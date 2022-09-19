ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Young boy with terminal brain cancer gets his wish granted as community celebrates Halloween early

Halloween came early for the Crown Point community in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, this year as residents whipped out their scariest outfits to throw an early Halloween parade for one very special boy. Young Alexandros Hurdakis watched with wonder as his parents, Nick and Kira, carried him past witches, zombies, "Ghostbusters" characters, the English bulldog Rubble from "Paw Patrol" and a lot more decked-out folks on their street last week. According to CBC, the early Halloween event was organized in honor of 5-year-old Alex's wish to see monsters and visit a haunted house before brain cancer claims his life.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
Person
Hamid Karzai
Navy Times

How the U.S. military adopted its famous ‘birth control glasses’

When I was 15 years old, my vision started to go. As a military brat, the options for eyewear were limited to a set of frames offered by the Navy’s medical system. It was while trying on various pairs that I heard the phrase “birth control glasses” for the first time.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Aeromedical Evacuation#Medical Evacuation#Heroism#Air Force#Americans#Afghans
Navy Times

Muslim Americans as likely to join military as other groups, poll says

A survey conducted by the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding found that Muslim Americans are just as likely to join the military as any other demographic within the country’s general population. Conducted by the nonprofit, non-partisan organization between February and March of this year, the 2022 American Muslim...
MILITARY
ohmymag.co.uk

Woman carried a dead foetus in her womb for 46 years without knowing it

The literature of medical science has only been recorded for about 400 years. This means that we do not have all the medical examples in human history, but there are a number of them. Indeed, the human body never ceases to surprise us. So recently, a pregnant woman discovered that she was allergic to her own foetus.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
World War II
Navy Times

Vets hold vigil at Capitol again, this time to aid Afghan allies

For the second time in two months, dozens of veterans and military advocates are holding an around-the-clock vigil outside the U.S. Capitol in an effort to advance legislation they say will save lives. But unlike in early August, when the protest focused on better benefits for victims of military burn...
PROTESTS
BBC

Hampshire brothers with rare fatal disorder call for more research

Four brothers who all have a rare and potentially fatal disorder have called for more research into its treatment. Luke, Daniel, Nathan and Joshua Hartley, from Romsey in Hampshire, were diagnosed with X-linked Lymphoproliferative Syndrome (XLP) in 2003 when they were children. By 2008, the brothers had all undergone successful...
MENTAL HEALTH
Navy Times

Space Force debuts its official service song ‘Semper Supra’

Another celestial flag has been planted in the years-long process of cementing Space Force as the U.S. military’s newest branch. Courtesy of a chorus of uniformed personnel, the service unveiled its official song today in front of a crowd attending the 2022 Air Force Association Air, Space and Cyber Conference in Maryland’s National Harbor.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Upworthy

Man who grew up in a children's home meets his sister for the first time at the age of 81

An 81-year-old man traveled 18 hours to meet the sister he only recently found out about. John Ellis, from North Walsham in Norfolk, England, flew all the way to Las Vegas this week to meet his 79-year-old sister, Shirley Jones. According to BBC, Ellis grew up in a children's home and only discovered in March this year that he had four younger siblings. He may have never known of their existence if his siblings hadn't contacted a website for adopted people to trace their family trees. Jones said it was a "shock" when he received a letter from the genealogy website, informing him he had such a big family.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy