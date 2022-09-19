ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Driver shot before crashing SUV into DeKalb County home

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Donrv_0i1SYlwQ00

Police in DeKalb County said a driver was shot before plowing his SUV into a car and a home in DeKalb County Monday morning.

The car also appears to have clipped the corner of a house on Ashley Lane before crashing into another car.

Both cars involved in the crash suffered heavy damage.

Police said someone fired a gun the SUV, hitting the driver, who then crashed. The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

So far, no one has been arrested.

Neighbors told a photographer at the scene that they heard multiple gunshots before the crash.

Yvette T. said her daughter had just gotten home from work around 7:45 a.m. and walked inside when she heard the gunfire.

“As soon as she came down the steps we heard gunshots and a big boom,” she said. “And I looked out my bedroom window and literally saw people shooting guns, like a movie.”

Yvette said that when she went outside, she didn’t see her daughter’s car and at first thought it had been stolen.

“That’s when we noticed that the SUV had taken out two mailboxes and taken my daughter’s car up through our yard, to the left of our house into our neighbor’s house,” she said. “It was literally like being in an action-packed movie.”

Yvette said she and her family have some serious decisions to make after what she called the “worst thing she’d ever seen.”

“This has really shaken us up,” she said.

Police said the house was damaged but is “structurally sound.”

Police say it is early in their investigation and details on what happened are extremely limited.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Suv#Traffic Accident
WSB Radio

College student spots strange man lurking outside her home

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman is warning about her experience after police arrested a Peeping Tom suspect for watching her and a friend through a window. The victim, who asked not to be identified, is a college student who was at her home on Morning Dew Place when 53-year-old Pedro Vanegas crept outside her home and spied on her and a friend.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside DeKalb beauty store

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman says she was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside of a DeKalb County beauty supply store in broad daylight. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety. It happened last week when she and her 12-year-old daughter were walking out to their...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Man killed at used car dealership in Gwinnett County after fight with owner

LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) - People just out looking to buy a car watch a fight turn deadly Monday morning at a Gwinnett County dealership. The Gwinnett Police Department says they received a person shot call at approximately 10:30 a.m. When they arrived at Cannon Used Cars on Stone Mountain Highway between Ross Road and Lake Lucerne Road, they found a body of a man on the ground. It appears that the man had been shot to death.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

One killed, two injured in Northside Drive shooting

Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting on Northside Drive that left one person dead and two injured. About 1 a.m. on Sept. 19, officers responded to a call of a person shot at 1700 Northside Drive NW. The Berkeley Heights Apartments are located here, just south of I-75 and near Atlantic Station. There, police reported […] The post One killed, two injured in Northside Drive shooting appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Barrow County authorities searching for suspected armed suspect

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who has multiple active felony warrants out of both Barrow and Gwinnett counties. The agency posted the wanted alert for Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, on its social media channels. Johnson is wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault and obstruction of...
BARROW COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 95-year-old woman found by Coweta County police dog

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A missing 95-year-old woman with dementia was finally found thanks to the sniffer of a Coweta County police dog. K-9 Officer Marc and his handler, Deputy Dalton Anderson, were called to help locate the elder when she went missing on Tuesday. Deputies say K-9 Marc was...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Deputy injured, three juveniles arrested in fair fracas

Three juvenile males were arrested on Saturday after they engaged in a fight at the Coweta County Fair, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. According to Sgt. Toby Nix, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, one Sheriff’s Deputy injured his knee while trying to break up the altercation. The deputy required medical attention on the scene, and went to a doctor for his injury Monday.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
45K+
Followers
93K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy