Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinmagazine.com
Widespread Bitcoin Adoption, Digital Freedom Can Only Happen Through Lightning
This is an opinion editorial by Paolo Ardoino the chief technology officer at Bitfinex. Ignore the avalanche (ba dum tsss) of fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) tumbling down from large sections of the popular press: Bitcoin is here to stay. A recent joint report conducted by Boston Consulting Group, Bitget...
bitcoinmagazine.com
French Banking Giant Launches Bitcoin Fund Services For Asset Managers
A French banking behemoth is making it easier for asset managers to offer funds tied to bitcoin. The services are geared to institutions seeking to capitalize on increased demand for BTC and cryptocurrency. The bank promises a “simple and adapted” experience in creating bitcoin funds with its new services....
cryptoglobe.com
MetaBlaze Reimagines GameFi—Play to Earn Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance, Solana & More in the Blaziverse dApp
Important information: This is a sponsored story. Please remember that the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. If you are unsure of the suitability of your investment please seek advice. Tax rules can change and the value of any benefits depends on individual circumstances.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Lightning-Enabled ‘Listen-to-Earn’ Podcast App Gets an Upgrade
Bitcoin listen-to-earn podcast app, Fountain Podcasts, now allows its listeners to get paid in bitcoin (BTC) for their first hour of listening per day. Founded last year, Fountain uses the Lightning Network – a layer 2 network built on top of the Bitcoin blockchain that helps make bitcoin transactions faster and cheaper – to pay listeners in bitcoin. Users get rewarded for listening to podcasts, engaging with promotional content, referring friends and creating user generated content.
IN THIS ARTICLE
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
Will Ethereum Still Be a Buy After the Merge?
The Merge is one of the most highly anticipated moments in the history of crypto, and investors have been very bullish on Ethereum. But how much of the hype has already been priced into Ethereum? The risk is that investors might "buy the rumor, sell the news." Now could be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
u.today
SHIB Reaches Dangerous Level, ETH Miners Surprise Vitalik Buterin, BabyDoge Holder Number Surpasses SHIB’s: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu reaches dangerous level, catastrophe might be ahead. After the successful Ethereum Merge, Shiba Inu found itself among many unrelated-to-Ethereum and non-mineable assets, which suffered more damage following the unexpectedly high CPI data release. Over the past three days, Shiba Inu has been consolidating around the fundamental support level which, if broken, may bring the token back to this month's or perhaps even the year's lows. Such a scenario could end up being disastrous for the meme-based coin since investors are unlikely to be able to take yet another plunge. At the time of publication, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000011, down 3.2% over the last 24 hours.
tipranks.com
Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of September 18
The consumer price index (CPI) that was released last Tuesday shook the cryptocurrency market. This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where these cryptos may go from here. As...
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Founder Says Ethereum ($ETH) ‘Is Becoming Hotel California of Crypto’
On Friday (September 16), Charles Hoskinson, who is Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (“IOG”), the blockchain technology company behind Cardano’s R&D, expressed his disappointment with Ethereum’s staking model. It all started on Thursday (September 15), when one Cardano fan pointed out that Kraken has...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Songsheet: How Altcoiners Use Bitcoin To Rent Seek
This is an opinion editorial by Jimmy Song, a Bitcoin developer, educator and entrepreneur and programmer with over 20 years of experience. "We are all in this together." So say the altcoiners when regulators are bearing down on them. Also altcoiners: "Bitcoin is wasteful, outdated and toxic." The weird frenemy...
If You Had $1,000 To Invest Right Now, Would You Put It On Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic Or Litecoin?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $100 right now,...
NEWSBTC
How To Become A Millionaire? Invest In Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Polygon (MATIC)
Many people move into crypto because they dream of future riches. It’s an understandable dream. But it’s important to note that this isn’t as far-fetched as it might seem. Countless normal people have already been turned into millionaires thanks to savvy investments at the right time in the crypto world. A new generation of millionaires has been created out of almost nothing. Some think that because of the current market downturn, these dreams are over. Far from it—there will be more millionaires made from crypto in the future. And now could be the time to shore up your portfolio with some of the best investments the space has to offer. You’re actually getting discounts on all-time highs and the chance to enjoy massive gains when the markets finally start moving in the right direction. And when they do start moving in that direction, they could move in a big way, quickly. So you will need to have invested in the right tokens before that point. And experts think the right tokens could be GLO, BTC and MATIC. Let’s have a look at why…
u.today
If Ripple Wins Against SEC, Entire Crypto Industry Goes Parabolic: David Gokhshtein
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Cardano’s Vasil Hard Fork Now Supported by Binance.US. What About Coinbase?
Binance.US, the American subsidiary of cryptocurrency giant Binance, has become the latest cryptocurrency trading platform to add support for Cardano’s Vasil hard fork. The exchange will temporarily suspend deposits and withdrawals of the ADA token on Thursday. According to the most recent update posted by Cardano builder Input Output,...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Validating Lightning Signer Separates Keys From Nodes
The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1264: "Don’t underestimate human creativity." Sign up for the newsletter here. It's true what they say: Bear markets are for building. Here's a shining example of that via the Sphinx team showing that their Lightning node is leveraging the Validating Lightning Signer architecture, which separates the keys from the Lightning node using a dedicated signing device. That is what is pictured above: the small device hanging out of the wall outlet.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Royal Family of Dubai Company Seed Group Partners With CoinCorner To Facilitate Bitcoin Transactions In The UAE
CoinCorner, a global leader in Bitcoin and Lightning Network services, has partnered with. , a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, to facilitate Bitcoin transactions in The United Arab Emirates (UAE). “Apart from individuals, a large number of companies are ready to embrace Bitcoin...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Forecasts Ethereum (ETH) Bottom, Rules Out One Outcome for Bitcoin (BTC)
Billionaire Mike Novogratz is predicting Ethereum (ETH) is near the bottom after its successful merge upgrade earlier this month. In a new CNBC interview, the CEO of Galaxy Digital praises the Ethereum merge and makes a bottom price prediction, while also ruling out a “catastrophic fall” in the price of Bitcoin (BTC).
bitcoinmagazine.com
The Importance Of Keeping Bitcoin Adoption Local
This is an opinion editorial by Doug, founder of Bitramp and a proponent of local bitcoin on-ramps. The path most traveled in exchanging fiat for access to Bitcoin involves utilizing the service of exchanges, as they are the most marketed, perceived convenient and fiat-aligned path to do so. This will not always be the case as options are emerging around us, with one in particular that eliminates the friction of the legacy system and provides access to Bitcoin for everyone. Everyone. What’s the solution? First, let’s talk about who is forging this path. There are two main groups that will help to distribute this solution into local communities — Bitcoin meetups and small businesses. This transformation is well underway.
Comments / 0