Kirk Herbstreit holds Florida State in high regard after week 3
The Seminoles and Johnny Wilson popped up on Herbstreit's radar after a thrilling performance on Friday night.
Florida State vs. Boston College: Tuesday Practice Observations
There was no drop-off from the Seminoles despite dealing with newfound success.
Florida State vs. Boston College: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
FLORIDA STATE — The Florida State Seminoles (3-0, 1-0) who have started the 2022 season on a hot streak of blow-out wins and road games as underdogs and favorites, will now look ahead to face the Boston College Eagles (1-2, 0-1) at home this upcoming Saturday for their second conference game of the year.
Johnny Wilson Named ACC Wide Receiver of the Week
Wilson was honored following a career performance against Louisville.
Florida State vying to land two top-150 prospects this week
The latest on Blake Nichelson and Hykeem Williams ahead of their decisions.
Boston College Eagles vs Florida State Seminoles Prediction, 9/24/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Game: Boston College Eagles vs Florida State Seminoles. Location: Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, FL. Odds/Point Spread: Seminoles (-16.5) The Florida State Seminoles (3-0) will play the Boston College Eagles (1-2) at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday. Boston College opens this matchup as 16.5-point dogs from Vegas oddsmakers. The over/under is set at 48.5.
Prediction: Will it be Florida State, Oregon or UCLA for nation's top uncommitted linebacker?
Manteca High School (California) star Blake Nichelson is the top-rated uncommitted linebacker in the country, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. But he's ready to come off the board. Nichelson, an All-American Bowl selection, is rated the nation's No. 132 overall prospect and No. 11 ...
Three finalists for FAMU athletic director
The abrupt resignation of Florida A&M University Athletic Director Kortne Gosha in April is only one of many reasons why FAMU’s athletic department has been in the headlines this year. Michael Smith was named interim athletic director following Gosha’s departure. According to famuathletics.com, this is Smith’s third time in...
Cairo, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Cairo, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bainbridge High School football team will have a game with Cairo High School on September 21, 2022, 14:00:00.
Homecoming is approaching: Are you prepared?
The month is now September, meaning it is almost notably the greatest time of year here on the hill. Homecoming is right around the corner and students are gearing up to get their “drippiest” outfits ready for the most anticipated week of the fall semester. This time is...
New skate park near campus a hit
A $2.8 million Blueprint project opened earlier this year, paying homage to Florida A&M University on FAMU Way. Skaters from different areas of Tallahassee have gathered to experience a new place to call home. Since the opening of the skate park, many people have utilized this space. Jamari Jones is...
Tropical Storm Gaston swirls in open waters of northern Atlantic
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Gaston continues its northeasterly path Wednesday evening in the central North Atlantic. Gaston was about 700 miles west of the Azores in the eastern Atlantic, moving -northeast at 14 mph, based on statistics from the National Hurricane Center. Peak wind speeds are 65 mph.
Greenville to celebrate Ray Charles’ birthday with musical tribute Friday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - North Florida and South Georgia residents are invited to celebrate the musical icon, Ray Charles, at his statue in Greenville, Florida, on his birthday, Friday, September 23. Ray Charles lived in Greenville until he was 15 years old, and the residents of the town beam with...
New skate club open to one and all
Florida A&M University has a strong culture of campus involvement. There are numerous student clubs and organizations with something to suit the. interests of all the students enrolled at FAMU. You can also start a club or an organization if you believe there should be one on. campus that matches...
Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic adding multiple locations, physicians
Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic is adding two locations and bolstering its team of surgeons, 850 Business Magazine reported Sept. 18. TOC Panama City will open in October and TOC Panama City Beach is expected to open in fall of 2024, the report said. The Panama City Beach facility, developed in conjunction with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and Tallahassee-based Florida State University College of Medicine, will be located on the second floor of an 80,000-square-foot building.
Gadsden inmates provided with new career opportunity
The Florida Department of Corrections partnered with Tallahassee Community College to provide inmates at Gadsden Re-Entry Center with another chance.
State Road 133 widening/reconstruction continues in parts of Colquitt County
State Route 133 is a major north-south corridor in South Georgia and provides a vital connection between Valdosta to the south and Albany to the north. Georgia Department of Transportation recently released photos photos of a recent deck pour for another span of the new Ochlockonee River bridge in Colquitt County, part of the SR 133 widening/reconstruction.
I got this drank in my cup, feat Tally
Drinking is a common college activity to some, however, a commonality can turn into alcoholism fast, especially in Tallahassee. Every college has a different way of doing things, but students who go to college in Tally do it where the drinks aren’t far behind. Tallahassee has its own culture...
“I had no idea what MS was”: Tallahassee woman recalls stunning diagnosis
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Natasha Acoff remembers it like it was yesterday. She woke up on Easter morning in 2014, and the whole left side of her body was numb. She knew the next day something was terribly wrong. “I got up and headed to work, and I’m traveling through...
Tallahassee park dedicated to local African American community leader
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In recognition of her countless years of dedicated service to the preservation of African American history, the city of Tallahassee honored Althemese Pemberton Barnes Tuesday by dedicating a park in her honor. Several dozen members of the Tallahassee community, including city leaders, were in attendance to...
