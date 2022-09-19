Read full article on original website
Lamont Launches State Grant Program to Assist Communities With Strengthening Resilience to Climate Change
Governor Ned Lamont yesterday announced the launch of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Climate Resilience Fund, a state grant program that will help communities in the state plan and prepare for the effects of climate change. The fund is an historic state-level investment that will help communities initiate planning and envision projects for community climate resilience that can be implemented and constructed with federal funds.
Lamont Announces Launch of Education Campaign on Responsible Cannabis Consumption
Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the State of Connecticut is launching an education campaign to promote responsible cannabis use by adults. The campaign contains a collection of materials that cover how to safely store and dispose of cannabis and cannabis waste, and what to do in case someone, such as a child or pet, accidently ingests cannabis. The materials, which include videos, brochures, flyers, and social media graphics, are available for anyone to use and can be downloaded for free on the state’s adult-use cannabis website at ct.gov/cannabis.
DEEP Announces Opening Days of Fall Hunting Seasons
Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has announced the Opening Days of turkey and small game hunting seasons. A variety of hunting seasons are available each fall. Their opening dates are:. The firearms turkey season opens on Saturday, October 1, 2022, and continues through October 31, 2022.
Wilton Letter: Unaffiliated Voters for Toni Boucher
As an unaffiliated party voter, I enjoy the luxury of voting for individuals who I believe represent the ideas and strategies that support the needs of my family and like-minded neighbors. I am writing to endorse Toni Boucher for State Senate based on her plans to improve the economy in Connecticut, specifically the tax burdens and the rising cost of living here in the state.
Department of Veterans Affairs Stand Down in Danbury on September 23
The Department of Veterans Affairs will hold its annual Stand Down on September 23rd at five regional in-person resource access sites across Connecticut. All veterans and currently serving National Guard, Reserve and Active Duty personnel are eligible to attend Stand Down. Stand Down 2022 hours are from 8:00am – 2:00pm...
Westport to receive $250,000 in state funding for replacement of sidewalks near Green Farms School
Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is approving $31.3 million in state grants for 77 small towns in Connecticut to complete a wide variety of infrastructure improvements, such as road safety reconstruction projects, sewer and drainage upgrades, sidewalk and pedestrian safety enhancements, and other kinds of capital improvement projects.
Agenda for Southeast Town Board Meeting on Thursday Sept 22, 2022
WORK SESSION/REGULAR MEETING 7:00 P.M. Turn Off/Put on Vibrate — All Electronic Devices. All meetings will be held at 1360 Route 22, Brewster, New York At 7:00 P.M. unless otherwise noted:. Thursday, October 6, 2022 &. Thursday, October 20, 2022. 5. Resolution — Local Law # , 2022 —...
Rebok's Juice open in Carmel
Last weekend community members came together with Brewster and Mahopac-Carmel Chambers of Commerce to celebrate the Grand Opening of Robeks in Carmel, NY. Robeks is the new local destination for creatively crafted fresh smoothies, juices, and bowls. Festivities included a ribbon cutting, live music by Smokey O, face painting, a...
2022 Newtown Yoga Festival on October 15
Newtown Yoga Festival is Saturday, October 15 from 9am to 4pm!. The Newtown Yoga Festival has been designed to promote positive well-being, health and community. This year's theme and focus is “cultivating community.”. Yoga, mindfulness and music are tools for raising the vibration of love in our body, breath...
