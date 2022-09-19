Post Malone Updates Fans After Taking Nasty Fall Onstage

Photo: Getty Images

Post Malone is recovering after taking a nasty fall onstage at a recent concert and updating fans about what led to the mishap.

The Twelve Carat Toothache musician was mid-performance of his hit "Circles" at a show in St. Louis on Saturday (September 17) when he fell in what looked to be a hole in the middle of the stage . Medics rushed to the rapper as he lay on the floor, one witness saying his leg was shaking "uncontrollably." He briefly left the stage but returned about 15 minutes later to continue the show.

The fall was enough to send him to the hospital, but Post made sure to update any worried fans by explaining what happened in a video shared to social media on Sunday, and especially thanking St. Louis fans for being patient and "putting up with my dumba--."

"Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitar's on the guitar stand and it goes down. And there's a big a-- hole [in the stage]," he said. "So, I go around there, and I turned the corner and busted my a--. Winded me pretty good. Got me pretty good."

The Hollywood's Bleeding rapper , who had just left the hospital, said that "everything's good" after the fall and even suggested a way to make it up to fans after needing to take a break mid-show.

"They gave me some pain meds and everything so we can keep kicking a-- on the tour," he said, before apologizing once again to the fans who came out to see the show. "I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis. I want to say thank you guys so much for coming to the show. And next time I'm around this way, we're going to do a two-hour show for you so we can make up for the couple missed songs that we missed."