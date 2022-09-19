ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

UPMC therapist: Help is always available

By Jacquelyn Baker, LCSW, Behavioral Health, UPMC
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RCufZ_0i1SaSh700

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and its purpose is to provide awareness and information about a subject that is often considered to be taboo. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States, with almost 46,000 in 2020. This equates to approximately one death every 11 minutes.

Having conversations about suicide and its root causes will help take this negative stigma away and help those afflicted with negative feelings feel supported in getting help. If you or a loved one experiences thoughts of suicide or self-harm, remember that help is available and that you do not have to face these feelings alone.

Risk Factors

There are several factors that indicate someone may be at risk of suicide. Internal risk factors can include things like:

History of mental illness History of a previous attemptChronic illness and/or physical alimentLegal or financial problemsDifficult and/or traumatic childhood experiencesImpulsive behaviorSubstance use and/or abuse

In addition, there are external factors that may also play a part such as interpersonal relationships, the community, and society in general. These risks factors may include but are not limited to:

BullyingViolent relationshipsSocial isolationLack of health care accessDiscriminationStigma related to seeking mental health careUnsafe media portrayals of suicide

Behavioral Health Care

Behavioral health care can provide compassionate mental health services that help individuals cope and build skills to restore their emotional well-being. Illnesses like depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), social phobias and others can be treated with your individual needs as a priority.

Most suicides are preventable – do not wait to seek help.

Crisis and Suicide 988 Lifeline

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis that could lead to suicide, do not wait for help – call or text 988 for help. In addition, you can reach mental health professionals online by chatting 988Lifeline.org.

In 2020, Congress designated the number 988 as the dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Think of it as a 911 for mental health distress: Dialing or texting the number puts you in touch with a professional who can provide free and confidential support 24/7. Services at this number are available to anyone in the United States as of 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Gillian May

Daily Drinking as a Sign of Alcoholism

A lot of people wonder if daily drinking is a sign of alcoholism. As a recovering alcoholic and former mental health and addictions nurse, I can shed some light on this. When alcohol hits the bloodstream, it can instantly change the neurotransmitters in the nervous system. This change often brings about the pleasant feelings associated with alcohol use. For some people, this pleasant feeling can bring on a continuous craving for alcohol. The reasons for this are complicated and may not apply to every person.
Psych Centra

How Does PTSD Lead to Emotional Dysregulation?

Trauma can have a long-term impact on your ability to regulate your emotions. This is known as emotional dysregulation. If you have trouble controlling your emotions or are easily overwhelmed, you may wonder if past trauma is to blame. Traumatic events — such as abuse, neglect, and accidents — affect...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How Feeling Unloved as a Child Relates to Adult Depression

A close and affectionate relationship with parents or caregivers is key for child development and adult mental health. People who were neglected or abused as children are more likely to experience negative outcomes later in life. New research shows adults who recall many instances of feeling unwanted or unloved during...
KIDS
verywellhealth.com

How Does Hypothyroidism Affect Your Mental Health?

Hypothyroidism is a common thyroid condition in which the thyroid gland does not produce enough thyroid hormones. This can impact mental well-being. Psychiatric symptoms like low mood, memory problems, and extreme fatigue are common among people with hypothyroidism. This article discusses the link between hypothyroidism and psychiatric symptoms, including signs...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upmc#Suicide Crisis#Suicide Prevention#Mental Health Services#Diseases#General Health#Bullyingviolent
Psych Centra

Longevity and Bipolar Disorder

Living with bipolar disorder can result in a shorter life span if left unmanaged. Research shows that physical illness plays a big role. If you’re living with bipolar disorder, you know firsthand how much it can interfere with your quality of life. Cyclical periods of mania or mania and depression can make it hard to maintain a healthy, stable lifestyle.
MENTAL HEALTH
POZ

Could Hepatitis C Drugs Help Treat PTSD?

