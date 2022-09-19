Read full article on original website
Census Bureau Finishes Some Local Count Challenges
The U.S Census Bureau has completed six of the 47 challenges by localities to 2020 counts so far this year, and some have been successful. Some cities small and large have complained that flawed counts have cut off funding based on population and challenges filed under the Count Question Resolution program, considered mapping mistakes that placed buildings in the wrong municipality.
New Safeguards May Help Those Who Are Drowning in Medical Debt
Robert Parish would love to move to a nicer house, something in the Nashville, Tennessee, area where he’d be proud to bring the woman he plans to marry and her two daughters to live. It’s not in the cards, though, as he sees it. His credit is shot, so landlords aren’t eager to rent to him.
Inflation Pushes Minimum Wages Higher in Some States
DENVER — Low-wage workers in more than a dozen states — and many more cities — could get unexpectedly large raises next year, thanks to minimum wage increases that will reflect soaring consumer prices. Denver’s minimum wage, which is indexed to consumer prices in the metro area,...
Gun Buybacks Are Popular. But Are They Effective?
Two weeks ago, more than 160 gun owners in Richmond, Virginia, turned in 474 firearms in the city’s first-ever gun buyback event. City officials offered Walmart, Amazon and Kroger gift cards in various amounts for different unwanted firearms: $250 for assault-style weapons, $200 for handguns, $150 for rifles and $25 for non-functioning guns. No questions asked.
That Hoppy IPA Might Have a Terroir, Just Like Wine
ST. PAUL, Oregon — The first hint of harvest time in one of the nation's major hop-growing regions is obvious: All along the backroads of Oregon's Willamette Valley are trucks overflowing with ropes of bouncy, freshly cut hops dropping their distinctive bright green cones on blacktop warmed by the early September sun.
Essence
Alicia Garza: Black People Should Make The Rules 'So We're Not Constantly Chasing After Tragedies'
Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza talks to ESSENCE about the Black Census Project, listening to the Black community, and being proactive about policy ahead of elections. Every day, we inch closer to the 2022 midterm elections. For Black Americans, this is of the utmost importance because there has been...
Oklahoma School Book Ban Blocks Works From Eight Black Authors—Full List
PEN America, an organization that works to protect free expression in the U.S., found that 42 books have been banned from at least one school district in Oklahoma.
Juul Agrees to Pay Nearly $440M in States’ Vaping Investigation
Attorneys general in about two-thirds of the states reached a settlement with e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. that will require the company to pay $438.5 million to resolve the two-year-old case alleging the company marketed to underage kids. The settlement also requires Juul to comply with limited sales and marketing...
‘I Am Ruby Bridges’: 6-year-old at center of education integration pens children’s book
Ruby Bridges was only 6 years old when she was thrust into the headlines by breaking the color barrier, becoming one of the first Black students in an all-white elementary school in New Orleans more than 60 years ago. But Bridges is telling her firsthand story to children who are...
Some States Could Tax Forgiven Student Loan Debt
Indiana will apply state income taxes to federally forgiven student loans, joining North Carolina and Mississippi, diminishing the benefit to borrowers who live in those states. A handful of other state revenue agencies are considering doing the same. While President Joe Biden’s order last month forgiving student loan debt explicitly...
Geothermal Bubbles Up as Another Way to Fight Climate Change
Geothermal power currently provides only a tiny fraction of the nation’s electricity. But as states ramp up their transitions to renewable electricity, some leaders see a big role for geothermal as a stable, renewable power source. Used in the United States since 1960, geothermal plants pipe steam or hot...
Teacher shortages are real, but not for the reason you heard
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Everywhere, it seems, back-to-school has been shadowed by worries of a teacher shortage. The U.S. education secretary has called for investment to keep teachers from quitting. A teachers union leader has described it as a five-alarm emergency. News coverage has warned of a crisis in teaching.
Should You Insure Your Pet? Without State Oversight, It's Hard to Say.
BATH, Maine — Danielle Crossen, 33, playfully ruffled the hair on her small, white mixed-breed dog, Wilson, as they played at the South End Park on the banks of the Kennebec River on a recent drizzly summer day. The love between the two was obvious. But does she have pet insurance on him?
Librarians and Lawmakers Push for Greater Access to E-Books
Librarians and their legislative allies are pushing publishers of electronic books to lower their prices and relax licensing terms, an effort that could make it easier for millions of library users to borrow the increasingly popular digital versions of books. Supporters say the e-book lending legislation in several states would...
More Housing is Coming – But the National Shortage Will Persist
Stateline coverage of how communities across the country are trying to create more affordable housing. Local officials across the country have approved more than a million construction permits for new single-family and multifamily housing this year. That’s up by nearly a third since 2019 and more than double the number from a decade ago, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Michigan Governor Seeks to Reopen Nuclear Plant
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s last-minute attempts to save the Palisades Nuclear Plant appeared to have failed when the plant shut down in May. But the Democrat now is backing a new plan to reopen the plant under a different company, pledging state support and asking for federal funds to save the facility.
Wildfire Maps Underscore Risks — and Costs — of Climate Change
PORTLAND, Ore. — Jennie Peters vividly remembers what it was like to evacuate with three children from a wildfire as fierce winds blew embers through the river canyon near her home two years ago. "When we left, I could see the burning embers coming over the trees, landing in...
Ranked Choice Voting Lifts Unexpected Hopeful in Alaska Election
Ranked-choice voting, an increasingly popular elections system across the country, played heavily in the special congressional race that will send Alaska U.S. Rep.-elect Mary Peltola to Washington, D.C., this month. Wednesday night, Peltola, a Democrat, was ahead of Republican candidate Sarah Palin 40.2%-31.2% when the first votes were counted for...
Waters Cuts Hit Western States
Stateline coverage of how communities across the West are grappling with drought that’s worsening because of climate change. As much of the West remains in extreme drought and reservoirs drop to historic lows, states are facing continued cuts to their water supply, either voluntarily or by direction of the federal government.
Here are the best places in America for teachers
New York is the best place in America to be a teacher, according to a new report published Monday. The report from the personal finance website WalletHub compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., along 24 metrics around opportunity, competition and academic and work environment. The publication factored in salaries, projected teacher turnover and public-school spending per student to determine the most teacher friendly places in the U.S.
