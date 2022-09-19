ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Hestan is proud to welcome Jaime Herrera as National Service Manager. With more than 26 years of experience, Herrera offers expertise in service management, sales-driven support, technical troubleshooting, product training and customer satisfaction. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005735/en/ Hestan is proud to announce Jaime Herrera has joined Hestan as the National Service Manager. (Photo: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO