Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the State of Connecticut is launching an education campaign to promote responsible cannabis use by adults. The campaign contains a collection of materials that cover how to safely store and dispose of cannabis and cannabis waste, and what to do in case someone, such as a child or pet, accidently ingests cannabis. The materials, which include videos, brochures, flyers, and social media graphics, are available for anyone to use and can be downloaded for free on the state’s adult-use cannabis website at ct.gov/cannabis.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO