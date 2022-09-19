Dolphins O-Line Delivers, Now Gets a Boost

The Miami Dolphins signed veteran offensive tackle Brandon Shell to their practice squad

The Miami Dolphins offensive line came through in a big way in Week 2 after a week under the microscope, and more help is on the way.

Almost a week after his addition to the practice squad was reported, veteran tackle Brandon Shell officially joined that group Monday morning. To make room on the practice squad, the Dolphins released defensive tackle Christopher Hinton.

After injuries made the line a major question mark, even major concern, heading into the Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, that unit didn't look like it needed any help with the way it performed in the Dolphins' stunning 42-38 comeback victory against the Baltimore Ravens.

While Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle grabbed the headlines — and deservedly so — the offensive line more than did its part, giving Tua plenty of time to make those connections all over the field in the second half.

Despite dropping back to pass 51 times, Tagovailoa was sacked only once and faced heavy pressure maybe two, three more times and all those plays came in one offensive possession in the first half.

While he was passing for 319 yards in the second half, Tagovailoa enjoyed very good pass protection that actually bordered on excellent.

It was a testament to all five guys up front, but perhaps even more so to right tackle Greg Little in his first start for the Dolphins since joining the team from the Carolina Panthers in a trade last August and to left tackle Terron Armstead in being able to play every offensive snap despite dealing with a toe injury that had him listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

After opening-day starting right tackle Austin Jackson was placed on injured reserve Friday, the Dolphins were left with seven offensive lineman on their active roster and they elevated 2021 seventh-round pick Larnel Coleman from the practice squad for the game against Baltimore.

Coleman dressed but did not play against Baltimore and likely will revert back to the practice squad.

THE SCOOP ON BRANDON SHELL

That leaves open the possibility of a move on the active roster to add an eighth offensive lineman, and that's certainly where Shell could come into the picture.

Shell has started 61 of his 70 NFL games during his six seasons, the first four with the New York Jets and the last two with the Seattle Seahawks.

He started 10 games at right tackle for Seattle in 2021, missing games because of ankle and shoulder injuries.

On a personal note, Shell's great-uncle is Hall of Famer Art Shell, longtime Raiders offensive lineman and then head coach.

The current backup offensive linemen on the active roster are Michael Deiter and Robert Jones, who are more interior linemen, making Shell a good candidate to get called up to the 53-man roster at some point, either as a practice squad elevation or as a full-blown signing.

Along with Coleman, there are two other offensive linemen on the practice squad, tackle Kion Smith and guard James Empey.