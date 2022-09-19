Read full article on original website
Related
cleveland19.com
Ohio Cracker Barrel apologizes for denying armed officers service
Brooklyn, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio Cracker Barrel is apologizing to some law enforcement officers, saying they plan to make things right after the uniformed officers were refused service for wearing their guns on their hips. U.S. Marshals from Youngstown traveled to work with their partners in Cleveland for...
cleveland19.com
Amber Alert system sends out multiple alerts to thousands in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A little boy who was abducted by his father from his Akron after he shot the boy’s mother is safe and the suspect, Juan Castro, 24, is in jail. The Amber Alert that went out may have played a role in the arrest of the suspect, on Cleveland’s west side, but some people received the alert 2 or even 3 times, even after the alert had been cancelled, and that has led to questions regarding the operation of the amber alert system.
cleveland19.com
Bodycam video shows interaction between Cleveland police and woman charged in accidental death of 10-year-old
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A visibly emotional woman is seen on Cleveland police bodycam footage as she’s taken into custody for the alleged accidental shooting death of a 10-year-old boy. On Monday, Brittany Barksdale was indicted by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on reckless homicide charges. Cayden Williams died...
cleveland19.com
Police: 3 people shot near Tallmadge rental facility
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Tallmadge are investigating a shooting that left three people injured. The incident occurred at a rental facility on West Avenue near Wright Road, according to the Tallmadge Police Department. Investigators said three victims were treated at a Tallmadge-area hospital. The injuries do not appear...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland police chief pleads not guilty to theft, fraud charges
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who is usually responsible for enforcing the law in East Cleveland found himself in front of a judge on Wednesday morning. East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner appeared in a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas courtroom for his arraignment on several charges, including:. Aggravated...
cleveland19.com
Testimony underway in new trial for two Cleveland man who say they were wrongfully convicted
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Testimony now underway in a trial for two men who say they were wrongfully convicted of attempted murder. 15 years ago, Kenny Phillips and Michael Sutton were found guilty of a drive-by shooting that severely injured two people. Last year, both men’s convictions we’re overturned by...
cleveland19.com
Execution date set for man on death row since 1986
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An execution date has been set for a convicted child killer. The Ohio Supreme Court announced today that Danny Lee Hill will be put to death on July 22, 2026. Hill was convicted of raping and murdering a 12-year-old boy in Trumbull County beck in 1985,...
Suspect in 3-year-old’s abduction arrested in Cleveland; shooting victim improves
AKRON, Ohio — The suspect in a woman’s shooting and the abduction of a 3-year-old boy Monday night, spurring an Amber Alert, is being held in the Summit County Jail after he was arrested early Tuesday morning. Jose Castro, 24, was wanted on charges of felonious assault and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Akron man accused of kidnapping his child and shooting the mother, faces judge in court
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Jose Castro, the man accused of kidnapping his own son and shooting the mother, appeared in court Wednesday, just days after the alleged attack. The woman was seriously injured in the attack after Castro allegedly shot her 5 to 6 times. According to Akron police, the...
16-year-old arrested following police chase, 3-vehicle crash in Ohio
Parma police have arrested a 16-year-old after he reportedly gave chase in a stolen SUV and caused a three-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon.
New trial begins for Cleveland men freed after 15 years in prison thanks to contradicting police officer testimony
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The second trial of two men who spent 15 years in prison for a drive-by shooting they say they didn’t commit is expected to see two former Cleveland police officers accuse two current police officers of lying about witnessing the crime. Opening statements delivered Tuesday...
cleveland19.com
Homicides, shootings down in Cleveland as crime stats signal citywide improvements
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Violent crimes, including homicides and felonious assaults, are on a downward trend in Cleveland, according to police data. Cleveland Chief of Police Wayne Drummond said the department has a strategic plan to lower violent crime, and they appear to be getting results. “It’s targeting those particular...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Summit County court worker sues deputies, judge who attacked him
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County court-appointed psychologist was attacked by a judge and then tackled by deputies for entering an employee entrance to the courthouse, according to a newly filed lawsuit. The incident happened on Sept. 15, 2020 when Dr. Curtis Williams was leading a mental health program...
cleveland19.com
SWAT team searches for burglary suspect who attacked resident at Brook Park apartment
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio SWAT officers were requested to the scene of an overnight burglary and assault at a Brook Park-area apartment complex. Police in Brook Park said officers initially responded to a Sheldon Road apartment on Wednesday at approximately 9:30 p.m. for reports of a burglary. A...
cleveland19.com
Retrial underway for 2 Cleveland men who spent years in prison for a crime they say they didn’t commit
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The retrial for two Cleveland men who spent nearly 15 years in prison for shooting at Cleveland police officers began Monday in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John O’Donnell. Michael Sutton and Kenny Phillips have been out on bond since they...
cleveland19.com
16-year-old missing from Warrensville Heights
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: Tacalah has been found. Warrensville Heights police are looking to the public to search for a 16-year-old that has been missing since Saturday. WHP said Tacalah Hendon left her family’s home in Warrensville Heights on Saturday around 3 a.m., headed to an unknown destination....
16-year-old found safe, Warrensville Heights police say
Warrensville police say a missing 16-year-old girl has now been found.
cleveland19.com
A closer look at Akron’s bodycam policies, which allow officers to wait before recording in some situations
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Days after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the hand by an Akron police officer, the department said there was no bodycam footage that captured the moment the officer fired his gun. Some video, showing the moments after the shooting, was released. “The officer directly involved...
Postal worker in Brooklyn accused of stealing high-end shoes, phones
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A U.S. Postal Service employee in Brooklyn is accused of stealing high-end shoes and phones from the mail. A federal grand jury in Cleveland on Monday handed up an indictment against Brandon Williams, also known as Brandon Trotter, on charges of theft of mail by a postal employee and misappropriation of postal funds.
cleveland19.com
Indictment: Suspect accused in death of Cleveland woman used broken glass to harm victim
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man charged with killing 38-year-old Carly Capek pleaded not guilty faced a Cuyahoga County judge in court on Tuesday morning. The judge ordered that Calvin Nettles, who also goes by the name Gregory Martin and several other aliases, be held on a $1 million bond.
Comments / 3