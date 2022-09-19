ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

US traffic deaths fall slightly in Q2 but remain high

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DBZQM_0i1SeWMr00

DETROIT (AP) — The number of people killed on U.S. roadways fell slightly from April through June, the first decline in two years. But the government says the number of deaths remains at a crisis level.

Estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that 20,175 people died in crashes from January through June, an increase of 0.5% over the same period last year.

The small second-quarter decline came after seven-straight quarters of increases that started in in the third quarter of 2020. The agency estimated that 10,590 people died on roadways from April to June, nearly 5% fewer than the same period a year ago.

The drop may signal that traffic deaths are finally dropping after an increase fueled by more risky driving that happened as roads were clear of traffic during lockdowns early in the pandemic.

“We all hope this is the start of a downward trend in fatalities,” NHTSA Acting Administrator Ann Carlson told a group of road safety officials Monday. Even with the small decline, Carlson said “this is not the new normal we want.”

There also was a small second-quarter drop in the traffic death rate per 100 million miles driven, from 1.34 in the second quarter of 2021 to 1.27 this year, Carlson told the Governors Highway Safety Association.

She said that because the estimates for this year are early, the agency doesn't have specifics about why fatalities dropped. “Yet we know it will take a combination of factors including eductation, enforcement, vehicle design and technology and infrastructure improvements to drive those numbers down," she said in remarks prepared for the group.

Agency estimates normally are close to actual numbers, which won't be released until later in the year.

Auto safety advocates welcomed the dip but said there is much more the Biden administration can do to reduce traffic fatalities.

For many months now, crashes have been declining even as deaths have surged, suggesting a pandemic-era reckless driving that could now finally be easing, said Michael Brooks, executive director of the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety.

“What it may be is that we’re seeing an easing of some of the issues that were caused by the pandemic -- some of the speeding, open roads, risky driving issues,” Brooks said. “Traffic is returning to normal, the roads aren’t as empty as they were.”

“But the fact is the fatality rate is still very, very high,” he said. “There is a lot that remains to be done.”

He and others described some of the administration’s efforts as helpful but noted that it also has not yet issued proposed rulemaking to mandate automatic emergency braking in all passenger vehicles as required under the bipartisan infrastructure law.

“I think it’s premature to be hopeful about the slight dip in fatalities especially considering the tremendous loss that we’ve experienced over the last couple years,” said Cathy Chase, president of Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety.

“We do know good safety systems if implemented will prevent many crashes,” she said.

____

Yen reported from Washington, D.C.

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

NHTSA Estimates Show First Decline In US Traffic Deaths Since 2020

This is despite the increase in vehicle miles traveled during the first half of 2022. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has released essential traffic data for the first half of 2022. The data set involves early estimates of traffic fatalities, which show an interesting trend, especially during the latter months of this year's half.
TRAFFIC
Money

Prices Are Finally Falling for Meat, Flights, Computers and More

Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. High inflation has been crushing consumer budgets for much of the year, but costs are finally...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CNBC

The 10 cities with the highest inflation rates in the U.S.

Sun Belt cities, located in Southeast and Southwest regions of the U.S., had some of the greatest inflows of new residents during the pandemic. But now, they have some of the worst inflation in the country, a new study finds. With the rate of inflation an eye-watering 8.3% as of...
BUSINESS
Newsweek

Railroad Strike Could Cause Prices to Spike Again for Americans

The stock market entered a free fall Tuesday morning after the release of new data showing the consumer price index—the monitor for how expensive goods are—had increased more than 8 percent over the last year. While already bad news for consumers, whose wages increased at an even lower...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
TheStreet

Crude-Oil Prices Fall as Railroad Strike Averted

Railroad unions agreed to a deal, averting a massive strike that would have snarled supply chains and halted the supply of key and essential commodities such as grain and ethanol, which is blended with gasoline. The tentative agreement is awaiting a ratification vote from 60,000 union members who work for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

America's gas prices rise for the first time in 99 days

(CNN) -- The historic streak of falling gasoline prices is over. After sinking every day for more than three months, US gas prices edged higher -- by a penny -- to $3.68 a gallon, on average Wednesday, according to AAA. That ends 98 consecutive days of falling pump prices, the...
TRAFFIC
Axios Phoenix

COVID-19 relief funds paid for crime surveillance and more in Arizona

Mesa allocated $3.3 million of federal pandemic relief funds to create a citywide crime surveillance program called the Real Time Crime Center. The center allows officers to use security cameras on roads and in public spaces to have virtual eyes around the city.How it works: Detective Richard Encinas tells Axios Phoenix the center will be used to deliver information to police in real time, allowing them to quickly identify and apprehend criminals and respond to "suspicious activity."He says center operators witnessed a serious rollover vehicle accident at the intersection of Stapley Drive and Southern Avenue recently and were able to...
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC News

The gas price decline ends its streak at 98 days amid hurricanes and war

The average cost of gas in the U.S. inched up by a penny Wednesday, ending a 98-consecutive-day streak of declining prices, AAA.com said. The current average for regular gas climbed to $3.68, up from $3.67 Tuesday. Wide geographic ranges in those prices remain, AAA.com data shows, with most Western states well above $4 a gallon, while states in the southeast hover just above $3 a gallon.
TRAFFIC
eenews.net

Gas, a ‘bridge fuel,’ dominates U.S. power at any price

Surging natural gas prices normally result in booming coal generation. But 2022 isn’t normal. Power companies are shrugging off the highest gas prices in over a decade as they ramp up electricity generation at U.S. gas plants, which are producing 7 percent more power through September compared to last year. Coal generation, by contrast, is down 8 percent.
TRAFFIC
nationalinterest.org

Report: Average Gas Price Drops to $3.64 Per Gallon

The report added that demand dropped in the last week and that the most common gas price encountered was $3.39 per gallon; the median gas price is now $3.44 per gallon. The average gas price in the United States has dropped again to $3.64 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s latest report on Monday. The price has decreased 3.9 cents from the previous week and represents a drop of 25.7 cents from a month earlier.
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

After another decline, benchmark diesel price again below $5 per gallon

The benchmark diesel price used as the basis for most fuel surcharges is back below $5 per gallon. According to the Energy Information Administration of the Department of Energy, the average retail diesel price in the U.S. last week was $4.964 per gallon, a decline of 6.9 cents from the prior week. It marked the 13th decline in the past 14 weeks.
TRAFFIC
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy