Yakima Council: City wins funds for law enforcement recruitment, intelligence and patrols

Read full article on original website
Related
Scammers impersonate Yakima County sergeant, contact community members
YAKIMA, Wash. — Community members across the region are reporting fake calls from someone impersonating Sgt. William Boyer from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. The real law enforcement are taking to the internet with an important message: they will not call you to solicit money!. According to a...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima City Council accepts funds shy of $1 million for new affordable housing projects
Several new affordable housing projects planned in Yakima will get funds for water and utility improvements through the state Department of Commerce’s Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program. The Yakima City Council on Tuesday accepted a total of $922,283 in CHIP funds, which can be used to pay for waived...
Yakima Herald Republic
Critical step ahead for planned Yakima County solar projects
Within the next month, the public will have a chance to weigh in on an environmental review of two proposed solar energy projects in eastern Yakima County. Plans for what should be included in the study of the High Top and Ostrea solar projects proposed along State Route 24 on the county’s eastern border were discussed in a meeting Tuesday by the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council.
nbcrightnow.com
Burn ban to be lifted in Yakima County
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima County Fire Marshal’s Office is lifting the county-wide burn ban issued August 5, starting at the beginning of September 22. The decision follows agreement among local officials that multiple factors have reduced fire danger in the county. Some factors considered include the lower...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tight Security At Central Washington State Fair
You may not even notice it but it's an important part of the upcoming Central Washington State Fair. It's security and Yakima Police will be working closely with fair security to make sure your visit is fun and safe. Fair officials say they will still check for illegal items in purses and other things people carry into the event.
Feds Seek 10-Year Term for Central Washington man who Billed Tyson for 200,000 Head of Cattle That Didn't Exist
The Justice Department has recommended ex-cattleman Cody Easterday spend at least 10 years and one month in prison for defrauding Tyson Fresh Meats and another victim out of $244 million. In a memo filed in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Washington, federal prosecutors called the theft "staggering." Following standard...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: YPD's traffic numbers don't add up
To the editor — Paraphrasing Justice Alito’s now infamous opinion, “The Constitution does not mention the right to drive.” So, I am puzzled by the YPD’s doublespeak on traffic enforcement. Compare Chief Murray’s community letter dated Sept. 6 to Capt. Shawn Boyle’s comments to the...
Why Is This Still In The Road On SR-240 In Tri-Cities?
Everyday for the last month I have to avoid hitting this THING with my tire as I turn the corner from the Blue Bridge on SR-240. Isn't that someone's job to remove huge chunks of stuff in the roadway? Who's job is it?. The THING I am talking about is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
elkhornmediagroup.com
Law enforcement moves on Mexican cartel
YAKIMA – The Yakima Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recently moved in on the New Generation Jalisco Cartel which law enforcement says are smuggling narcotics from Mexico into the United States. On Sept. 9, two federal search warrants were served...
Tri-Cities driver accused of DUI crash on I-82. Another collision sends tons of onions flying
The head-on crash closed the state highway for hours.
Yakima Herald Republic
Jury begins deliberation in 2019 Lower Valley vehicular homicide case
A jury is now deciding the fate of a Vancouver man charged in a fatal 2019 drunken-driving wreck south of Toppenish. Attorneys presented their closing arguments in the case against Uriel Vasquez-Maldonado Tuesday, following a seven-day trial before Yakima County Superior Court Judge Elisabeth Tutsch. Prosecutors said Vasquez-Maldonado, 28, was...
The Yakima County Jail Booked In 25+ People This Weekend
The Yakima County Jail was super busy this weekend with the Yakima Police Department and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office departments fighting crime and arresting people for all sorts of unlawful stuff. The criminal offenses that got nearly 30 folks locked up this weekend ran the gamut of everything from driving without license misdemeanors to the most bizarre violations like getting caught possessing drugs while locked up IN JAIL, which happens to be a felony.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yakima Herald Republic
WA task force on missing Indigenous people stresses need for funding, family support
Relatives and friends of missing and murdered Indigenous people are encouraged to join monthly family talking circles held by a Washington task force. In a recent meeting, members of the Washington’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force stressed the need to do a better job of letting relatives and friends know resources are available. One way would be providing that information to those who join the family talking circles, which take place virtually. The next talking family talking circle begins at 4 p.m. Monday.
Benton auditor rules if a GOP candidate voted illegally in the last election
He was accused of giving false information on where he was living.
ncwlife.com
Arrest expected soon in downtown car prowl, burglary
Wenatchee police have made contact with a suspect in a downtown car prowl and burglary last week and expect to make an arrest soon. The Yakima man is wanted for a car prowl at the Riverside 9 apartment complex, then a burglary at Ag Supply on Wenatchee Avenue early Thursday morning.
Ellensburg doctor who sold COVID-19 vaccine waivers has license suspended
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A Washington state medical board has suspended the license of an Ellensburg doctor who was at the center of a KING 5 investigation for selling COVID-19 vaccine waivers to help workers dodge a state vaccine mandate. The Washington state Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery announced...
Tri-Cities judge acquitted of domestic violence is blocked from hearing dozens of cases
“... a fair and impartial hearing cannot be had before said judge,” say the affidavits.
KIMA TV
Yakima Sheriff Deputies make multiple arson related arrests this weekend
YAKIMA -- This weekend, a surprising amount of arrests were made for arson and intentionally set fires - including one where investigators say a man tried to set a house on fire with his family and deputies inside. Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort says he can't even count on one...
nbcrightnow.com
Woman survives drive-by in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a drive-by shooting on September 19 around 10 p.m. near Van Belle Road and Fordyce Road in Sunnyside. One woman had been driving when she says another car passed her and shot at her and her passengers.
Yakima Herald Republic
Victims identified in Yakima drive-by shooting, crash that killed three Friday
Police have released the names of three women killed in a downtown Yakima shooting and subsequent car crash Friday. Yaelin Arreola, 21, of Yakima, was shot in the head when gunfire erupted between her sliver Audi and another vehicle while stopped at a red light at the intersection of East Yakima Avenue and South First Street, according to Yakima police.
Comments / 0