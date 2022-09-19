Read full article on original website
Around Prince William: A modest proposal to reduce our taxes
Here’s a way to increase revenue for Prince William County’s government and school system without raising taxes on businesses and our property and requiring no changes to the strategic or comprehensive plan. This does not involve creating new “economic opportunities,” such as data centers, shopping centers, new homes...
alxnow.com
Ask McEnearney: How do you feel about the fall real estate market?
Question: How do you feel about the fall real estate market?. For me, the day after Labor Day — even more than January 1st — represents new beginnings. In real estate, it’s an excellent time to reflect on the year and consider where the next twelve months may go. I find this particularly so this year. We all know that since just after the global shut down for the pandemic, the real estate market has been on fire. Interest rates were lower than anyone has seen in history, buyer demand was through the roof, and a lack of inventory made for a wild ride these past two and a half years.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Affordable Rental Loan Qualifiers Selected
Loudoun County staff members and the Board of Supervisors’ finance committee have recommended a list of six firms for eligibility to apply to the county’s new Rental Housing Acquisition and Preservation loan program. The list could also bring three new affordable housing developers into Loudoun. The program is...
alxnow.com
Alexandria businesses to start paying rent for on-street dining and shopping
Without discussion, the Alexandria City Council on Saturday (September 17) unanimously approved a proposal to charge rent to local businesses that use their street parking spaces for dining and shopping. The new rule combines the city’s commercial parklet program with the outdoor dining program that was implemented during the pandemic....
Inside Nova
Board approves mixed-use plans in Independent Hill
A mixed-use complex in Independent Hill has been approved. At its meeting last week, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved a request to rezone 69 acres between Dumfries and Bristow roads from agricultural to planned mixed residential. Elm Street Development of McLean submitted the proposal in 2018 and...
Inside Nova
Arlington home prices up, up, up and sales go down, down, down
Sellers continue to get stratospheric offers from prospective purchasers, even as the number of consummated transactions continues to take a hit in Arlington’s real-estate market, according to new data. A total of 236 properties went to closing countywide in August, down 21 percent from 299 a year before, according...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces artificial intelligence investment expansion in Fairfax
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that Enabled intelligence, Inc., will invest $1.4 million to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County, Virginia. The company will add over 10,000 square feet of classified and unclassified office space to its operations located at 6400 Arlington Boulevard in Falls...
ffxnow.com
Developer seeks to convert Tysons office building into ‘live/work’ units
A developer that turns aging, underused office buildings into apartments designed for residential and work use has set its sights on a property in Tysons just east of the Capital Beltway. Madison Highland hopes to repurpose the offices at 2000 Corporate Ridge into about 236 live/work units that would range...
630 WMAL
Press Release: Artificial Intelligence Company to Expand Headquarters in Virginia
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Enabled Intelligence, Inc., a provider of secure and accurate data labeling services to enable artificial intelligence applications, will invest $1.4 million to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County. The company will add over 10,000 square feet of classified and unclassified office space to its operations located at 6400 Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church in order to increase capacity. The project will create 117 new jobs.
theriver953.com
Winchester Council approves a 34 unit development in the city
The Winchester City Council approved a plan to build 34 three story town houses at 520 North Pleasant Valley Road. The development will be known as Laurelwood Commons and will sit on an almost 3 acre plot of land that has already been approved for rezoning. The plan also includes...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council Passes Legislation to Establish Registration and Operating Requirements for Electric Scooters, Including the Use of Helmets and Reflectors
For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 20, 2022. From the Offices of Councilmember Sidney Katz and Council President Gabe Albornoz. Bill 36-21, sponsored by Councilmember Katz and Council President Albornoz, will create safer streets for e-scooter riders and pedestrians. ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 20, 2022—The Montgomery County Council voted unanimously today to...
theburn.com
New Athleta store debuts at the Leesburg Premium Outlets
Leesburg just got a new store for women and girls who are into fitness and active lifestyles. Athleta has opened in the Leesburg Premium Outlets center. The 3,400 s.f. retail store features the brand’s full selection of workout, yoga and travel athletic wear. This includes the Athleta Girl line for girls and young women.
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: A Lavish Colonial-Style Mansion in McLean For $4.48M
White columns, marble flooring, and plenty of intricate details take this huge house to the next level of luxury design. Ever driven past a house so extravagant from the street you felt like you just had to know more? 1106 Mill Ridge Road in McLean is one of those houses. Its stately brick façade, decorated with white columns, brings the type of curb appeal that will turn heads and crane necks, and what waits behind the doors is just as impressive.
Commercial Observer
Copper Property Sells JCPenney Stores at 5 Mid-Atlantic Malls for $53M
A joint venture between The Meridian Group and Martin-Diamond Properties has acquired five JCPenney stores in the Mid-Atlantic region for $53 million, according to TMG. The five stores, spanning 900,000 square feet, are all in regional malls in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust sold the portfolio.
Inside Nova
Arlington County Board OKs nearly 500 new child-care seats
In one fell swoop – technically speaking, three – Arlington County Board members on Sept. 17 voted to increase the number of available child-care spaces in Arlington by about 8 percent. Three different projects totaling 472 new seats were approved as part of the board’s consent agenda.
Inside Nova
Culpeper Town Council approves pool agreements
Culpeper Town Council approved two agreements with Culpeper County, concerning both contribution and operation costs of a public pool during a meeting Sept. 13. “I don’t feel like the deal is fair but, at the same time, it’s what we need to do to have the pool,” said Councilman Travis Brown.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. says it has run out of trash cans
Some Fairfax County, Virginia, residents are being told to leave their trash out on the curb in boxes or other containers for the next few weeks. The reason? The county said it has exhausted its inventory of trash cans and won’t be able to provide new ones until November.
Inside Nova
Arlington ups number of election officers, but not all get to serve ASAP
The Arlington Electoral Board has approved 63 new election officers, but not all of them will get the chance to work the Nov. 8 election. There will be a need for about 550 election officers spread across precincts during election season and “we have a much longer list of appointments, actually, than we have of assignments,” Registrar Gretchen Reinemeyer told Electoral Board members on Sept. 10, as logistics were detailed for the election season that formally begins Sept. 23 with the start of early voting.
WUSA
Marriott headquarters opens in Bethesda MD
Marriott started out a family business 95 years ago right here in our backyard. Today the new Marriott International corporate headquarters celebrated its opening.
Inside Nova
Youngkin announces workforce and entrepreneurial grants, including two in Culpeper
Governor Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday announced more than $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for four projects focused on innovative workforce development initiatives designed to expand talent pipelines in technology sectors, as well as foster entrepreneurial startups, business development and venture investment. Two of...
