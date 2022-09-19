ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Comments / 0

Related
Stateline

Census Bureau Finishes Some Local Count Challenges

The U.S Census Bureau has completed six of the 47 challenges by localities to 2020 counts so far this year, and some have been successful. Some cities small and large have complained that flawed counts have cut off funding based on population and challenges filed under the Count Question Resolution program, considered mapping mistakes that placed buildings in the wrong municipality.
WHITEVILLE, TN
Stateline

Inflation Pushes Minimum Wages Higher in Some States

DENVER — Low-wage workers in more than a dozen states — and many more cities — could get unexpectedly large raises next year, thanks to minimum wage increases that will reflect soaring consumer prices. Denver’s minimum wage, which is indexed to consumer prices in the metro area,...
DENVER, CO
Stateline

Gun Buybacks Are Popular. But Are They Effective?

Two weeks ago, more than 160 gun owners in Richmond, Virginia, turned in 474 firearms in the city’s first-ever gun buyback event. City officials offered Walmart, Amazon and Kroger gift cards in various amounts for different unwanted firearms: $250 for assault-style weapons, $200 for handguns, $150 for rifles and $25 for non-functioning guns. No questions asked.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
Stateline

That Hoppy IPA Might Have a Terroir, Just Like Wine

ST. PAUL, Oregon — The first hint of harvest time in one of the nation's major hop-growing regions is obvious: All along the backroads of Oregon's Willamette Valley are trucks overflowing with ropes of bouncy, freshly cut hops dropping their distinctive bright green cones on blacktop warmed by the early September sun.
OREGON STATE
Stateline

Juul Agrees to Pay Nearly $440M in States’ Vaping Investigation

Attorneys general in about two-thirds of the states reached a settlement with e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. that will require the company to pay $438.5 million to resolve the two-year-old case alleging the company marketed to underage kids. The settlement also requires Juul to comply with limited sales and marketing...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Zeldin
Stateline

Some States Could Tax Forgiven Student Loan Debt

Indiana will apply state income taxes to federally forgiven student loans, joining North Carolina and Mississippi, diminishing the benefit to borrowers who live in those states. A handful of other state revenue agencies are considering doing the same. While President Joe Biden’s order last month forgiving student loan debt explicitly...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Hill

Teacher shortages are real, but not for the reason you heard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Everywhere, it seems, back-to-school has been shadowed by worries of a teacher shortage. The U.S. education secretary has called for investment to keep teachers from quitting. A teachers union leader has described it as a five-alarm emergency. News coverage has warned of a crisis in teaching.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Abortion Rights#Lawsuits#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues
