freightwaves.com
Arrive Logistics unveils technology platform
Arrive Logistics, a freight brokerage and multimodal third-party logistics provider based in Austin, Texas, has unveiled its proprietary transportation management system, ARRIVEnow. ARRIVEnow’s unified back end powers highly automated internal workflows on Arrive’s brokerage floor as well as serves up data to and transacts with carriers and shippers through their own dedicated web portals.
freightwaves.com
Valqari acquires IDU Group in quest to build citywide drone networks
Plenty of companies are laser-focused on the last mile of delivery and its many pitfalls. Some are even honed in on the final hundred feet. But for a select few, the last mile is really a game of inches. Valqari, a Chicago-based drone delivery startup, on Tuesday announced it had...
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
HEAVY.AI's New HeavyRF Enables Telcos to Simulate Potential City-scale Deployments
HEAVY.AI, an innovator in advanced analytics, announced HeavyRF, an extension of the company’s deep analytics platform that uses NVIDIA Omniverse to create digital twins that help telco network operators speed deployments of wireless networks. The industry’s first radio frequency (RF) digital twin solution, HeavyRF enables telcos to simulate potential...
ZDNet
StarlingX, the cloud for edge computing, gets a major upgrade
When Gartner recently looked into its crystal ball, it saw, "By 2025, more than 50% of enterprise-managed data will be created and processed outside the data center or cloud." So where will it be then? It will be on edge computing, and chances are excellent that you'll be using the newest version of StarlingX, StarlingX 7.0, the open-source edge computing and IoT cloud platform there.
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Is Cloud Computing Really More Sustainable?
Many environmentalists make a case for cloud computing as a more sustainable option. Companies no longer need to waste money or space by giving servers data centers, but some are skeptical that cloud computing is the ideal solution. Analyzing its energy use and carbon footprint, will cloud computing be the answer environmentalists crave?
thefastmode.com
Spin Analytics to Exhibit at TM Forum’s DTW 2022 as Part of Next20 Startup Program
The Next20 start-up program connects start-ups with communication service providers (CSPs) and technology suppliers to strengthen the ecosystem and inspire the next wave of innovation and growth. Next20 provides access to 3,000+ global tech leaders to ignite conversations and build partnerships that enable start-ups to scale at DTW. The Next20...
TechCrunch
Bainbridge Growth wants e-commerce brands to stop sales guessing game
Ben Tregoe and Austin Gardner-Smith started the company in January 2021 after meeting at Nanigans, an advertising automation software company. Tregoe, CEO, told TechCrunch that while helping brands like Casper, Peloton and Warby Parker understand how to do more effective Facebook advertising, they realized they were building big data systems and modeling revenue on a per customer basis. That got them thinking about what else they could do with the data.
Forter Appoints High-Growth Tech Executive Eran Vanounou as Chief Technology Officer
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, today announced the appointment of Eran Vanounou as chief technology officer (CTO) to lead the company’s next stage of product development and innovation. In this role, Eran will oversee Forter’s data, precision and engineering teams. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005062/en/ Eran Vanounou, Chief Technology Officer, Forter (Photo: Business Wire)
Fox Re-Enters International Distribution Business With Launch Of Sales Unit Fox Entertainment Global
Fox Entertainment is re-entering the international distribution business by launching a sales unit ahead of Mipcom Cannes next month. Based in LA at the Fox Studios lot, Fox Entertainment Global will unveil a debut slate including the international launches of animated shows such as Dan Harmon’s Krapopolis and the Jon Hamm vehicle Grimsburg and in-house single-cam midseason comedy Animal Control at the international sales confab. Fox hasn’t had a branded international sales arm since 2019, when Fox Networks Group Content Distribution was integrated into Disney’s worldwide sales operation after the Mouse House bought Fox’s entertainment assets in 2019. Fernando Szew, who runs Fox division MarVista Entertainment, will lead...
ServiceNow Adds AI and Security Capabilities to the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Supercharge Operational Intelligence and Trust
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced even more solutions within the Now Platform Tokyo release designed to supercharge operational intelligence and trust. In addition to ServiceNow Vault, announced yesterday, ServiceNow is releasing new AI-powered features and developer and risk management tools to help organizations operate more efficiently and power more resilient business models. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005269/en/ Automation Center (Graphic: Business Wire)
CoinDesk
Privacy-Enabled Crypto Applications Are Coming for Enterprise, but Not Overnight
My single biggest strategic goal is to build out and industrialize secure, private business applications that run on public blockchains, and the team at EY has been making steady progress for the last five years. Our zero-knowledge proof Nightfall technology is coming on-stream and the first applications that enable it...
TechCrunch
Alibaba Cloud pledges $1B to boost overseas alliance
The Chinese cloud giant is ready to double down on its overseas reach and announced today a $1 billion investment in a “global partner ecosystem upgrade.” Alibaba Cloud is now the world’s third-largest public cloud provider, an achievement that’s inseparable from the large network of local allies it’s formed worldwide.
Phone Arena
UK carrier Three partners with Freshwave to give customers better indoor signal
You have probably noticed that you have a bad reception signal in some buildings. This is because modern materials like, for example, energy-efficient glass interfere with the penetration of outdoor cellular signals. In order to fix that issue for its customers, UK carrier Three has just partnered with Freshwave, thus...
Ofcom to investigate tech giants’ dominance of cloud computing
Ofcom will investigate the world’s biggest tech companies to ensure their dominance in areas such as cloud computing, messaging and smart devices works for the people and businesses of Britain, the communications regulator has said. The cloud services investigation, which will take priority out of the three issues, will...
Microsoft is trying to eliminate one of the biggest video conferencing problems…with science
Microsoft is exploring a new avenue of research that could help address one of the most common video conferencing issues: interruptions and pauses. As explained in a new blog post (opens in new tab), researchers at Microsoft recently trialled a new method for charting interruptions over the course of a meeting, by analyzing anonymized versions of call transcripts.
Healthcare Data Lake: The Key to Operating a Data Informed Organization
Two decades ago, business priorities within a healthcare organization were largely driven by a select few executive visionaries. Today, the most successful healthcare organizations are using data to validate ideas and further refine them through advanced studies and predictive models. The data-informed healthcare organization has come of age through recent...
Nvidia wants its first SaaS product to help power the metaverse
Nvidia has become the latest company to start prepaing for the metaverse with a newly-announced Omniverse Cloud. Announced at the recent Nvidia GTC 2022 event (opens in new tab), the company’s first software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering is designed to support developers design, publish, operate, and experience metaverse apps. Omniverse Cloud...
Accenture Scored the Highest in IT Security Services in North America and Europe by Everest Group
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in IT security services in North America and Europe in two new reports from analyst firm Everest Group. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005304/en/ Everest IT Security Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 — North America (Graphic: Business Wire)
