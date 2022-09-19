Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back After Yet Another Internet User Asks If She's Pregnant

(Image credit: E!)

All eyes have been on Kourtney Kardashian (and her stomach) since she opened up about trying to have a baby with Travis Barker. The newlyweds started their attempts to expand their family fairly quickly after taking their friendship to the next level, and they detailed a good bit of their journey on The Kardashians (available with a Hulu subscription). But the reality star doesn’t believe that her willingness to share those parts of her life with viewers automatically gives people free reign to comment on her body, and she clapped back at a fan who asked on Instagram if she was pregnant.

The eldest Kardashian sibling — who is now officially Kourtney Kardashian Barker — posted to Instagram a series of behind-the-scenes pics from a photo shoot for her new lifestyle brand Lemme, in which she posed in front of a mirror wearing a nude strapless bra and matching panties. The fourth photo caught fans’ attention, as Kourtney had her hand on her stomach, prompting one fan to ask, “Wait a minute did I miss that she's pregnant?” The Poosh creator didn’t take too kindly to that speculation, and responded with:

Nope, but you're missing a woman's body.

Fans definitely seemed to appreciate Kourtney Kardashian showing off her presumably unedited body in all of its 43-year-old glory, because she really does look amazing. However, she didn’t seem pleased that the focus turned, yet again, into people scrutinizing her belly.

To be fair, women often indicate in photos that they are expecting by putting a hand on one's stomach. And because we all know of her wishes to have a child with Travis Barker at this point, it’s not wildly unreasonable to think this could have been some low-key pregnancy announcement. Also, as many commenters pointed out, the question was posed only because of the placement of her hand, not because of the size or shape of her body.

Maybe the lesson here is just don’t ever ask anyone if they’re pregnant. It’s safe to assume, especially when it comes to this ever-expanding reality TV family, that if a woman want others to know something, she'll put it out there directly.

One thing I think we can all agree on is that Kourtney Kardashian is looking fabulous. Khloé Kardashian couldn’t help but sing her sister’s praises, writing:

My baby right thuuuuurrrr

To be sure, that's a metaphorical use of the word "baby," and isn't indicative of anything. She even followed that comment up with another, and I think Khloé Kardashian speaks for all of us with this sentiment:

Goodness you’re gorgeous

The Kardashians Season 1 showed Kravis going through IVF (and using other methods) in an attempt to conceive a child, but when those did not deliver the desired results, the couple took a break in order to focus on their wedding. From the looks of the trailer for Season 2, their journey toward the aisle is what we’ll get to see next, and I’m excited to see how much tea we get from each of the couple’s trifecta of wedding ceremonies. While we wait for the premiere, allow yourself to bask in the glow of what is “a woman’s body.”

The Kardashians Season 2 is set to premiere on Thursday, September 22, on Hulu. Keep up to date with all of this fall’s premieres by checking out our 2022 TV Schedule.

Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.