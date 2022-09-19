Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Amherst grieving loss of teen who collapsed, died after cross-country meet
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A community is grieving after a high school junior collapsed and died after a cross-country meet in Ludlow last week. The high schooler’s heart stopped beating, and they never regained consciousness. “Our community is grieving,” said Amherst-Pelham Regional School Superintendent Dr. Michael Morris. Anna...
communityadvocate.com
Hudson, Marlborough groups to host 5K
HUDSON – The Hudson Youth Substance Abuse Prevention (YSAP) and the Marlborough Alliance for Prevention (MAP) will host a 5K run, walk, roll and stroll at Hudson High School at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The proceeds from the event will go to programs like YSAP and MAP...
GoFundMe set up for family of April Handley, woman killed in collision with school bus in Shrewsbury
A fundraiser has been created to help raise funds for the family of a Shrewsbury woman who was killed in a collision with a school bus in Shrewsbury last week. April Handley, 49, died after colliding with a bus while driving on Thursday, Sept. 15, near the intersection of May Street and South Quinsigamond Avenue around 10:55 a.m.
communityadvocate.com
Matthew F. Hanley Jr., 76, of Marlborough
– Matthew Francis Hanley, Jr., 76, of Marlboro, MA passed away peacefully, after a courageous battle with cancer, on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Westborough, MA. Matthew was born in Boston and raised in Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts. He was the son of...
communityadvocate.com
Shannon M. Bowser, 38, formerly of Marlborough
– Shannon M. Bowser, 38, of Worcester MA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Shannon was born in Framingham MA, and grew up in Marlborough, MA, attending Marlborough High School. She is a daughter of the late Dennis Bowser of Hudson; and late Maureen Bowser of Hopkinton. Shannon...
communityadvocate.com
Jon P. Niemi, 16, of Northborough
– Jon P. Niemi, 16, passed unexpectedly but peacefully, Saturday, September 17, 2022. Jon leaves his parents Katherine (Landry) Niemi and Derek J. Niemi, his sister Bella and brother Ben, all of Northborough. In addition he leaves a large and loving family of many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents Paul J. Landry, Anne Landry, Jon W. Niemi, Barbara Niemi, and Marianne Ganley and his great grandparents, Doris and Conrad Beaudoin.
communityadvocate.com
Community gathers for Northborough’s Applefest
NORTHBOROUGH – Residents enjoyed the first feel of fall at the 32nd annual Applefest last weekend. This year, the parade and the Taste of Northborough were back in action. On Sunday afternoon, residents gathered on the sidewalk from Lincoln Street to West Main Street to watch the Applefest parade. For some of the attendees, this was their first Applefest parade while others have attended it for years.
communityadvocate.com
Westborough Little Free Pantry marks one year anniversary
WESTBOROUGH – On the grounds of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church off John Street is charity at its most basic. There stands a Free Little Pantry where people can make donations and those who need food or other products may take it. Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough police log, Sept. 23 edition
7:41 a.m. Arrested, Carlos R. Velez, 38, of 18 Washington Ct., Marlborough, for A&B with dangerous weapon/serious bodily injury, A&B with dangerous weapon, assault w/dangerous weapon. 8:26 a.m. Westerly Condominiums/Lincoln St. Harassment order/server. 9:01 a.m. Felton St./Landry Dr. MVA property damage only. 9:38 a.m. Alliance Health at Marie Esther (St...
Police: One Taken To Hospital After Framingham Assault
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an assault that sent one to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon, September 20. The fight was reported at 3:28 p.m. at Second Street and Beaver Terrace Circle. The fight was “between two juveniles that are known to each other,” said Framingham Police spokesperson...
2 teens killed in Attleboro crash identified
Police responded to South Avenue and West Street for a single-car crash around 4:30 a.m.
NECN
Pair of Natick Twins Joining Hometown's Police Force
A pair of twins from Natick, Massachusetts is joining their hometown's police force, after graduating together from Fitchburg State University's Police Academy. John and Stephen Delehanty graduated from the academy on Friday, and are now being welcomed by the Natick Police Department, who their father is a sergeant for. The Delehanty twins graduated from Natick High School in 2019. Their uncle, Terence Delehanty, is the chief of police in Winthrop, too.
Prison officer on disability allegedly collected benefits while working as realtor, police officer in Mass.
A Massachusetts man is accused of illegally collecting more than $80,000 in workers’ compensation while being employed as a correctional officer in Connecticut. Matthew Hubbard, age 54, of Agawam was arrested Tuesday on a warrant. He faces charges of larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community, fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits and perjury, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice.
natickreport.com
Beloved Natick children’s librarian retires
Bacon Free Librarian’s Fran Daneault was given a fond farewell as the beloved children’s librarian turned the page on the next chapter in her life. Fran retired on September 9 after many years of service. The Friends of the Bacon Free Library hosted a party in Fran’s honor that included refreshments, a book in which patrons entered their favorite Fran memories, and cake, of course.
Middletown woman benefits from first-in-the-nation heart procedure
Charlton Memorial Hospital is the first in the country to perform a new kind of heart surgery.
Barbara Haller, former Worcester city councilor, dies following cancer diagnosis
Barbara Haller, a member of the Worcester License Commission and former city councilor, died Monday after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. Haller’s son, Jacob Haller, announced her death on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. He emphasized his mother’s support for affordable housing and the potential Inclusionary Housing Ordinance which the City Council is set to vote on Tuesday night.
Safety First? The Game of Tag is Banned at This Massachusetts School
Schools around Massachusetts are tasked with keeping their students safe. In this ever-changing world, it feels harder than ever to do that, but school officials do their best. Their priority is to educate students, yes, but safety is of the utmost importance as well. While we can all agree that...
communityadvocate.com
Eileen M. Tupper, 89, of Northborough
May 2, 1933 – Sept. 14, 2022. Northborough – It is with a blend of sadness and joy that we announce the death of Eileen M. Tupper, nee Costello, of Northborough, Massachusetts. It is sad because she will be greatly missed by all those her knew her and joyful because she is finally at rest with her husband Arthur L. Tupper in the great hereafter. On September 14, 2022 Eileen left this world at 89 years, in the quiet with her daughter and caregiver Nancy at the Whitney Place in Westborough, Massachusetts. She passed in her sleep, shortly after being visited by or speaking with her daughters, sons, sister and grandchildren.
wgan.com
Saco crash leaves Massachusetts man dead, driver injured
Police say a 94-year-old passenger was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Saco on Tuesday. Police say the crash happened around 5 p.m. near 100 Main Street. The vehicle left the roadway while traveling northbound and struck a traffic light pole. Police say Allan Zenowitz of Cambridge, Massachusetts was found...
westfordcat.org
Serving quality a ‘top priority’ for new restaurant in Westford
WESTFORD — A new restaurant has opened its doors in Westford, serving a variety of breakfast and lunch options on Littleton Road. Nearly a month after Gene’s Chinese Flatbread Café closed its doors on Aug. 14 at its 175 Littleton Rd. location, Classic Kitchen Café officially opened its doors on Sept. 17. The restaurant is owned by Merrimack Valley locals Samantha Connor and her husband, Gabriel Dantas.
