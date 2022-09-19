Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested following fatal Calera shooting
According to Calera Police, officers responded to a residence in the Kinsale Subdivision around 7:30 p.m. for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of Lashondra Monique Wilder with multiple gunshot wounds. Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force was requested to assist with the investigation.
19-year-old ID’d as victim killed in hail of gunfire at Birmingham apartment complex
Authorities have released the name of a young man killed when a hail of gunfire rang out in a south Birmingham apartment complex Tuesday night. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim Wednesday as Stephen Lawrence Scott Jr. He was 19 and lived in Irondale. Just before 10...
Alabama man charged in grandson’s hot car death returned to truck 3 times, DA says
A Blount County man has been charged after authorities said his 2-year-old grandson died when he was left in a hot vehicle for seven hours on Tuesday. William “Bill” Wiesman, 56, is charged with reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Authorities identified the boy as Ian Wiesman. Blount...
wbrc.com
‘Massive’ amount of rounds fired in deadly shooting at Birmingham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At least one person is dead after a shooting at a Birmingham Apartment Complex overnight. It happened around 10 p.m. at the Adona Apartment Complex on Aspen Dr. in Birmingham. When officers arrived they found one man who had been shot inside a crashed car. He...
2 found dead in burning Clanton home
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a burning Clanton home. Police and firefighters responded about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday to 2015 Lay Dam Road on a report of a fire. A neighbor had spotted the blaze and called 911. Firefighters arrived to find the residence fully...
4 arrested after marijuana, mushrooms and guns found at Helena house
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Helena Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant in Helena Tuesday. According to officers, the search occurred in the 1400 block of Secretariat Drive. During the search, nearly three pounds of marijuana, two pounds of mushrooms, two bottles of codeine, over […]
wbrc.com
Man, woman found dead following fire at Clanton home
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Two bodies were found inside a home following a fire early Tuesday morning on September 20, 2022, according to Clanton Police. Clanton Police Chief Erick Smitherman and Assistant Chief David Clackley said at approximately 1:15 a.m., CPD and Clanton firefighters were called to 2015 Lay Dam Road on a house fire.
WATCH: Grandfather facing charges in hot car death of 2-year-old grandson in Oneonta
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The grandfather of a 2-year-old boy who died after being left for hours in a hot car in Oneonta will soon be facing charges in his death. William Wiesman, 56, is facing reckless manslaughter criminally negligent homicide warrants in the death of his grandson, Ian, who was found in a […]
33-year-old man killed in Cleburne County crash
A 33-year-old Georgia man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Cleburne County over the weekend.
Mother of 2 found shot to death in Calera home; teen suspect in custody
A Shelby County mother was found shot to death inside her home on Tuesday. Calera police responded about 7:30 p.m. to the woman’s home on Kerry Drive in the Kinsale subdivision after a family member requested a welfare check. When they arrived, they found 42-year-old Lashondra Monique Wilder unresponsive...
Graysville woman killed in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 61-year-old Graysville woman was killed in a two-vehicle Jefferson County crash Monday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Cynthia Martin Schmidt was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided with another car at an intersection of U.S. Hwy 78. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Schmidt […]
Man killed in vehicle accident in Oak Grove
The victim has not yet been identified. JCSO officials described him as being a "younger appearing male."
16 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Sixteen people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 13, 2022, and September 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
23-year-old dead from gunshot wound to the head in Sylacauga; witnesses sought
A midday shooting Sunday in Sylacauga left a young man dead, and police are asking for witnesses to come forward. Police responded at 12:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired on Wood Street. Once on the scene, they found a grey Dodge Challenger in the roadway. De’Anthony Latrell “Zip”...
Alabama murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma
An Alabama murder suspect has been captured in Oklahoma. Lewis Quartario Barnett, charged with murder in the shooting death of a Montgomery man, was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Northern Oklahoma Violent Crime Task Force and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said task force supervisor John Gage. Barnett, who...
alabamanews.net
Prattville Police Name Suspect in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Death
Prattville police have announced a suspect they are seeking in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian earlier this month. Police say they are seeking 29-year-old Robert Marshall, Jr., and are asking him to turn himself in on warrants. They say he was the driver of a white 2006 BMW X5 SUV that was involved in the hit-and-run.
wvtm13.com
Sylacauga police search for suspect in deadly shooting
SYLACAUGA, Ala. — The Sylacauga Police Department is asking for help from the public after a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon. Officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to Wood Street after a report of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they saw a grey Dodge Challenger on the...
September 20, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Child dies after being left in hot car in Oneonta
ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — A child has died after being left in a hot car at a day care in Oneonta Tuesday afternoon, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon confirmed. According to Moon, the child was parked in a car outside Kid’s Campus Inc. along Hwy 75 in Oneonta. According to Oneonta Police Department Chief Clifton, […]
Young male killed in midday wreck in western Jefferson County
A single-vehicle crash in western Jefferson County Wednesday left one person dead. Sheriff’s deputies were called about noon to the intersection of Toadvine Road and Fields Road in Oak Grove. Lt. Joni Money said once they arrived on the scene, they found a pickup truck that had left the...
