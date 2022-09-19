ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Springs, FL

Click10.com

Galleria Fort Lauderdale Presents: “Eat Your Heart Out”

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It’s deemed Fort Lauderdale’s favorite food and “fun” raiser. The 9th annual “Eat Your Heart Out” event promises delectable gourmet food creations, live entertainment and the satisfaction of giving to a worthy cause. The social occasion benefits the Heart...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
islandernews.com

Four downtown Miami tenants file suit against Mana Properties

Claiming they were evicted under what they called “false pretense,” four small merchants in Downtown Miami have filed a lawsuit against Moishe Mana and Mana Properties. On Tuesday, the four shops, Las Hermanas Restaurant Corp., Vive Cafe Restaurante, Golden Palace and Isabel Alteration, sued Mana Miami Management LLC and 48-76 East Flagler Realty LLC claiming they were prematurely evicted because the company claimed the buildings were structurally unsafe.
MIAMI, FL
themiamihurricane.com

Better than bagels: Six Miami breakfast spots you need to try

People often say “breakfast is the most important meal of the day,” but it’s hard to truly value breakfast. Many students rush off to class after subsisting on a light nosh, quickly consuming a granola bar or yogurt. However, breakfast is a pivotal meal — proven to bring many health benefits — and we owe it to ourselves to start the day on a positive note.
MIAMI, FL
thenewtropic.com

Local Biz Spotlight on Shuckers Waterfront Bar & Grill

Produced for Jesta Hotels by The New Tropic Creative Studio. Where can Miami find you? How long have you been in business?. Shuckers Waterfront Bar & Grill has been serving Miamians for 33 years at 1819 79th Street Causeway, North Bay Village, FL 33141. For those unfamiliar, give us the...
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FL
luxury-houses.net

Spectacular Lakefront Home in Boca Raton with A Resort Style Pool and Fabulous Amenities Offering at $5.295 Million

The Home in Boca Raton, a light-filled estate with SE exposure, impact windows with full amenities for entertaining including a media room, plus a waterfront resort-style pool, spa & covered outdoor Summer kitchen and more is now available for sale. This home located at 5826 Windsor Ter, Boca Raton, Florida offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Bonnie Heatzig (Phone: 561-251-0321) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
thenextmiami.com

Southplace City Center Planned With 4,400 Residential Units, BRT Connection

The owner of the Southland Mall has announced plans for a $1b redevelopment known as Southplace City Center. over 500,000 square feet of curated retail, and dining and entertaining venues at the renovated Southland Mall. a series of man-made lakes and open spaces. a terraced community amphitheater/bandshell. a pedestrian bridge...
CUTLER BAY, FL
miamisprings.com

Video: Playing Hole 7 at the Beautiful Miami Springs Golf Course

The YouTube Channel RELATABLE PLAY posted this video sharing what it’s like to play Hole 7 at the beautiful Miami Springs Golf and Country Club. The Miami Springs Golf and Country Club has increased in popularity as the greens have improved and more golfers have discovered our beautiful Country Club Community.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale’s legendary pools by the beach reopen after a 3-year makeover

Most of you have heard about Fort Lauderdale’s famous dive tower by now. But the 27-meter platform — the tallest in the western hemisphere at nearly nine stories — is just part of the big news. Last week, the city reopened the pools at its Aquatic Center, recently renovated to the tune of $47 million. It was a long wait. The pools — just south of East Las Olas Boulevard and a block from the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

University of Miami Health System and Robins & Morton Break Ground for New Medical Center at North Miami’s SoLé Mia Master-Planned Community

September 21, 2022 – Construction firm Robins & Morton joined the University of Miami Health System to celebrate the groundbreaking of UHealth SoLé Mia. The 7-story, 363,000-square-foot medical center will sit on 10 acres in North Miami’s master-planned community of SoLé Mia, a 184-acre mixed-use project.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

The Chapman Foundation hosts Illumination gala in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Chapman Foundation threw a big party in Miami. The foundation brought back its annual Illuminations gala. It happened at the JW Marriott Marquis on Saturday. There was dancing, dining and entertainment — as it honored donors and volunteers, who help people experiencing homelessness. “It’s the...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Yacht catches on fire in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue units responded to the scene of a yacht on fire. The incident happened at La Gorce Circle, Tuesday. Two fire boats arrived to contain and extinguish the flames by using foam. They were able to save the yacht from sinking. No injuries were...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
liquor.com

Café La Trova, Miami

Café La Trova, in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, manages to at once embody the city’s past and future. The bar program, helmed by founder Julio Cabrera, showcases the classic cantinero style of bartending he honed in his native Cuba. It’s a celebration of tradition, authenticity, and the art of the cocktail that, thanks to Cabrera, is now being taught to a new generation of Miami bartenders.
MIAMI, FL

