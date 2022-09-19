Sun Prairie West volleyball adds win and loss in conference play

Sun Prairie West’s volleyball team experienced the highs and lows of playing in the competitive Big Eight conference this past week.

First, the Wolves hosted Madison East in just their second home game ever. West earned a 3-0 over the Purgolders with set scores of 25-16, 25-13, and 25-7.

West was led in the win by senior middle Lauren Adams, who had five kills and four blocks. Fellow senior Meghan Shannon had a strong performance as well with four kills and four blocks. Sophomore libero Porter Pate led the way in digs with seven, followed by sophomore Audrey Davis and senior Alex Smith with three each. Freshmen stole the show in the ace department as Sari Marks had a whopping seven and Brooke Rhoads contributed three.

Then, the Wolves had to take on one of the state’s best volleyball programs in Middleton on the road. West suffered a 3-0 loss. Middleton dominated with set wins of 25-10, 25-9, and 25-13.

The up-and-down week left the Wolves with an 8-13 overall record and a 2-3 mark in Big Eight conference play.

Next up, the Wolves return home to face cross-town rival Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, Sept. 20. West will close this week with a trip to Madison West on Thursday, Sept. 22.

--

Big Eight conference volleyball standings

-as of Saturday, Sept. 17

T1. Janesville Craig, 4-0

T1. Middleton, 4-0

T1. Verona, 4-0

4. Madison West, 3-1

5. Sun Prairie East, 3-2

6. Sun Prairie West, 2-3

T7. Beloit Memorial, 1-3

T7. Madison Memorial, 1-3

T9. Janesville Parker, 1-4

T9. La Follette, 1-4

11. Madison East, 0-4