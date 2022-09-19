ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

bitcoinmagazine.com

Widespread Bitcoin Adoption, Digital Freedom Can Only Happen Through Lightning

This is an opinion editorial by Paolo Ardoino the chief technology officer at Bitfinex. Ignore the avalanche (ba dum tsss) of fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) tumbling down from large sections of the popular press: Bitcoin is here to stay. A recent joint report conducted by Boston Consulting Group, Bitget...
CELL PHONES
bitcoinmagazine.com

French Banking Giant Launches Bitcoin Fund Services For Asset Managers

A French banking behemoth is making it easier for asset managers to offer funds tied to bitcoin. The services are geared to institutions seeking to capitalize on increased demand for BTC and cryptocurrency. The bank promises a “simple and adapted” experience in creating bitcoin funds with its new services....
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

MetaBlaze Reimagines GameFi—Play to Earn Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance, Solana & More in the Blaziverse dApp

Important information: This is a sponsored story. Please remember that the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. If you are unsure of the suitability of your investment please seek advice. Tax rules can change and the value of any benefits depends on individual circumstances.
VIDEO GAMES
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Lightning-Enabled ‘Listen-to-Earn’ Podcast App Gets an Upgrade

Bitcoin listen-to-earn podcast app, Fountain Podcasts, now allows its listeners to get paid in bitcoin (BTC) for their first hour of listening per day. Founded last year, Fountain uses the Lightning Network – a layer 2 network built on top of the Bitcoin blockchain that helps make bitcoin transactions faster and cheaper – to pay listeners in bitcoin. Users get rewarded for listening to podcasts, engaging with promotional content, referring friends and creating user generated content.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
u.today

SHIB Reaches Dangerous Level, ETH Miners Surprise Vitalik Buterin, BabyDoge Holder Number Surpasses SHIB’s: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu reaches dangerous level, catastrophe might be ahead. After the successful Ethereum Merge, Shiba Inu found itself among many unrelated-to-Ethereum and non-mineable assets, which suffered more damage following the unexpectedly high CPI data release. Over the past three days, Shiba Inu has been consolidating around the fundamental support level which, if broken, may bring the token back to this month's or perhaps even the year's lows. Such a scenario could end up being disastrous for the meme-based coin since investors are unlikely to be able to take yet another plunge. At the time of publication, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000011, down 3.2% over the last 24 hours.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
tipranks.com

Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of September 18

The consumer price index (CPI) that was released last Tuesday shook the cryptocurrency market. This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where these cryptos may go from here. As...
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Songsheet: How Altcoiners Use Bitcoin To Rent Seek

This is an opinion editorial by Jimmy Song, a Bitcoin developer, educator and entrepreneur and programmer with over 20 years of experience. "We are all in this together." So say the altcoiners when regulators are bearing down on them. Also altcoiners: "Bitcoin is wasteful, outdated and toxic." The weird frenemy...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

How To Become A Millionaire? Invest In Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Polygon (MATIC)

Many people move into crypto because they dream of future riches. It’s an understandable dream. But it’s important to note that this isn’t as far-fetched as it might seem. Countless normal people have already been turned into millionaires thanks to savvy investments at the right time in the crypto world. A new generation of millionaires has been created out of almost nothing. Some think that because of the current market downturn, these dreams are over. Far from it—there will be more millionaires made from crypto in the future. And now could be the time to shore up your portfolio with some of the best investments the space has to offer. You’re actually getting discounts on all-time highs and the chance to enjoy massive gains when the markets finally start moving in the right direction. And when they do start moving in that direction, they could move in a big way, quickly. So you will need to have invested in the right tokens before that point. And experts think the right tokens could be GLO, BTC and MATIC. Let’s have a look at why…
BUSINESS
u.today

If Ripple Wins Against SEC, Entire Crypto Industry Goes Parabolic: David Gokhshtein

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Cardano’s Vasil Hard Fork Now Supported by Binance.US. What About Coinbase?

Binance.US, the American subsidiary of cryptocurrency giant Binance, has become the latest cryptocurrency trading platform to add support for Cardano’s Vasil hard fork. The exchange will temporarily suspend deposits and withdrawals of the ADA token on Thursday. According to the most recent update posted by Cardano builder Input Output,...
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Validating Lightning Signer Separates Keys From Nodes

The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1264: "Don’t underestimate human creativity." Sign up for the newsletter here. It's true what they say: Bear markets are for building. Here's a shining example of that via the Sphinx team showing that their Lightning node is leveraging the Validating Lightning Signer architecture, which separates the keys from the Lightning node using a dedicated signing device. That is what is pictured above: the small device hanging out of the wall outlet.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

The Importance Of Keeping Bitcoin Adoption Local

This is an opinion editorial by Doug, founder of Bitramp and a proponent of local bitcoin on-ramps. The path most traveled in exchanging fiat for access to Bitcoin involves utilizing the service of exchanges, as they are the most marketed, perceived convenient and fiat-aligned path to do so. This will not always be the case as options are emerging around us, with one in particular that eliminates the friction of the legacy system and provides access to Bitcoin for everyone. Everyone. What’s the solution? First, let’s talk about who is forging this path. There are two main groups that will help to distribute this solution into local communities — Bitcoin meetups and small businesses. This transformation is well underway.
SMALL BUSINESS

