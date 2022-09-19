‘I Was Representing All Indigenous Voices’: Sacheen Littlefeather Reflects on Declining Brando’s Oscar, Accepts Academy Apology

Read full article on original website
John Wayne Had His ‘Favorite Expression’ About Judgment Engraved on His Yacht
Actor John Wayne had a 'favorite expression' that he had immortalized on a plaque to put in his California yacht.
Blacklisted Actress Marsha Hunt Dead at 104
Former Hollywood actress Marsha Hunt has died at age 104, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Hunt, who was famously blacklisted in Hollywood over her political activism in the 1940s and 50s, died of natural causes on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at her home in Sherman Oaks, CA. Hunt appeared in over...
Ezra Miller Said to Have ‘Messiah’ Complex, Wants to Lead ‘Indigenous Revolution’ — Report
Ezra Miller is taking Facebook’s Metaverse and DC’s multiverse quite seriously, per a new report. Vanity Fair published an investigative piece chronicling “The Flash” star’s ongoing arrests and recent apology citing mental health concerns. Per Vanity Fair, Miller, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, has been struggling with various mental health issues for more than two years since the 2019 divorce of their parents and the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Miller has been arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment and then second-degree assault and received a felony charge for burglary in August. The “Perks of Being a Wallflower” alum also has...
‘Woman King’ Stars Viola Davis and Julius Tennon Talk Box Office Victory and Defend Film Against Historical Critics: ‘We Have to Take License’
As the filmmaking team for “The Woman King” travels to Brazil to promote the historical epic, Viola Davis and her husband and producing partner Julius Tennon are celebrating the success of the film’s no. 1 debut at the box office, grossing $19 million domestically. The film had...
Opinion: What the calls to boycott 'The Woman King' are really saying
There is inherent value in a film about a dynamic group of Black women warriors, from a West African kingdom most could not find on a map, who challenge the notion of male supremacy, says Nsenga K. Burton. She writes that the film's controversies only amplify the need for more people to see it, and to talk about it.
Hundreds gather for Joan Didion tribute Wednesday night
Joan Didion's precision with words extended even to ones she would never live to hear, such as those used during a small, private service this spring at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine.“She left very clear directions about what she wanted to happen at that service,” the Very Rev. Patrick Malloy said Wednesday night, at the start of a memorial tribute at the Cathedral. “She wanted it to be very brief and she specified the texts she wanted us to use, all from the Episcopal Book of Common Prayer, which is what you'd expect from an Episcopalian who...
‘Till’ Director Says Film Will Begin & End With Joy
The official first look at the profoundly emotional and cinematic film “Till” is out now. “Till” is based on the true story of Mamie Till Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice for her son, Emmett Till. Read director Chinonye Chukwu’s words about the film and watch the first look at “Till” inside.
