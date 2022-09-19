ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Doc's Sports Service

Boston College Eagles vs Florida State Seminoles Prediction, 9/24/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Game: Boston College Eagles vs Florida State Seminoles. Location: Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, FL. Odds/Point Spread: Seminoles (-16.5) The Florida State Seminoles (3-0) will play the Boston College Eagles (1-2) at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday. Boston College opens this matchup as 16.5-point dogs from Vegas oddsmakers. The over/under is set at 48.5.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Three finalists for FAMU athletic director

The abrupt resignation of Florida A&M University Athletic Director Kortne Gosha in April is only one of many reasons why FAMU’s athletic department has been in the headlines this year. Michael Smith was named interim athletic director following Gosha’s departure. According to famuathletics.com, this is Smith’s third time in...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
High School Football PRO

Cairo, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bainbridge High School football team will have a game with Cairo High School on September 21, 2022, 14:00:00.
CAIRO, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Homecoming is approaching: Are you prepared?

The month is now September, meaning it is almost notably the greatest time of year here on the hill. Homecoming is right around the corner and students are gearing up to get their “drippiest” outfits ready for the most anticipated week of the fall semester. This time is...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

New skate park near campus a hit

A $2.8 million Blueprint project opened earlier this year, paying homage to Florida A&M University on FAMU Way. Skaters from different areas of Tallahassee have gathered to experience a new place to call home. Since the opening of the skate park, many people have utilized this space. Jamari Jones is...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Tropical Storm Gaston swirls in open waters of northern Atlantic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Gaston continues its northeasterly path Wednesday evening in the central North Atlantic. Gaston was about 700 miles west of the Azores in the eastern Atlantic, moving -northeast at 14 mph, based on statistics from the National Hurricane Center. Peak wind speeds are 65 mph.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

New skate club open to one and all

Florida A&M University has a strong culture of campus involvement. There are numerous student clubs and organizations with something to suit the. interests of all the students enrolled at FAMU. You can also start a club or an organization if you believe there should be one on. campus that matches...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
beckersspine.com

Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic adding multiple locations, physicians

Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic is adding two locations and bolstering its team of surgeons, 850 Business Magazine reported Sept. 18. TOC Panama City will open in October and TOC Panama City Beach is expected to open in fall of 2024, the report said. The Panama City Beach facility, developed in conjunction with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and Tallahassee-based Florida State University College of Medicine, will be located on the second floor of an 80,000-square-foot building.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfxl.com

State Road 133 widening/reconstruction continues in parts of Colquitt County

State Route 133 is a major north-south corridor in South Georgia and provides a vital connection between Valdosta to the south and Albany to the north. Georgia Department of Transportation recently released photos photos of a recent deck pour for another span of the new Ochlockonee River bridge in Colquitt County, part of the SR 133 widening/reconstruction.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
thefamuanonline.com

I got this drank in my cup, feat Tally

Drinking is a common college activity to some, however, a commonality can turn into alcoholism fast, especially in Tallahassee. Every college has a different way of doing things, but students who go to college in Tally do it where the drinks aren’t far behind. Tallahassee has its own culture...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee park dedicated to local African American community leader

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In recognition of her countless years of dedicated service to the preservation of African American history, the city of Tallahassee honored Althemese Pemberton Barnes Tuesday by dedicating a park in her honor. Several dozen members of the Tallahassee community, including city leaders, were in attendance to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

