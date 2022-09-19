Read full article on original website
Related
Amaze Light Festival — the country’s largest light show — is coming to Citi Field this holiday season
The largest light show in the country, Amaze Light Festival — all-immersive storybook experience— is coming to Citi Field in Queens this holiday season. The exclusive US distributor for leading light design and decor manufacturer, LeBlanc Illuminations, is brightening this one-of-a-kind, inclusive display, a new family tradition and holiday destination, an unforgettable spectacle for guests of all ages.
Curbed
The City Quietly Stopped Pruning a Lot of Its Trees
It’s Climate Week in New York City and the mayor is talking about trees. “I’m proud that we have ramped up tree plantings significantly this past year,” Adams said of the 13,000 trees planted this fiscal year. There are more trees to come, but there’s just one detail he left out: The Parks Department hasn’t actually been able to prune any of the city’s trees in Brooklyn and Queens for the past year. Let’s hope the new ones don’t grow too fast.
queenoftheclick.com
R Train, 86th Street Car # 8830 – 9:20pm
This is from the R Train, 86th Street Car # 8830 at 9:20 pm tonight. Where are the NYC services for this man who is in dire need of help?. He’s someone brother, cousin & uncle. This was reported to NYCT. . Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized | No Comments...
cohaitungchi.com
32 Best & Fun Things To Do In Brooklyn (New York)
Trips to New York City don’t have to just about being in Manhattan. You are reading: Things to do in brooklyn for couples | 32 Best & Fun Things To Do In Brooklyn (New York) While that famous borough is definitely great for sightseeing and exploring wonderful neighborhoods, you’re missing out on some great opportunities if you’re not also checking out Brooklyn.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News 12
Million-dollar ticket sold at Bay Ridge corner store
One lucky New Yorker who was in Bay Ridge on Tuesday night woke up the next morning a millionaire after a winning lottery ticket was sold at a local corner store. Brooklyn residents are now lining up at the store to try their chance at a million-dollar prize after New York Lottery says a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at that exact location.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Little Amal visits Brooklyn, and residents fall in love
Little Amal, a 12-foot-tall, lifelike puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, walked through the streets of Brooklyn on Monday, touching the hearts of thousands as she visited Coney Island, Brooklyn Public Library, BAM in Fort Greene and Brooklyn Bridge Park in DUMBO. As she walked, Amal appeared as if...
WHERE'S DESIREE? Girl, 15, vanished from Bronx home
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl last seen inside her Bronx home this week.
NYPD probing double shooting in Staten Island apartment building
NEW YORK -- Police are looking for answers following a double shooting on Staten Island. A grandmother was killed and a man was wounded inside an apartment building.At around 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday, police say they received a call that two people were shot inside a unit at a Fox Hills building. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to the grandmother's son, who showed up in complete disbelief."She didn't deserve to go this way," Geoffrey Mason said.Mason was trying to comprehend why someone would kill his mother -- he identified as 61-year-old Nadine Mason -- in her own home."I don't know who the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Boy, 14, shot in leg in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park
A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a fight in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park, cops said Tuesday. The teen managed to take himself to the hospital after he was shot in the famed 526-acre green space about 8:30 p.m., police said. He hobbled into Kings County Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. He told nurses he had been shot in Prospect Park but wouldn’t say where in the park exactly. ...
20 Best Wings In NYC
If you are craving the best wings in New York City, don’t worry, there are amazing restaurants all over the city to choose from. We have a list of 20 places to get the best wings in NYC. 1. Dan & John’s Wings. Dan and John are two...
The Museum of Ice Cream will transform into a Halloween wonderland next month
Halloween is a bit more than a month away, which means we're already brainstorming potential costume ideas and figuring out how to celebrate all around town. This year's to-do list certainly includes a stop at the Museum of Ice Cream at 558 Broadway by Prince Street in SoHo, which will actually transform into the Museum of I-Scream (ha!) starting September 30 through October 31.
Attempted escape: Detainee jumps from NYC jail barge into East River, DOC says
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A detainee on New York City’s Bronx jail barge climbed a recreation yard fence and jumped into the East River on Tuesday morning, officials said. The detainee jumped from the Vernon C. Bain Center around 11:45 a.m., a Department of Correction spokesperson said. Officials apprehended the detainee and took them to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman miraculously survives crane boom falling on car in the Bronx
The 22-year-old woman driving sustained a hand injury, possibly from shattered glass, but was able to walk away from the crash.
nypressnews.com
Teens seen running amok as Brooklyn party spills onto street: ‘All hell broke loose’
A horde of liquored-up preppies ran wild outside a Brooklyn house party, terrorizing neighbors and jumping on passing cars before the late-night debauchery ended, local residents told the Daily News. Dozens of prep school students at the booze-laden gathering this past weekend rampaged through the neighborhood, with one innocent woman...
Employee says fight over saying thank you led to fatal stabbing at Brooklyn store
A man was killed in a stabbing Tuesday night in Brooklyn.
New York YIMBY
Throop Corners Affordable Development Breaks Ground at 88 Throop Avenue in Broadway Triangle, Brooklyn
Construction is now underway at 88 Throop Avenue, the first of five affordable housing developments planned for the Broadway Triangle neighborhood in Brooklyn. Located at the convergence of Williamsburg, Bushwick, and Bedford-Stuyvesant, the 140-unit property will debut as Throop Corners. In 2019, the New York City Department of Housing Preservation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 2817 Atlantic Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2817 Atlantic Avenue, a 14-story mixed-use building in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by Peter Pizzimenti and developed by Joel Schwartz under the 2815 Atlantic Holding LLC, the structure yields 68 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 14 units for residents at 40 to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $33,875 to $86,460.
10 Best Thrift Stores and Flea Markets in New York City
Just because New York is home to the wealthy and famous doesn’t mean you have to be either to find fabulous clothes, accessories and home decor when you visit. It goes to reason that the wealthier an area, the nicer the donations are to charity thrift stores and the better the goods sold at a discount to consignment and for-profit thrift shops.
NYCHA residents celebrate removal of sidewalk shed after 7 years
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Sidewalk sheds are erected to protect pedestrians from falling debris and avoid tragedies across New York City. But for some residents in the East Village, they have become eyesores that make life miserable for tenants. Piece by piece, the sidewalk shed on 3rd Street between Avenue B and Avenue C […]
whdh.com
Man killed in dispute over not saying ‘thank you’ at Brooklyn smoke shop, eyewitness says
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) — An apparent argument over not saying “thank you” for opening the door of a Brooklyn smoke shop ended with a 37-year-old man fatally stabbed late Tuesday. It happened around 10:20 p.m. at Park Slope Convenience on 4th Avenue in Park Slope. “It...
Comments / 0