Certain direct-acting antiviral drugs appeared to reduce symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in veterans treated for hepatitis C, researchers reported recently in the American Journal of Epidemiology. Further studies are now underway to evaluate whether these medications could be used to treat PTSD. More than 6% of Americans will...
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Sleep and Diabetes

A good night's sleep is important for diabetes and overall health. Adequate sleep can help regulate appetite, mood, hormones, energy, and blood sugars. People with diabetes are also more likely to have conditions that impact sleep, such as sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, and peripheral neuropathy. A study found that...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psych Centra

Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders

Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Scrubs Magazine

Indiana Reverses Rehab Policy After Nurse Wrongfully Denied Treatment for Opioid Addiction

Nurses play a central role in combating the opioid epidemic by helping patients find alternative ways of managing chronic pain. But nurses are not immune to the addictive properties of prescription painkillers. Providers struggling with addiction may have their licenses temporarily suspended or revoked while they participate in rehabilitation programs, as required by state nursing boards.
INDIANA STATE
MedPage Today

Depression Treatment Failure Burdens Patients' Life and Wallets

NEW ORLEANS -- Depressed patients with prior treatment failure often face high medical costs and poor quality of life, a new survey suggested. Of 10,710 adults with self-reported major depressive disorder (MDD) who participated in the 2019 National Health and Wellness Survey, 1,077 said they experienced treatment failure requiring them to try new medications as a result of non-responsiveness, Larry Culpepper, MD, of Boston University School of Medicine, and colleagues reported at Psych Congress 2022.
MENTAL HEALTH
Health

Ketamine Infusions Show Growing Promise for Treating Anxiety and Depression

Ketamine, a substance traditionally used as an anesthetic, has been found to be beneficial for treating mental health issues including depression and anxiety. A new study published in the Journal of Clinical Pyschiatry revealed that people who received intravenous ketamine treatments showed clear improvement in their anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation symptoms.
VIRGINIA STATE
Verywell Mind

Understanding the Link Between ADHD and Suicide

There is a link between ADHD and suicidal ideation. Research notes that girls are more at risk for suicidal thoughts, while boys are more at risk for completing the act of suicide. Several organizations offer resources to help youth living with ADHD and their parents, including insight on getting the...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

What is An Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Cycle?

The OCD cycle is fueled by intense anxiety as well as an overwhelming desire to find relief. You’re driving along your usual route home from work when you hit a little bump. What was that? You look in your rear view mirror but don’t see anything. You try to keep driving along, but your anxiety increases. It continues to climb until it’s unbearable.
MENTAL HEALTH
2minutemedicine.com

Sleep disorders are risk factors in the onset of depression

1. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, it was found that insomnia, hypersomnia, obstructive sleep apnea, and restless legs syndrome acted as risk factors for future depression. 2. Furthermore, both short sleep duration (less than 7 hours) and long sleep duration (more than 8 to 9 hours) had a significant...
MENTAL HEALTH
contagionlive.com

Yale Medicine's New Liver Disease Care Model Serves as Inspiration to Transform Prevention and Harm Reduction

The Liver Home, a new patient-centered liver disease care model, is being introduced by Yale Medicine, Yale New Haven Health System Digestive Health Service Line. This new program will prioritize care coordination of patients with liver cirrhosis and associated complications, focusing particularly on addressing behavioral health needs that will decrease utilization of ER visits and hospitalizations.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

PTSD: What you need to know

7–8% of the population, and it is more likely to affect women than men. Instead of feeling better as time goes on, the individual may become more anxious and fearful. PTSD can disrupt a person’s life for years, but treatment can help them recover. This article looks at...
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

What Is Transference-Focused Psychotherapy?

Transference-focused psychotherapy (TFP) uses the relationship dynamics between an individual and a psychotherapist to develop a clearer sense of self and better relationships with others. TFP is usually used to treat borderline personality disorder and other personality disorders. Transference-focused psychotherapy might also help you understand the impact of early childhood...
MENTAL HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder in Children and Teens: What You Need to Know

Have you noticed that your child or teen finds it hard to pay attention? Do they often move around during times when they shouldn’t, act impulsively, or interrupt others? If such issues are ongoing and seem to be impacting your child’s daily life, they may have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
KIDS
verywellhealth.com

Understanding the History of PTSD

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is when shocking or traumatic events, accidents, and disasters have a lasting effect on a person's well-being. PTSD symptoms can include flashbacks, anxiety, and frightening thoughts, all of which can be triggered by situations in everyday life, such as loud noises or a person who ignites a memory. Most people who experience a traumatic event don't develop PTSD, but for those who do, PTSD can go away on its own in the months after a shocking event, or it can become chronic and last for years.
MENTAL HEALTH
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy