Question: How do you feel about the fall real estate market?. For me, the day after Labor Day — even more than January 1st — represents new beginnings. In real estate, it’s an excellent time to reflect on the year and consider where the next twelve months may go. I find this particularly so this year. We all know that since just after the global shut down for the pandemic, the real estate market has been on fire. Interest rates were lower than anyone has seen in history, buyer demand was through the roof, and a lack of inventory made for a wild ride these past two and a half years.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO