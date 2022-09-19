ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PRESIDENTS CUP '22: Capsule look at the American team

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A capsule look at the U.S. team for the Presidents Cup, which starts Thursday at Quail Hollow Club:

Sam Burns

Age: 26.

World ranking: 12.

Worldwide victories: 4.

2022 victories: Valspar Championship, Charles Schwab Challenge.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup appearances: Rookie.

Record: 0-0-0.

Noteworthy: A two-time winner this year, Burns was among the last players Steve Stricker considered for a captain’s pick at the Ryder Cup last year. Won both his tournaments this year in a playoff.

Patrick Cantlay

Age: 30.

World ranking: 4.

Worldwide victories: 7.

2022 victories: Zurich Classic, BMW Championship.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup appearances: 1.

Record: 3-2-0.

Noteworthy: He teamed with Xander Schauffele to win the Zurich Classic, and they are 4-2-0 in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup. Spent the brief offseason getting engaged.

Tony Finau

Age: 33.

World ranking: 14.

Worldwide victories: 4.

2022 victories: 3M Open, Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup appearances: 1.

Record: 0-1-3.

Noteworthy: Won in consecutive weeks after the majors were over to secure his spot on his fourth straight U.S. team dating to the Ryder Cup in France. He’s had four partners in three cups, none of whom are on this team.

Max Homa

Age: 31.

World ranking: 16.

Worldwide victories: 5.

2022 victories: Wells Fargo Championship, Fortinet Championship.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup appearances: Rookie.

Record: 0-0-0.

Noteworthy: He’s on a big roll with three wins in the last year, and he played with Tiger Woods in the British Open at St. Andrews. Through it all, his chief goal for the year was to make the Presidents Cup team.

Billy Horschel

Age: 35.

World ranking: 15.

Worldwide victories: 8.

2022 victories: Memorial.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup appearances: Rookie.

Record: 0-0-0.

Noteworthy: Horschel has played for his country since the Walker Cup in 2007. He won the FedEx Cup after the Ryder Cup team in 2014 had been determined. He won the Dell Match Play last year and failed to qualify for the Ryder Cup team. He played with Sam Burns in the Zurich Classic.

Kevin Kisner

Age: 38.

World ranking: 25.

Worldwide victories: 4.

2022 victories: None.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup appearances: 1.

Record: 2-0-2.

Noteworthy: Partnered with Phil Mickelson in his lone Presidents Cup appearance at Liberty National. He has won the Dell Match Play and twice reached the championship match. Kisner was the 54-hole leader at Quail Hollow in the 2017 PGA Championship.

Collin Morikawa

Age: 25.

World ranking: 9.

Worldwide victories: 6.

2022 victories: None.

Majors: PGA Championship (2020), British Open (2021).

Presidents Cup appearances: Rookie.

Record: 0-0-0.

Noteworthy: He won the clinching point at the Ryder Cup last year at Whistling Straits. He capped off last year by winning the Race to Dubai in Europe. But he has rarely challenged to win this year and is on the verge of slipping out of the top 10. Will need a new partner for Quail Hollow after Dustin Johnson bolted for LIV Golf.

Xander Schauffele

Age: 28.

World ranking: 5.

Worldwide victories: 8.

2022 victories: Zurich Classic, Travelers Championship, Genesis Scottish Open.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup appearances: 1.

Record: 3-2-0.

Noteworthy: He might have been the hottest player this summer, with wins in Hartford and Scotland. Throw in the Olympic gold medal last year in Tokyo and he is rarely too far off his game. This will be another chance to forge a formidable partnership with Patrick Cantlay.

Scottie Scheffler

Age: 26.

World ranking: 1.

Worldwide victories: 4.

2022 victories: WM Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational, WGC-Dell Match Play, Masters.

Majors: Masters (2022).

Presidents Cup appearances: Rookie.

Record: 0-0-0.

Noteworthy: He won PGA Tour player of the year with his Masters, four wins, a tour money record, a runner-up finish at the U.S. Open and a close second at the FedEx Cup. Made an impressive Ryder Cup debut. He’s likely to partner with good friend Sam Burns unless Billy Horschel tries to claim Burns.

Jordan Spieth

Age: 29.

World ranking: 13.

Worldwide victories: 16.

2022 victories: RBC Heritage.

Majors: Masters (2015), U.S. Open (2015), British Open (2017).

Presidents Cup appearances: 3.

Record: 8-5-1.

Noteworthy: Even though he missed the last Presidents Cup, Spieth will be playing for the fourth time. That makes him the most experienced Presidents Cup player on the U.S. team.

Justin Thomas

Age: 29.

World ranking: 7.

Worldwide victories: 15.

2022 victories: PGA Championship.

Majors: PGA Championship (2017, 2022).

Presidents Cup appearances: 2.

Record: 6-2-2.

Noteworthy: His second PGA title dressed up an otherwise average year. He has played with Jordan Spieth in their last two Ryder Cups and likely will partner with him in the Presidents Cup for the first time. He has lost both his Presidents Cup singles matches.

Cameron Young

Age: 25.

World ranking: 18.

Worldwide victories: None.

2022 victories: None.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup appearances: Rookie.

Record: 0-0-0.

Noteworthy: His arrival on the PGA Tour was slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but he has delivered as a rookie. His five runner-up finishes include the British Open, and he was right there at the PGA Championship. He’s a big hitter with a complete game.

Community Policy