fox4news.com
$19 million lotto ticket sold in Texas, winner has not come forward
WILLIS, Texas - Texas Lottery officials are waiting for someone to claim a winning lottery ticket worth an estimated $19 million. The winner in the Sept. 17 Lotto Texas drawing has not come forward at this time. The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at the Master Food Mart in...
fox4news.com
North Texans Giving Day urges people to support their favorite charities
DALLAS - It’s North Texas Giving Day, a day that helps more than 3,000 local nonprofits collect donations to support their missions. The 18-hour online fundraising event happens each year in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. North Texans are encouraged to follow their passions and make a donation to the...
fox4news.com
Texas Teacher Shortage: Education advocates voice teachers' concerns in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Trying to close the gap on teacher shortages in school districts across the state has been a challenge following the pandemic. Advocates for educators testified in Austin on Tuesday, voicing the concerns of teachers in the state. The public hearing gave voice to a statewide dilemma: a...
fox4news.com
Texas barbecue restaurant workers get more than $230K recovered in back wages
AUSTIN, Texas - The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $230,353 in back wages for 274 workers employed by Black’s Barbecue Inc. This comes after an investigation found the employer gave a portion of employee tips to restaurant managers, a practice not allowed by federal law. Investigators with the...
fox4news.com
Texas ranks first in average credit card debt in US, study shows
The average Texan has $5,308 in credit card debt, the highest of any state in the country, according to a new study. The study from travel website Upgraded Points looked at information from 60 of the largest cities in the country. 5 of the 10 worst U.S. cities to boost...
fox4news.com
Hurricane Fiona strands Mesquite couple in Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - Hurricane Fiona turned a Mesquite couple's weekend getaway to Puerto Rico into a fight to get off the island. Karl and Desiree Burrell say their vacation plans were scrapped almost as soon as they arrived. "The crazy part was I went downstairs to get breakfast,...
fox4news.com
9 migrant buses arrive in New York City Sunday
New York City's mayor said he is looking into what legal action he can take against Texas for the busloads of migrants Gov. Greg Abbott continues to send without warning to the city. He said Abbott has refused to work with him on a coordinated plan.
fox4news.com
Mega Millions jackpot winners come forward; Two people to split $1.34B prize
CHICAGO - Two people have come forward to claim the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot almost eight weeks after a single winning ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, Illinois Lottery officials said Wednesday. The winners, who agreed to split the prize if they won,...
fox4news.com
Drone video shows neighborhoods in Puerto Rico underwater after Hurricane Fiona
SALINAS, Puerto Rico - Hurricane Fiona has dumped tremendous amounts of rain on Puerto Rico, leaving parts of the island underwater. According to the National Weather Service, more than 2 feet of rain is estimated to have fallen across southeastern parts of the island as of Monday morning. Salinas, located on the southeast coast, received more than 18 inches of rain. The town got 2.2 inches of rain in just an hour and wind gusts of 55 mph at the height of the storm, according to the NWS.
fox4news.com
9 migrant buses arrive in NYC; mayor says he's considering legal action against Texas
New York City’s mayor is looking at what legal action he can take against Texas to force Gov. Greg Abbott to notify him when migrant buses are on the way. He said the city is overwhelmed. NYC Mayor Eric Adams said he asked Abbott if they could work together...
fox4news.com
Texas governor poll: Gov. Greg Abbott extends lead over Beto O'Rourke
With just 50 days until the November 8 election Gov. Greg Abbott extended his lead to nine percentage points over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke, according to a new poll released Monday. The poll from the University of Texas at Tyler and the Dallas Morning News shows the Republican governor with...
fox4news.com
Gov. Greg Abbott’s controversial bus plan helping him gain momentum in latest polls
The latest polls show O'Rourke still in striking distance, according to political scientists. But Gov. Abbott continues to gain momentum from his controversial bus plan, keeping the border in the national spotlight.
