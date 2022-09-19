Driver shot before crashing SUV into DeKalb County home

Police in DeKalb County said a driver was shot before plowing his SUV into a car and a home in DeKalb County Monday morning.

The car also appears to have clipped the corner of a house on Ashley Lane before crashing into another car.

Both cars involved in the crash suffered heavy damage.

Police said someone fired a gun the SUV, hitting the driver, who then crashed. The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

So far, no one has been arrested.

Neighbors told a photographer at the scene that they heard multiple gunshots before the crash.

Yvette T. said her daughter had just gotten home from work around 7:45 a.m. and walked inside when she heard the gunfire.

“As soon as she came down the steps we heard gunshots and a big boom,” she said. “And I looked out my bedroom window and literally saw people shooting guns, like a movie.”

Yvette said that when she went outside, she didn’t see her daughter’s car and at first thought it had been stolen.

“That’s when we noticed that the SUV had taken out two mailboxes and taken my daughter’s car up through our yard, to the left of our house into our neighbor’s house,” she said. “It was literally like being in an action-packed movie.”

Yvette said she and her family have some serious decisions to make after what she called the “worst thing she’d ever seen.”

“This has really shaken us up,” she said.

Police said the house was damaged but is “structurally sound.”

Police say it is early in their investigation and details on what happened are extremely limited.

