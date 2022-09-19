Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Young boy with terminal brain cancer gets his wish granted as community celebrates Halloween early
Halloween came early for the Crown Point community in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, this year as residents whipped out their scariest outfits to throw an early Halloween parade for one very special boy. Young Alexandros Hurdakis watched with wonder as his parents, Nick and Kira, carried him past witches, zombies, "Ghostbusters" characters, the English bulldog Rubble from "Paw Patrol" and a lot more decked-out folks on their street last week. According to CBC, the early Halloween event was organized in honor of 5-year-old Alex's wish to see monsters and visit a haunted house before brain cancer claims his life.
Gran celebrates her first wedding anniversary with 25-year-old husband
A grandmother is defying online trolls who criticised her relationship by celebrating her first wedding anniversary with her 25-year-old husband. Cheryl McGregor, 62, married her partner Quran McCain, 25, in September 2021 and thanks to their 37-year age gap, they've been subject to a pretty heavy wave of hate ever since.
A young woman with a 100-year-old liver successfully gave birth to a baby girl
A liver transplant involves surgery to remove a diseased liver and replace it with a healthy one. In the majority of cases, a healthy liver can be obtained from an organ donor.
Woman Shunned by Community After Calling Cops on 'Aggressive' Neighbor
How many precautions should a person take to feel safe?. For most people, their home is considered a space where they can feel safe and unwind at the end of the day. At least, this is how it's meant to be.
Navy Times
How the U.S. military adopted its famous ‘birth control glasses’
When I was 15 years old, my vision started to go. As a military brat, the options for eyewear were limited to a set of frames offered by the Navy’s medical system. It was while trying on various pairs that I heard the phrase “birth control glasses” for the first time.
Friend Who Ditched Birthday Night but Still Expected a Gift Dragged
The internet has been left gobsmacked by a friend who expected a birthday present after leaving his mate in a bar alone.
Woman shares sweet exchange with 92-year-old grandpa who invited her over for 'sleepover'
Loneliness is a serious problem.
Navy Times
How Nikko Ortiz became everyone’s favorite military TikTok’er
Army Staff Sgt. Nikko Ortiz was working out just over a year ago when he decided to pull out his camera and make a video. He sent the finished product to a buddy who was familiar with TikTok. After watching, the friend told Ortiz he should make an account and post it.
Woman Backed for Leaving Baby Niece With a Stranger to Go Out With Friends
"She's the parent, and her kid is HER and HER HUSBANDS responsibility, not yours," one commenter wrote.
Navy Times
Muslim Americans as likely to join military as other groups, poll says
A survey conducted by the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding found that Muslim Americans are just as likely to join the military as any other demographic within the country’s general population. Conducted by the nonprofit, non-partisan organization between February and March of this year, the 2022 American Muslim...
Britons held by Russian forces in Ukraine back home with families after ‘traumatic experience’
Five Britons surprisingly released by Russian-backed forces in Ukraine have all returned home. Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, who faced the death penalty in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, and John Harding, Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill were back in the UK after a prisoner swap deal brokered by Saudi Arabia.
ohmymag.co.uk
Woman carried a dead foetus in her womb for 46 years without knowing it
The literature of medical science has only been recorded for about 400 years. This means that we do not have all the medical examples in human history, but there are a number of them. Indeed, the human body never ceases to surprise us. So recently, a pregnant woman discovered that she was allergic to her own foetus.
pethelpful.com
Horses 'Adopt' Rescued Baby As Their Son and People Are Being Moved to Tears
A video online is sharing the incredible story of one young horse who has found a new pair of parents. Seeing this unlikely group become a family is just the the perfect bit of sunshine that we need to see today. And now their owner is explaining how this blended family came to be.
Kid's outpouring of emotion meeting his baby brother for the first time has us wrecked
We've all seen our fair share of older-sibling-meets-new-baby videos, which are generally pretty darn adorable. But once in a while, one comes along that socks us square in the heart and has us desperately reaching for a tissue. Brace yourselves, friends, because this is one video that truly requires a...
Navy Times
Vets hold vigil at Capitol again, this time to aid Afghan allies
For the second time in two months, dozens of veterans and military advocates are holding an around-the-clock vigil outside the U.S. Capitol in an effort to advance legislation they say will save lives. But unlike in early August, when the protest focused on better benefits for victims of military burn...
BBC
Hampshire brothers with rare fatal disorder call for more research
Four brothers who all have a rare and potentially fatal disorder have called for more research into its treatment. Luke, Daniel, Nathan and Joshua Hartley, from Romsey in Hampshire, were diagnosed with X-linked Lymphoproliferative Syndrome (XLP) in 2003 when they were children. By 2008, the brothers had all undergone successful...
Navy Times
Space Force debuts its official service song ‘Semper Supra’
Another celestial flag has been planted in the years-long process of cementing Space Force as the U.S. military’s newest branch. Courtesy of a chorus of uniformed personnel, the service unveiled its official song today in front of a crowd attending the 2022 Air Force Association Air, Space and Cyber Conference in Maryland’s National Harbor.
PHOTOS: The moms (and dads) of Ivory Coast are falling in love with kangaroo care
Can the warmth of a parent's chest be a boon to babies, especially premature births? In the 1970s, Colombian researchers found it did. The technique has gone global. Ivory Coast is the latest convert.
Upworthy
Man who grew up in a children's home meets his sister for the first time at the age of 81
An 81-year-old man traveled 18 hours to meet the sister he only recently found out about. John Ellis, from North Walsham in Norfolk, England, flew all the way to Las Vegas this week to meet his 79-year-old sister, Shirley Jones. According to BBC, Ellis grew up in a children's home and only discovered in March this year that he had four younger siblings. He may have never known of their existence if his siblings hadn't contacted a website for adopted people to trace their family trees. Jones said it was a "shock" when he received a letter from the genealogy website, informing him he had such a big family.
msn.com
Pregnant Giraffe Surprises Virginia Zoo by Giving Birth to Her Ninth Calf in Front of Guests
The Virginia Zoo's new baby giraffe made an unforgettable entrance into the world. According to a Sept. 19 release from the zoo, visitors to the park witnessed the miracle of life when Imara the Masai giraffe went into labor and gave birth in front of guests on the morning of Sept. 9.
