Norwood Young America, MN

Cemetery project offers new lease on life

By By Al Lohman
Sun Patriot
Sun Patriot
 2 days ago

It might sound contradictory, even a bit moribund, but one elderly man’s daily visits to a local cemetery have brought him a renewed zest for life. He has refreshed the cemetery too.

Dennis Brelje has been working all summer with the Knights of Columbus to make level dozens of gravestones that have heaved or settled over time at Church of the Ascension cemetery in Norwood Young America.

The organization took on the project this year to ease maintenance at the cemetery and prevent the markers from being nicked and damaged by lawnmower blades, according to Knight Paul Lano

Lano enlisted Brelje, age 78, this spring through a family connection to help instruct a young man looking to put in some community service hours to level some of the stones. But Brelje has been at the cemetery everyday throughout the summer – even on hot days – to continue the work. He was on his 100th stone last week.

Brelje, also called “Fritzie Dolittle” by friends, is a resident of Peace Villa senior living in NYA and has found a renewed calling in doing the work.

First the nickname. Fritzie comes from his uncles who started calling him Fred, then Fritzie when he was little. The Dolittle is a contradiction, because friends know Brelje as a hard worker.

He worked in his father’s small excavation business in New Germany for years. “When you’re in excavating you’re born with a shovel in your hand,” Brelje said.

Later he did other small jobs like painting and cleaning, and also served as volunteer caretaker for St. Marks’ Lutheran cemetery in New Germany for 25 years. There he was called “God’s gardener,” doing the same kind of work and helping maintain that cemetery.

The work is not easy. It involves digging around a gravestone, and using a crowbar and fulcrum to lift the stone. Red rock is then placed under the stone to level it, and finally the area is covered with soil and seeded.

Lano said he has been gratefully surprised to see Brelje at the cemetery every day. Families of the deceased whose graves are marked and church leaders are grateful for his work too.

“It’s a lot of work and everyone appreciates what he is doing,” said long-time church member Gary Widmer.

In some instances, the families are all gone, Brelje notes, and he takes care to give the deceased a proper resting place.

The Knights of Columbus keep Brelje supplied with soil and red rock, and provide assistance with some of the larger upright stones. Between St. Mark’s and Church of the Ascension cemeteries, Brelje figures he has moved a thousand wheelbarrows full of earth, and the irony of working at both a Lutheran and Catholic cemetery is not lost on him.

In doing the latest work, Brelje said has lost 30-40 pounds and six inches around the waist. He calls the work enjoyable, says he sleeps well at night and sometimes naps after a hard day.

Brelje views himself a spiritual person, and said, “I have no doubt that the good Lord had this and everything planned for me.”

Sun Patriot is comprised of Waconia Patriot and News & Times newspapers and serves the Cologne, Mayer, New Germany, Norwood Young America, Watertown and Waconia communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1889.

Community Policy