pmBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Related
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Gioiella Jewelry
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Gioiella!. Four...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Meal JOY
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Meal JOY!
hamlethub.com
HMTX Industries Cuts Ribbon in Norwalk
Yesterday, Mayor Harry Rilling joined Office of Governor Ned Lamont, Senator Bob Duff, Senate Majority Leader and Harlan Stone, the CEO of HMTX Industries for the ribbon cutting of HMTX Industries. Norwalk is proud that HMTX Industries, a global manufacturer of vinyl flooring, selected our City to call home for...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Accelerated Movement Physical Therapy
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Accelerated Movement...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: Shady Lady
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT, Shady Lady!
hamlethub.com
Wine Tasting on Saturday at Ancona's in Wilton Benefits Circle of Care
Head to Ancona's in Wilton this Saturday, September 24 from 3 to 6pm for a Kahal Wine Tasting benefiting Circle of Care, a nonprofit that supports families of children with cancer. The event is hosted by Dr. Michael Crystal with special guests Shawn and David Kahal. Ancona's is located at...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Chamber Transitions from Paper Gift Certificates to E-Gift Cards, Shop Local!
The Ridgefield Chamber is moving from its current paper-based gift certificate program to a Ridgefield Community E-Gift Card. Diana Spence, Executive Director of the Ridgefield Chamber says redemption of outstanding paper certificates will continue to be honored. "The Gift Card is a prepaid Mastercard and processed by merchants as such....
hamlethub.com
Community Day Event Introduces Building One Community (B1C) to the Shippan Neighborhood
Prizes, giveaways, kids' activities, free flu shots, live Q&A with an Immigration Legal Services Director, B1C programs and services introduction were just a few great reasons to visit Building One Community and its partners on a beautiful sunny September day. Hundreds of community members visited Building One Community (B1C) this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi to receive Theresa Foss Memorial Award for his contributions to community mental health and safety
Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi and Veasna Roeum of the Danbury Health Department will also be honored with the Theresa Foss Memorial Award for their contributions to the mental health, safety and physical well-being of the people we serve. Foss was Past-President and member of the Board of Directors of the National Charity League’s Ridgefield chapter. She gave countless hours volunteering for Interlude, now Ability Beyond, helping it develop into an organization that benefits the wider community.
hamlethub.com
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to open on Greenwich Avenue on October 1
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, the nationally beloved brand known for its made-from-scratch dairy and vegan ice creams, will debut its first Connecticut location on October 1. Located on the iconic Greenwich Avenue in Greenwich, the store is the brand’s first suburban scoop shop. The launch also marks a return to its roots for co-founders Ben and Pete Van Leeuwen who are Greenwich natives and whose ice cream journey began in town twenty years ago.
hamlethub.com
Bank of America and HCC Foundation Empower and Connect Individuals to Manufacturing Careers
Bridgeport, CT -The Housatonic Community College Foundation (HCCF) announced that Bank of America awarded $15,000 to support their Advanced Manufacturing scholarship fund. The funding will directly support low-income students of color and women as they pursue their manufacturing career goals. Through valuable, skills-based training, Housatonic Community College’s (HCC) Advanced Manufacturing...
hamlethub.com
Westport Master Plan for Downtown Parking and Pedestrian Areas, Open House and Survey
Master Plan for Downtown Parking and Pedestrian Areas: Reconnecting the Riverfront - Open House Charrette on September 29 & Online Survey Now Available. First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker has announced that the recently awarded project to develop and design a master plan for key Downtown parking and pedestrian areas, called Reconnecting the Riverfront, is moving into its initial public engagement phase.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hamlethub.com
GREEN & TONIC Opens in Chappaqua! Welcome them to Town on Friday at Ribbon Cutting!
Green & Tonic offers delicious foods for a healthy lifestyle! Not to mention, we are also 100% gluten-free, plant-based and scratch made in house!
hamlethub.com
DAE Welcomes Audio Engineer Sam Carlson to Lead New Music Production Program
DAE, a Connecticut nonprofit democratizing access to 21st century digital career and life skills for underrepresented youth, is pleased to announce Sam Carlson has joined the organization as an adjunct faculty member. Carlson, an audio engineer with over a decade of experience in the arts and nonprofit sector, will lead DAE’s newly launched music production program in Stamford.
hamlethub.com
“Reverse Mortgage” with Mutual of Omaha at the NF Senior Center Thursday
“Reverse Mortgage” with Mutual of Omaha : Thursday, September 22 at 1:30 at the Senior Center. Learn how the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage may give you the option to reserve the right to borrow against your home at a competitive rate giving you the flexibility to draw on these funds when needed in the future.
hamlethub.com
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity Celebrates 30 Years on Thursday, Guests Invited to Sign a Stud!
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity is excited for the organization’s first annual Blueprints and Blue Jeans event which will take place this Thursday, September 22 at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield. The fundraiser will celebrate 30 years of building homes, communities and hope in the Western Connecticut area and will honor longtime Habitat supporter, John Patrick.
hamlethub.com
Darien Transfer Station - MSW Disposal Fee Increase
The Town of Darien has announced that as of October 1, 2022, the fee for disposal of MSW at the Darien Transfer Station will increase from $94.00 per ton to $118.00 per ton. Please feel free to contact the Department of Public Works with any questions at 203-656-7346 or email, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
hamlethub.com
Westport Country Playhouse Launches Playhouse Mobile Unit
Westport, CT - Westport Country Playhouse is launching its new Playhouse Mobile Unit, a fully-staged play that will travel to young audiences, grades 6 to 10, for a live theatrical performance. The project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Town of Westport’s ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding for the arts.
hamlethub.com
Wilton resident Aki Lasher earns Trustees' Scholarship at Baldwin Wallace University
Aki Lasher of Wilton was among over 600 first-year students welcomed to the Baldwin Wallace University campus this fall who earned more than $11 million in merit scholarships. Lasher, a graduate of Wilton High School majoring in voice performance, earned a $19,000 Trustees' Scholarship based on outstanding academic achievements in high school.
hamlethub.com
Halloween Window Painting in Downtown Ridgefield on Oct. 16: Calling Middle and High School Students!
Ridgefield Parks & Rec is calling all middle school and high school students to unleash their inner Halloween creativity!. Come and share your artistic talents at this Parks & Rec annual event planned for Saturday, October 15 from 10:00-2:00 pm. Sign up as a team or as an individual to...
Comments / 0