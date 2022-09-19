Read full article on original website
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally AbandonedTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in IndianaTravel MavenNew Albany, IN
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Hardin County prepares for the growth in the area
An agreement between Louisville Water and Hardin County Water District #2 is securing a 50-year supply of water for the area. The water supply agreement will also support neighboring Bullitt and Nelson counties. The water company isn’t alone in its efforts to get ready. A lot can change over...
Fall candlelight cemetery tours at Oldham Count History Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Oldham County History Center have announced dates for the fall candlelight cemetery tours. According to the release, this year’s cemetery tours have branched out into more special places in Oldham County. Each tour will emphasizes a special history of the area and will include selected stories about some of the famous and infamous people buried at each sight.
New southern Indiana road could give life to long-abandoned site after River Ridge investment
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- The abandoned site of a city's past is set to be transformed. On Monday, the River Ridge Development Board awarded $9.7 million toward constructing an extension of Penny Martin Lane. The first stretch of the road in Charlestown was recently built on the site of the...
Nightly westbound lane closures of Sherman Minton Bridge begin Sept. 19
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Motorists who use the Sherman Minton Bridge for travel into Indiana should get ready for travel delays. The 59-year-old bridge will have nightly lane closures. Westbound lanes heading into Indiana will be closed overnight beginning at 10 p.m. Monday and happening nightly until Friday. The lanes...
'It stings your eyes, burns your nose': Foul odor causing frustration among Park DuValle community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents in the Park DuValle neighborhood say a terrible smell of sewage is hurting their quality of life, both inside and outside their homes. Corey and Kendra Williams, who live at The Villages of Park DuValle just off Wilson Avenue, say the foul odor has been a problem for years, but they tell WHAS 11 it's gotten much worse in recent months.
New firehouse being built in New Albany damaged by 'construction accident'
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — There was some sort of construction accident at the site of the new firehouse being built in New Albany. The new firehouse is being built along Charlestown Road where a Sonic restaurant once sat. The frame of the structure was reportedly damaged. In a Facebook...
Vine Grove Police advise community to lock cars after multiple break-ins
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. The door locks have been recommended since Sandy Hook, but 25% of public schools do not have them. Kevon Lawless Trial: Closing arguments end. Updated: 5 hours ago. The jury is set to...
LMPD: Several people shot, grazed by 'gel ball type pellet' in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several people were shot by a "gel ball type pellet" Wednesday afternoon in downtown Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called around noon to the 600 block of Cedar Street, near 6th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, on the report of a shooting.
4 days into closure, KYTC believes I-71 roadwork going according to plan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first work day without I-71 south forced Louisville drivers to find other ways to and from the office. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet closed the five-mile stretch between I-265 and I-264 Friday night, allowing crews to complete a $7.6 million asphalt resurfacing project. KYTC suggested drivers...
Lanes close on Gene Snyder Freeway after multi-vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-vehicle crash on the Gene Snyder has caused lanes to close for at least one hour. According to TRIMARC, at least four cars were reported to be involved on I-265 North mile marker 25 near Taylorsville Road. The crash was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m.
Crash on I-265 causing delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The entire portion of Interstate 265 North at mile-marker 25.6 is blocked, according to Trimarc. Louisville Metro police officers are at the scene of a crash that happened near I-64 in the East End. A gray Honda Accord and semi-truck were involved in the crash. Crews...
Drivers dealing with I-71 detours during morning and afternoon commute this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Commuters who normally use a busy stretch of Interstate 71 South will deal with detours this week as a construction project has several miles of the interstate closed through Sept. 26. The 10-day closure went into effect Sept. 16 for a construction project on I-71 South...
'Incident' blocks part of I-264 East at Southern Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lanes of I-264 East are shutdown following an incident, according to MetroSafe. The details of the incident are unclear, but MetroSafe says a victim has been transported to the hospital and the interstate has been shutdown at the 10-mile marker area near Southern Parkway. The Southern...
Multi-vehicle crash on Gene Snyder Freeway causes backups
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A multi-vehicle crash has caused a massive traffic back up on the Gene Snyder Freeway. According to TRIMARC, the accident happened on I-265 North near mile marker 24 just past Taylorsville Road. About four vehicles were involved in a crash including a semi-truck. It’s unclear if...
Louisville Free Public Library’s Family S.T.E.A.M. Day returning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Are you looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend?. The Louisville Free Public Library is hosting a special event celebrating science and the arts with its annual Family S.T.E.A.M. Day returning. Families will be able to attend the event at the South...
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with two vehicles on South Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday night on South Hurstbourne Parkway after going the wrong way and colliding with two passenger vehicles. Louisville Metro police officers responded to the crash around 11 p.m. near Vassel Road. The preliminary investigation found that the motorcycle was...
Humane Society of Oldham County raises concerns about illegal dumping on their property
LA GRANGE, Ky. — The Humane Society of Oldham County moved into its new building in October. Before they had their ribbon cutting, president and executive director Michele Culp, said a pile of debris could be seen on the property. “It was upsetting. It was upsetting to our supporters....
Art of Bourbon offering whiskeys for bid Sept. 22
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Art of Bourbon is hosting their annual online and in-person bourbon auction on Thursday. According to the press release, the auction will feature some of the rarest and most prized bourbons and ryes available anywhere. “We’re proud to hold our fifth national nonprofit bourbon auction,”...
Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: 22 hours ago. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Officials identify man, woman killed...
LMPD: Man ejected from car in officer involved crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people, including a Louisville officer, were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a crash. Around 4:30 p.m., an officer was responding to a call for service when they crashed with another car at South 9th Street and West Broadway, LMPD Beth Ruoff said. The...
