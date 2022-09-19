Prattville police have announced a suspect they are seeking in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian earlier this month. Police say they are seeking 29-year-old Robert Marshall, Jr., and are asking him to turn himself in on warrants. They say he was the driver of a white 2006 BMW X5 SUV that was involved in the hit-and-run.

PRATTVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO