World

buzzfeednews.com

Will, Kate, Meghan, Harry, And The Rest Of The Royal Family Gathered For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Eleven days after Queen Elizabeth II's death, the United Kingdom held an elaborate, solemn state funeral for its longest-reigning monarch on Monday. Led by King Charles III, members of the royal family walked behind the Queen's coffin as it was carried into Westminster Abbey. Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, were the youngest members of the royal family at the service.
U.K.
purewow.com

Prince Harry Turns 38 Today While Mourning Queen Elizabeth with Royal Family

Prince Harry officially turns the big 3-8 today. And while this normally would be a day of celebration, this year it’s of course bittersweet. It’s only been one week since the passing of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The funeral will take place this Monday at Westminster Abbey. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are currently staying in the United Kingdom until the ceremony.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Royal significance of George, Charlotte attending queen’s funeral

Prince George and Princess Charlotte remained remarkably composed at their great-grandmother’s funeral on Monday, taking center stage as the second and third in line to the throne. NBC’s Daisy McAndrew reports for TODAY on the significance of their appearance and what it means for the future of the royal family.Sept. 20, 2022.
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Prince William Invites Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Sit With His Family During Queen’s Funeral

Prince William, 40, didn’t let his brother Prince Harry, 38, feel left out at the church service for their grandmother Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral on Monday. As the royal family prepared to take their seats inside St. George’s Chapel, William waved towards Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 41, to invite the couple to sit with his family, as seen in THIS VIDEO. William was joined by his wife Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, who let Harry and Meghan sit next to them in the same aisle.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

King Charles Makes Major Royal Exception for Son Prince Harry

Yesterday, Prince Harry celebrated his 38th birthday, but it was not a festive moment for the young royal, as he and his wife, Meghan Markle, wait in the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, September 19. As we can assume for all members of the royal family, this...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Meghan Markle & Princess Charlotte Shed Tears at Queen’s Funeral, and Even Shared a Special Moment

It was an emotional day for the royals as they said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II. Among those to cry at the Queen’s funeral was Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, who was photographed wiping away a tear outside Westminster Abbey. The Queen’s great-granddaughter Princess Charlotte, 7, also looked visibly upset while standing outside the Abbey with her mother Kate Middleton, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince George and Meghan.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Princess Charlotte's Key Accessory At The Queen's Funeral

As the famous children's author E.B. White once wrote, "Hang on to your hat. Hang on to your hope. And wind the clock, for tomorrow is another day." On September 19, Princess Charlotte of Wales arrived at the funeral of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, donning an all-black outfit to commemorate the somber occasion. But it was an accessory that really had Twittersphere talking. "Little Charlotte's hat is making me the saddest," one user tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Princess Charlotte's hat is iconic though." But that's not all. Along with the hat, Princess Charlotte wore a brooch in the shape of a horseshoe on her coat. According to Town & Country magazine, the brooch is understood to be a nod to the queen and her love of riding horses.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Cries As She Watches Queen’s Coffin Make Final Journey During Funeral

Cameras caught Meghan Markle shedding a tear while she stood alongside members of the Royal Family at Wellington Arch after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept. 19. Meghan wiped a tear away from her eye with a gloved hand as she joined members of the Royal Family to watch The Queen’s coffin take its final journey. After her hand was moved away, her left cheek looked tear-stained, with some of her mascara running into the wet spot.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Prince Harry Walks Alongside Prince William in Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Procession

Prince Harry and Prince William are once again standing side-by-side to honor their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at her funeral. On Monday, the brothers walked behind their grandmother's coffin as it moved from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for her state funeral service. Harry wore his morning suit and military medals, while William was in his uniform.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Arrive at the Funeral for Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have made a somber arrival for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II today. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at Westminster Abbey via car with the rest of the royal family. The two both wore entirely black ensembles, a monochromatic color palette that represents the current period of royal mourning, with Meghan in a cape dress and wide-brimmed hat and Harry in a suit.
CELEBRITIES

