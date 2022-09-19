ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 3

Related
cleveland19.com

Ohio Cracker Barrel apologizes for denying armed officers service

Brooklyn, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio Cracker Barrel is apologizing to some law enforcement officers, saying they plan to make things right after the uniformed officers were refused service for wearing their guns on their hips. U.S. Marshals from Youngstown traveled to work with their partners in Cleveland for...
BROOKLYN, OH
cleveland19.com

Amber Alert system sends out multiple alerts to thousands in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A little boy who was abducted by his father from his Akron after he shot the boy’s mother is safe and the suspect, Juan Castro, 24, is in jail. The Amber Alert that went out may have played a role in the arrest of the suspect, on Cleveland’s west side, but some people received the alert 2 or even 3 times, even after the alert had been cancelled, and that has led to questions regarding the operation of the amber alert system.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: 3 people shot near Tallmadge rental facility

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Tallmadge are investigating a shooting that left three people injured. The incident occurred at a rental facility on West Avenue near Wright Road, according to the Tallmadge Police Department. Investigators said three victims were treated at a Tallmadge-area hospital. The injuries do not appear...
TALLMADGE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

East Cleveland police chief pleads not guilty to theft, fraud charges

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who is usually responsible for enforcing the law in East Cleveland found himself in front of a judge on Wednesday morning. East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner appeared in a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas courtroom for his arraignment on several charges, including:. Aggravated...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Execution date set for man on death row since 1986

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An execution date has been set for a convicted child killer. The Ohio Supreme Court announced today that Danny Lee Hill will be put to death on July 22, 2026. Hill was convicted of raping and murdering a 12-year-old boy in Trumbull County beck in 1985,...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Marshals#Murder#Northern Ohio#Fugitive#Violent Crime#E 38th Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Summit County court worker sues deputies, judge who attacked him

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County court-appointed psychologist was attacked by a judge and then tackled by deputies for entering an employee entrance to the courthouse, according to a newly filed lawsuit. The incident happened on Sept. 15, 2020 when Dr. Curtis Williams was leading a mental health program...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

16-year-old missing from Warrensville Heights

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: Tacalah has been found. Warrensville Heights police are looking to the public to search for a 16-year-old that has been missing since Saturday. WHP said Tacalah Hendon left her family’s home in Warrensville Heights on Saturday around 3 a.m., headed to an unknown destination....
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy