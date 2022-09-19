Read full article on original website
Will, Kate, Meghan, Harry, And The Rest Of The Royal Family Gathered For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Eleven days after Queen Elizabeth II's death, the United Kingdom held an elaborate, solemn state funeral for its longest-reigning monarch on Monday. Led by King Charles III, members of the royal family walked behind the Queen's coffin as it was carried into Westminster Abbey. Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, were the youngest members of the royal family at the service.
U.K.・
Prince Harry Turns 38 Today While Mourning Queen Elizabeth with Royal Family
Prince Harry officially turns the big 3-8 today. And while this normally would be a day of celebration, this year it’s of course bittersweet. It’s only been one week since the passing of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The funeral will take place this Monday at Westminster Abbey. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are currently staying in the United Kingdom until the ceremony.
Royal significance of George, Charlotte attending queen’s funeral
Prince George and Princess Charlotte remained remarkably composed at their great-grandmother’s funeral on Monday, taking center stage as the second and third in line to the throne. NBC’s Daisy McAndrew reports for TODAY on the significance of their appearance and what it means for the future of the royal family.Sept. 20, 2022.
Prince William Invites Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Sit With His Family During Queen’s Funeral
Prince William, 40, didn’t let his brother Prince Harry, 38, feel left out at the church service for their grandmother Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral on Monday. As the royal family prepared to take their seats inside St. George’s Chapel, William waved towards Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 41, to invite the couple to sit with his family, as seen in THIS VIDEO. William was joined by his wife Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, who let Harry and Meghan sit next to them in the same aisle.
Special meaning behind Meghan Markle’s dress for the Queen’s funeral
Meghan Markle paid tribute to Her Majesty in not one, but two different ways, through the outfit she wore to the monarch’s funeral. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, attended the Queen’s funeral with her husband Prince Harry on Monday, 19 September. The mother-of-two arrived at the service, which...
Meghan Markle and Princess Kate Ignore Royal Protocol While Greeting Mourners, Offer Hugs to Crowd
Powerful gestures. Meghan Markle and Princess Kate each offered their sympathies to mourners in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II‘s death — and ignored royal protocols while doing so. The Suits alum, 41, and Prince Harry joined Kate, 40, and Prince William for a walkabout around the Windsor...
Why Royal Fans Are Absolutely Gutted For Princess Charlotte At The Queen's Funeral
All over the world, people are expressing their sadness and solidarity with the royal family as they grieve the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch's funeral is expected to break a major record as the most-watched live TV event. Viewers have particularly sympathized with Prince George and Princess Charlotte....
King Charles Makes Major Royal Exception for Son Prince Harry
Yesterday, Prince Harry celebrated his 38th birthday, but it was not a festive moment for the young royal, as he and his wife, Meghan Markle, wait in the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, September 19. As we can assume for all members of the royal family, this...
Kate Middleton Comforts Crying Princess Charlotte at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
A somber day. Princess Charlotte was seen wiping away her tears at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, September 19. Princess Kate (née Middleton) embraced her daughter as she wept at her great-grandmother’s service alongside her son Prince George. Prince William’s daughter honored the late queen through...
Emotional clip shows Prince Harry mourning the Queen just like he did for his mother
A clip of Prince Harry meeting well-wishers following the Queen's death last week has been compared to archive footage of the royal shortly after his mother, Princess Diana's death. In an emotional clip, shared by TikToker @good_memories3, Harry can be seen collecting flowers from well wishers while greeting members of...
Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stand With Each Member of the Royal Family After Stepping Back
Every family has a little bit of drama — even royal ones. Following their shocking step away from their senior royal duties in March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from their relatives across the pond. When the couple, who exchanged vows in May 2018, announced...
Harry, Meghan excused from ‘royal protocol’ at Queen funeral events: expert
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not break protocol by holding hands at Queen Elizabeth II’s procession on Wednesday – because they are not working members of the royal family. “Harry and Meghan are grieving relatives and are under no obligation to follow royal protocol,” body language expert...
Meghan Markle & Princess Charlotte Shed Tears at Queen’s Funeral, and Even Shared a Special Moment
It was an emotional day for the royals as they said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II. Among those to cry at the Queen’s funeral was Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, who was photographed wiping away a tear outside Westminster Abbey. The Queen’s great-granddaughter Princess Charlotte, 7, also looked visibly upset while standing outside the Abbey with her mother Kate Middleton, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince George and Meghan.
Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Princess Charlotte's Key Accessory At The Queen's Funeral
As the famous children's author E.B. White once wrote, "Hang on to your hat. Hang on to your hope. And wind the clock, for tomorrow is another day." On September 19, Princess Charlotte of Wales arrived at the funeral of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, donning an all-black outfit to commemorate the somber occasion. But it was an accessory that really had Twittersphere talking. "Little Charlotte's hat is making me the saddest," one user tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Princess Charlotte's hat is iconic though." But that's not all. Along with the hat, Princess Charlotte wore a brooch in the shape of a horseshoe on her coat. According to Town & Country magazine, the brooch is understood to be a nod to the queen and her love of riding horses.
Meghan Markle Cries As She Watches Queen’s Coffin Make Final Journey During Funeral
Cameras caught Meghan Markle shedding a tear while she stood alongside members of the Royal Family at Wellington Arch after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept. 19. Meghan wiped a tear away from her eye with a gloved hand as she joined members of the Royal Family to watch The Queen’s coffin take its final journey. After her hand was moved away, her left cheek looked tear-stained, with some of her mascara running into the wet spot.
Prince Harry Walks Alongside Prince William in Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Procession
Prince Harry and Prince William are once again standing side-by-side to honor their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at her funeral. On Monday, the brothers walked behind their grandmother's coffin as it moved from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for her state funeral service. Harry wore his morning suit and military medals, while William was in his uniform.
Princess Diana’s Brother Joins Royals To Honor The Queen In Windsor After Lavish Funeral
Charles Spencer, the brother of the late Princess Diana, paid his respects to Queen Elizabeth at Windsor after her state funeral on September 19th. Despite friction between the families over how his late sister was treated, Diana’s brother honored the monarch before her massive funeral at Westminster Abbey. In...
Meghan Markle's sweet comment to aide after meeting the Queen's mourners
Meghan Markle has been praised for making a sweet comment to a royal aide after greeting some of Queen Elizabeth's mourners. Prince Harry's wife made the comment as she completed a walkabout outside Windsor Castle with her husband where they greeted royal fans. Many of the fans had brought flowers...
Feuding Prince William & Harry could walk side by side behind the Queen’s coffin at her funeral
WILLIAM and Harry could walk side by side behind the Queen’s coffin in plans to be discussed in coming days, The Sun can reveal. They were separated by cousin Peter Phillips as they followed Prince Philip’s cortege at his funeral 17 months ago, during the height of their feud.
See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Arrive at the Funeral for Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have made a somber arrival for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II today. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at Westminster Abbey via car with the rest of the royal family. The two both wore entirely black ensembles, a monochromatic color palette that represents the current period of royal mourning, with Meghan in a cape dress and wide-brimmed hat and Harry in a suit.
