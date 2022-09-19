Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Brad Pitt unveils debut as sculptor in Finnish art gallery alongside Nick cave
Brad Pitt has unveiled his debut sculptures at a Finnish art gallery, alongside Australian musician Nick Cave. On Saturday (September 17), the actor presented his first-ever public art display at the Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tampere, the third-largest city in Finland. The presentation was part of a larger exhibition by British artist Thomas Houseago.
Time Out Global
A huge underground fuel tank from WW2 is becoming an exhibition hall for Sydney’s new world-class art museum
The Art Gallery of New South Wales has unveiled the opening program for the gallery's new major transformation and expansion, which has been called the Sydney Modern Project. This brand-new overhaul is set to open on budget and on schedule on December 3, 2022. The opening program, featuring works by more than 900 Australian and international artists, will be free to visitors when the transformed art museum opens.
hypebeast.com
The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art Presents 'Pop to Now: Warhol and His Legacy'
Showcasing work by Warhol, Basquiat and Haring and their lasting influence on contemporary artists, such as ThankYouX, Kristin McIver and HEES. The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art has unveiled a new exhibition titled Pop to Now: Warhol and His Legacy. Developed in partnership with Aktion Art, the exhibition shows the influence that Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring had on the fields of music, fashion and culture-at-large, along with showing a thread to the present day through a presentation of work by contemporary figures and the burgeoning landscape shaped by NFTs.
Atlas Obscura
The Outsider Art of Venice Beach
Venice has always been Los Angeles’s funkiest neighborhood. Long a haunt of beat poets and counter-culture artists, this city by the sea was originally founded by a dreaming developer named Abbott Kinney who modeled it on romantic Venice, Italy- complete with moats and gondoliers. Over the decades it has become a hub of outsider artists, who love its reputation of an easy lifestyle and celebration of risk-taking creativity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Painter Rae Klein Leveraged Her Instagram Following to Launch Her Art Career
Twenty-seven-year-old painter Rae Klein doesn’t have the typical art world signifiers: she never went to graduate school, or moved to New York (or any other big city for that matter). She does have one thing the art world covets these days: more than 99,000 followers on Instagram. Now, she’s landed a solo show at Jessica Silverman in San Francisco. “She’s not even from Detroit, she’s from Holland, Michigan, which is this small city,” Jessica Silverman told ARTnews. “It was really curious to me how she was able to engage with audiences in such an expansive way from a city that didn’t...
A documentary theater is opening in Chinatown’s historic Firehouse Building
A new home for documentary cinema will open in a historic Chinatown building this weekend. Firehouse will be Downtown Community Television Center (DCTV)’s Cinema for Documentary Film. The 67-seat theater will screen feature first-run films, curated shows and repertory works. It boasts 4K projection, 7.1 surround sound, interactive features to connect audiences worldwide, concessions, and an adjoining event space.
Kermit the Frog Meets Freud in Cartoon Forum Project Pitch
French director Julien Villanueva whose animation and VFX outfit Circus Studio has worked on the likes of “Lego City Adventures”, “Around the World in 80 Days” and “White Fang,” has pitched his first ever original TV series project at Cartoon Forum in Toulouse. “Dr Bob is a very simple concept,” he joked to the crowd of industry professionals gathered at the pitching forum in the southern French city. “It’s like Freud meets Kermit the Frog,” he explained about his show, a sitcom centered around Dr. Bob, a wacky psychologist who goes to extremes to make his patients happy, which often leads...
Atlas Obscura
Explore LA’s Outrageous Outdoors
For centuries, nature lovers have flocked to Los Angeles. With its beautiful terrain, perpetual sunshine and temperate climate, LA is the perfect place to picnic, hike, garden and meditate all year-round. You can hike the ruins of the old Los Angeles Zoo, nestled in among the hills of the famed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UConn exhibit showcases "Where the Wild Things Are" author Maurice Sendak and his love of puppets
Whether it was falling into a giant vat of morning cake batter in the 1970 children’s book “In the Night Kitchen,” or being whisked away to the island Wild Things in “Where the Wild Things Are,” the late Maurice Sendak had a knack for creating fantastical world in his books.
Valerie Maynard, Artist Who Explored the Complexities of Identity, Dies at 85
Valerie Maynard, a sculptor and printmaker whose works ambitiously sought to chronicle the nuances of the Black experience, has died at 85. Her death was confirmed by the Baltimore Museum of Art, which mounted a survey of her work in 2020. In an email to ARTnews, Asma Naeem, the BMA’s interim co-director and chief curator, wrote, “Valerie was a profoundly individual maker and thinker and her legacy goes well beyond the art world and into an abiding cosmos of ethics and dignity. Her artmaking was deeply political, local and lived. Who else to picture a universe of injustice from Harlem to...
Next Avenue
Think Nobody Wants Your Parents’ Art? Think Again
What you need to know about selling, donating or junking the paintings, drawings, sculptures or other artworks you inherit. Six years ago, when my father died and my sister Robin and I had to determine what to do with the possessions he and our late mother owned, I discovered there weren't many good options. I wrote the experience on Next Avenue, and the article, "Sorry, Nobody Wants Your Parents' Stuff," went viral.
Autumn Reading Roundup
Fall Reading Recommendations(mine) What are you reading as the weather turns colder? Dark academia? Spooky season? Supernatural stories?. I have to recommend the classic dark mystery, The Secret History, by Donna Tartt, as the perfect fall read. Suspense, drama, classics, and academia fill this one with fall vibes.
Comments / 0