Sylacauga, AL

CBS 42

Suspect arrested following fatal Calera shooting

According to Calera Police, officers responded to a residence in the Kinsale Subdivision around 7:30 p.m. for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of Lashondra Monique Wilder with multiple gunshot wounds. Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force was requested to assist with the investigation.
CALERA, AL
Sylacauga, AL
Sylacauga, AL
Montgomery, AL
Alabama State
Talladega, AL
AL.com

2 found dead in burning Clanton home

An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a burning Clanton home. Police and firefighters responded about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday to 2015 Lay Dam Road on a report of a fire. A neighbor had spotted the blaze and called 911. Firefighters arrived to find the residence fully...
CLANTON, AL
CBS 42

4 arrested after marijuana, mushrooms and guns found at Helena house

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Helena Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant in Helena Tuesday. According to officers, the search occurred in the 1400 block of Secretariat Drive. During the search, nearly three pounds of marijuana, two pounds of mushrooms, two bottles of codeine, over […]
HELENA, AL
wbrc.com

Man, woman found dead following fire at Clanton home

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Two bodies were found inside a home following a fire early Tuesday morning on September 20, 2022, according to Clanton Police. Clanton Police Chief Erick Smitherman and Assistant Chief David Clackley said at approximately 1:15 a.m., CPD and Clanton firefighters were called to 2015 Lay Dam Road on a house fire.
CLANTON, AL
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Dodge#Spd
CBS 42

Graysville woman killed in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 61-year-old Graysville woman was killed in a two-vehicle Jefferson County crash Monday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Cynthia Martin Schmidt was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided with another car at an intersection of U.S. Hwy 78. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Schmidt […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

16 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Sixteen people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 13, 2022, and September 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma

An Alabama murder suspect has been captured in Oklahoma. Lewis Quartario Barnett, charged with murder in the shooting death of a Montgomery man, was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Northern Oklahoma Violent Crime Task Force and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said task force supervisor John Gage. Barnett, who...
SHORTER, AL
alabamanews.net

Prattville Police Name Suspect in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Death

Prattville police have announced a suspect they are seeking in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian earlier this month. Police say they are seeking 29-year-old Robert Marshall, Jr., and are asking him to turn himself in on warrants. They say he was the driver of a white 2006 BMW X5 SUV that was involved in the hit-and-run.
PRATTVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Sylacauga police search for suspect in deadly shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. — The Sylacauga Police Department is asking for help from the public after a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon. Officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to Wood Street after a report of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they saw a grey Dodge Challenger on the...
SYLACAUGA, AL
Calhoun Journal

September 20, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Child dies after being left in hot car in Oneonta

ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — A child has died after being left in a hot car at a day care in Oneonta Tuesday afternoon, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon confirmed. According to Moon, the child was parked in a car outside Kid’s Campus Inc. along Hwy 75 in Oneonta. According to Oneonta Police Department Chief Clifton, […]
ONEONTA, AL

