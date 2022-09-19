Read full article on original website
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle Just Getting Started Following Historic PerformanceAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few monthsJenifer KnightonMiami, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
Click10.com
Galleria Fort Lauderdale Presents: “Eat Your Heart Out”
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It’s deemed Fort Lauderdale’s favorite food and “fun” raiser. The 9th annual “Eat Your Heart Out” event promises delectable gourmet food creations, live entertainment and the satisfaction of giving to a worthy cause. The social occasion benefits the Heart...
islandernews.com
Four downtown Miami tenants file suit against Mana Properties
Claiming they were evicted under what they called “false pretense,” four small merchants in Downtown Miami have filed a lawsuit against Moishe Mana and Mana Properties. On Tuesday, the four shops, Las Hermanas Restaurant Corp., Vive Cafe Restaurante, Golden Palace and Isabel Alteration, sued Mana Miami Management LLC and 48-76 East Flagler Realty LLC claiming they were prematurely evicted because the company claimed the buildings were structurally unsafe.
Milky Ways Cereal Bar Expanding to Second Location
The locally owned ice cream and cereal bar is headed to Kendall
themiamihurricane.com
Better than bagels: Six Miami breakfast spots you need to try
People often say “breakfast is the most important meal of the day,” but it’s hard to truly value breakfast. Many students rush off to class after subsisting on a light nosh, quickly consuming a granola bar or yogurt. However, breakfast is a pivotal meal — proven to bring many health benefits — and we owe it to ourselves to start the day on a positive note.
The Highest-Rated Restaurant Serving Fried Rice In Miami
Yelp has the scoop on which restaurant has the best fried rice.
thenewtropic.com
Local Biz Spotlight on Shuckers Waterfront Bar & Grill
Produced for Jesta Hotels by The New Tropic Creative Studio. Where can Miami find you? How long have you been in business?. Shuckers Waterfront Bar & Grill has been serving Miamians for 33 years at 1819 79th Street Causeway, North Bay Village, FL 33141. For those unfamiliar, give us the...
miamisprings.com
Looking for Parakeets in Miami Springs
YouTuber Follow Thomas cycles through Miami Springs and shares video and photos of Parakeets and other birds from our beautiful bird sanctuary. Watch the video which features:
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular Lakefront Home in Boca Raton with A Resort Style Pool and Fabulous Amenities Offering at $5.295 Million
The Home in Boca Raton, a light-filled estate with SE exposure, impact windows with full amenities for entertaining including a media room, plus a waterfront resort-style pool, spa & covered outdoor Summer kitchen and more is now available for sale. This home located at 5826 Windsor Ter, Boca Raton, Florida offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Bonnie Heatzig (Phone: 561-251-0321) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
thenextmiami.com
Southplace City Center Planned With 4,400 Residential Units, BRT Connection
The owner of the Southland Mall has announced plans for a $1b redevelopment known as Southplace City Center. over 500,000 square feet of curated retail, and dining and entertaining venues at the renovated Southland Mall. a series of man-made lakes and open spaces. a terraced community amphitheater/bandshell. a pedestrian bridge...
6 Road Trips From Miami You Can Take on a Single Tank of Gas
Gas prices are down, so let’s hit the road before it gets too costly again. Consider those lower prices your sign to pack your weekend bag en route to somewhere new. From Key Largo to Sarasota, here are six roundtrips you can take from Miami on a single tank of gas.
miamisprings.com
Video: Playing Hole 7 at the Beautiful Miami Springs Golf Course
The YouTube Channel RELATABLE PLAY posted this video sharing what it’s like to play Hole 7 at the beautiful Miami Springs Golf and Country Club. The Miami Springs Golf and Country Club has increased in popularity as the greens have improved and more golfers have discovered our beautiful Country Club Community.
2 Florida Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times released its annual list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the country.
Fort Lauderdale’s legendary pools by the beach reopen after a 3-year makeover
Most of you have heard about Fort Lauderdale’s famous dive tower by now. But the 27-meter platform — the tallest in the western hemisphere at nearly nine stories — is just part of the big news. Last week, the city reopened the pools at its Aquatic Center, recently renovated to the tune of $47 million. It was a long wait. The pools — just south of East Las Olas Boulevard and a block from the ...
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: Fi'lia, Hof's House of Sweets, and Vice Burger
Miami's latest round of openings includes the reopening of Fi'lia at the SLS Brickell Hotel, the grand opening of Hof's House of Sweets in Fort Lauderdale, the second location of Spiked Rich ice cream in Doral, and the addition of Miami pop-up Vice Burger to the Lincoln Eatery. Know of...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
University of Miami Health System and Robins & Morton Break Ground for New Medical Center at North Miami’s SoLé Mia Master-Planned Community
September 21, 2022 – Construction firm Robins & Morton joined the University of Miami Health System to celebrate the groundbreaking of UHealth SoLé Mia. The 7-story, 363,000-square-foot medical center will sit on 10 acres in North Miami’s master-planned community of SoLé Mia, a 184-acre mixed-use project.
exoticspotter.com
Mclaren 765LT | Spotted in Boca Raton, Florida
Spotted this crazy green 765LT Spider street parked at Mizner Park. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
WSVN-TV
The Chapman Foundation hosts Illumination gala in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Chapman Foundation threw a big party in Miami. The foundation brought back its annual Illuminations gala. It happened at the JW Marriott Marquis on Saturday. There was dancing, dining and entertainment — as it honored donors and volunteers, who help people experiencing homelessness. “It’s the...
Parkland-Owned Wine Shop Holds Anniversary Party and 2nd Annual Food And Wine Festival
Parkland residents Emily and Glenn Basser have owned Basser’s Fine Wines for three years, and events have become a considerable part of the shop’s unique experiences. “We want to not only bring our community world-class wines every day but also give them experiences that typically only take place in larger cities,” said owner Emily Basser.
WSVN-TV
Yacht catches on fire in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue units responded to the scene of a yacht on fire. The incident happened at La Gorce Circle, Tuesday. Two fire boats arrived to contain and extinguish the flames by using foam. They were able to save the yacht from sinking. No injuries were...
liquor.com
Café La Trova, Miami
Café La Trova, in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, manages to at once embody the city’s past and future. The bar program, helmed by founder Julio Cabrera, showcases the classic cantinero style of bartending he honed in his native Cuba. It’s a celebration of tradition, authenticity, and the art of the cocktail that, thanks to Cabrera, is now being taught to a new generation of Miami bartenders.
