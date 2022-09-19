ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, IN

Hardin County prepares for the growth in the area

An agreement between Louisville Water and Hardin County Water District #2 is securing a 50-year supply of water for the area. The water supply agreement will also support neighboring Bullitt and Nelson counties. The water company isn’t alone in its efforts to get ready. A lot can change over...
Fall candlelight cemetery tours at Oldham Count History Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Oldham County History Center have announced dates for the fall candlelight cemetery tours. According to the release, this year’s cemetery tours have branched out into more special places in Oldham County. Each tour will emphasizes a special history of the area and will include selected stories about some of the famous and infamous people buried at each sight.
'It stings your eyes, burns your nose': Foul odor causing frustration among Park DuValle community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents in the Park DuValle neighborhood say a terrible smell of sewage is hurting their quality of life, both inside and outside their homes. Corey and Kendra Williams, who live at The Villages of Park DuValle just off Wilson Avenue, say the foul odor has been a problem for years, but they tell WHAS 11 it's gotten much worse in recent months.
4 days into closure, KYTC believes I-71 roadwork going according to plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first work day without I-71 south forced Louisville drivers to find other ways to and from the office. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet closed the five-mile stretch between I-265 and I-264 Friday night, allowing crews to complete a $7.6 million asphalt resurfacing project. KYTC suggested drivers...
Lanes close on Gene Snyder Freeway after multi-vehicle crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-vehicle crash on the Gene Snyder has caused lanes to close for at least one hour. According to TRIMARC, at least four cars were reported to be involved on I-265 North mile marker 25 near Taylorsville Road. The crash was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m.
Crash on I-265 causing delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The entire portion of Interstate 265 North at mile-marker 25.6 is blocked, according to Trimarc. Louisville Metro police officers are at the scene of a crash that happened near I-64 in the East End. A gray Honda Accord and semi-truck were involved in the crash. Crews...
'Incident' blocks part of I-264 East at Southern Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lanes of I-264 East are shutdown following an incident, according to MetroSafe. The details of the incident are unclear, but MetroSafe says a victim has been transported to the hospital and the interstate has been shutdown at the 10-mile marker area near Southern Parkway. The Southern...
Multi-vehicle crash on Gene Snyder Freeway causes backups

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A multi-vehicle crash has caused a massive traffic back up on the Gene Snyder Freeway. According to TRIMARC, the accident happened on I-265 North near mile marker 24 just past Taylorsville Road. About four vehicles were involved in a crash including a semi-truck. It’s unclear if...
Louisville Free Public Library’s Family S.T.E.A.M. Day returning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Are you looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend?. The Louisville Free Public Library is hosting a special event celebrating science and the arts with its annual Family S.T.E.A.M. Day returning. Families will be able to attend the event at the South...
Art of Bourbon offering whiskeys for bid Sept. 22

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Art of Bourbon is hosting their annual online and in-person bourbon auction on Thursday. According to the press release, the auction will feature some of the rarest and most prized bourbons and ryes available anywhere. “We’re proud to hold our fifth national nonprofit bourbon auction,”...
Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?

Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: 22 hours ago. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Officials identify man, woman killed...
LMPD: Man ejected from car in officer involved crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people, including a Louisville officer, were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a crash. Around 4:30 p.m., an officer was responding to a call for service when they crashed with another car at South 9th Street and West Broadway, LMPD Beth Ruoff said. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY

