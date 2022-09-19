ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Reese Witherspoon Celebrates ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ 20th Anniversary With Nostalgic Video

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IBcT0_0i1ScCt900

It was in 2002 that the world was introduced to Melanie Smooter, played by Reese Witherspoon, in Sweet Home Alabama, a fantastical romantic comedy about remembering what makes a place home. It sparked all sorts of opinions from viewers, from dismissive to affectionate, but there’s no taking away the multiple awards and nominations to its name. That’s why Witherspoon is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Sweet Home Alabama in the best way.

Earlier this week, Witherspoon took to Instagram to share a video featuring some of the most iconic moments from the film. The preview image is a mug shot before it launches into the scene of Melanie when she’s young and talking to Jake Perry. That scene comes full circle at the end, enjoying the same prominence the film still gets today.

Reese Witherspoon is feeling thankful on the 20th anniversary of ‘Sweet Home Alabama’

“20 years ago Sweet Home Alabama came out and completely changed my life,” Witherspoon shared in the caption of her post. “

Incredible memories of shooting this movie with these amazing actors—Josh, Patrick, Dakota, Melanie, Jean, Ethan, Mary Kay, Fred, and Candace, of course!” Dakota played the younger version of Witherspoon’s character who famously asked Jake, first played by Curtis, why he wanted to marry her. That line then went to Witherspoon to Josh Lucas.

Her post continues, “

So many great scenes and my favorite line… ‘So I can kiss you anytime I want,'” before going on to ask her 28.3 million followers, “Do you remember seeing it for the first time?” The comments were soon after flooded with people singing praise for Sweet Home Alabama just in time for its 20th anniversary.

The legacy of a celebrated movie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AfzcN_0i1ScCt900
Sweet Home Alabama celebrates its 20th anniversary / (c) Walt Disney/courtesy Everett Collection

“Mixed to average” defines the critical reviews on the many movie rating forums available today. But that seems at odds with the box office success it became when the numbers came in, and with the enduring affection it receives. Additionally, it is forever tied to its inspiration, the 1974 Lynyrd Skynyrd song of the same name, which itself was a response to a Neil Young number from ’70. Peaking on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 8, it was the band’s highest-charting single.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QrrXg_0i1ScCt900
Witherspoon is still celebrating the movie that changed her life / AdMedia / ImageCollect

It has even received recognition from GLAAD with a GLAAD Media Award nomination for Outstanding Film — Wide Release. The organization celebrates the respectful inclusion of LGBT+ people in film and Sweet Home Alabama was named for the character of Bobby Ray, a closeted gay man who keeps Melanie in check.

Do you remember when you first saw Sweet Home Alabama?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NbAIm_0i1ScCt900
SWEET HOME ALABAMA, Josh Lucas, Patrick Dempsey, Reese Witherspoon, 2002, (c) Walt Disney/courtesy Everett Collection

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jennifer Garner takes on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ trend as ex Ben Affleck enjoys second honeymoon in Italy

Jennifer Garner has put her own spin on the viral “Teenage Dirtbag” trend that’s taking over the internet.The 13 Going On 30 star showed off her cutest throwback pictures on Friday when she posted her own version of the TikTok trend, which has participants share photos from their teenage years set to the Wheatus hit song, “Teenage Dirtbag”.“My ‘teenage dirtbag’ photos,” the 50-year-old actress began the video, which she posted to her Instagram. In one hilarious image, a young Garner is seen crossing her eyes and smiling for the camera while dressed in a red and green sweater. Another...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
SheKnows

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have a Special Plan To Make Their Kids Feel at Home in Bel Air Mansion

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are renovating her Bel Air home — and they have a special treat for their kids. The couple is reportedly allowing their children to custom design their own rooms from scratch which, a source told HollywoodLife, is a “fun family project” and they’re all pretty pumped. The $28 million house will be home to the couple, along with Lopez’s 14-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian, and Affleck’s children, 16-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina, and 10-year-old Samuel. “The house is on 8 acres in Bel Air, it really doesn’t get better than that,” another insider told HollywoodLife. “The grounds are...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Blake Lively Made A Huge Family Announcement On The Red Carpet

One of Hollywood's most beloved couples is Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (via Glamour). The couple tied the knot in 2012 and has won over the public with their hilarious roasts of each other online, as well as their adorable moments at red carpet events. When it comes to celebrity marriages, these two have one many fans admire.
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Sylvester Stallone Reveals Why His Marriage to Jennifer Flavin Ended: ‘Different Directions’

Honesty hour. Sylvester Stallone revealed why he and estranged wife Jennifer Flavin split and slammed claims that a disagreement about their dog caused their divorce. “We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument,” the Rocky actor, 76, told TMZ on Wednesday, August 24, acknowledging that he and Jennifer, 54, did not see eye-to-eye about the dog’s care.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Lucas
Person
Neil Young
Person
Reese Witherspoon
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Dress Gets Caught On A Tire In First ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, plays a bride once again in her new romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding, which comes out January 27, 2023 on Prime Video. The first photos from the film directed by Jason Moore that were released on Wednesday (Sept. 21) show Jennifer and Josh Duhamel, 49, facing major issues at their destination wedding. They play Darcy and Tom, respectively, who have to rescue their families taken hostage just as they were about to call off the wedding.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer

Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Is Spotted Out With Son Samuel, 10, After Italy Honeymoon With Jennifer Lopez: Photos

Ben Affleck, 50, bonded with his son, Samuel Garner Affleck, 10, on a stroll in Santa Monica! The father-son duo were spotted after Ben returned from his Italian honeymoon with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53. Both Ben and Samuel looked very happy to have some one-on-one time together as they enjoyed the sunny day on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Gone Girl actor held onto his son’s hand lovingly while they were out and about for the summer stroll.
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Sweet Home Alabama#Film Star#Nostalgic Video#Dakota
People

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Dress and Glam from Georgia Ceremony with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez amped up her glam for her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. While the Marry Me star hasn't revealed her full bridal wardrobe quite yet, she posted a teaser on her Instagram Tuesday, which linked to her On the JLo newsletter and shared that details would be coming for fans. In the closeup of the bride's glam, Lopez's face is covered with a sheer, tulle veil.
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy

The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Why Ben Affleck Left Georgia With Matt Damon One Day After Jennifer Lopez Wedding

Newlyweds Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, did not fly home together after their three-day wedding in Riceboro, Georgia on August 21. Instead, after saying goodbye to his three children that he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, the Justice League actor left the state with his close pal, Matt Damon, 51. Ben flew home just one day after he and Jennifer got married (again) because of a work obligation, according to a source close to the “Let’s Get Loud” singer.
RICEBORO, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
169K+
Followers
8K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy