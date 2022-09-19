State Representative Jim Struzzi and State Senator Joe Pittman have announced that two Indiana County projects will receive funding from the Marcellus Legacy Fund. Over 100 projects across the state received money from the fund, which is made up of impact fees from unconventional gas well drilling throughout the state. The grants are being administered by the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Greenways, Trails and Recreation program. The Homer-Center Parks and Rec board will receive $104,000 for the removal and replacement of the liner at the Homer City pool. In a statement, Struzzi said that the facility is important for exercise and recreation in the area, and this will help with the pool’s upkeep and maintenance.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO