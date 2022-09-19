Keep Ashe Beautiful seeking volunteers for litter sweep on Oct. 8

ASHE COUNTY — Keep Ashe Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and is asking for volunteers in their upcoming county-wide litter sweep on Oct. 8. KAB wants to have a significant county effort but recognizes that fall is a busy time of year and doesn’t want to limit any volunteers because the date doesn’t work for them. “Just let us know what date you can pick up litter, and we’ll support you,” says the President of Keep Ashe Beautiful, Bill Apple, “In fact, we support litter sweeps all year long.”

It may not appear like a lot of litter on the roadside now because the vegetation keeps it hidden. But last October, Keep Ashe Beautiful picked up 305 bags, equating to 12,233 pounds of garbage on less than 1% of Ashe County’s roads.

A litter sweep may seem like a lot of work, but every team always reports having a fun time. To add to that fun, KAB is hosting a “Most Unusual Litter” contest this year. Participants will be asked to submit what they think is the most unusual piece of litter they picked up during the sweep. Winners will receive prizes donated by local businesses.

They are asking friends, family, neighbors, or community groups to register to participate before Oct. 6. For high school students who would like to participate, this would support the community hours they need for school. If you do not have a team or group to join, KAB can help you find one. Let them know what area you would like to work in; if you are unsure where to go, they can direct you. They will supply tee shirts, gloves, grabbers, and trash bags. Pick up of these supplies will be Oct. 6 from 4-7 p.m. at Ashe Civic Center.

Keep Ashe Beautiful wants to inspire everyone in Ashe County to take personal responsibility to protect what makes our area beautiful. “Having lived here all my life, it is easy for me to take the clean beauty of Ashe County for granted. But visiting other places, I see what our area could turn into if we don’t make an effort to keep Ashe County beautiful. Volunteering in a litter sweep is an easy and fun way to do my part,” says Shannon Olive, Community Awareness Chairperson.

Please go to keepashebeautiful.org to register. You may also contact KAB at keepashebeautiful@gmail.com or call 336-TIN-CANS.