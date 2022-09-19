May 2, 1933 – Sept. 14, 2022. Northborough – It is with a blend of sadness and joy that we announce the death of Eileen M. Tupper, nee Costello, of Northborough, Massachusetts. It is sad because she will be greatly missed by all those her knew her and joyful because she is finally at rest with her husband Arthur L. Tupper in the great hereafter. On September 14, 2022 Eileen left this world at 89 years, in the quiet with her daughter and caregiver Nancy at the Whitney Place in Westborough, Massachusetts. She passed in her sleep, shortly after being visited by or speaking with her daughters, sons, sister and grandchildren.

NORTHBOROUGH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO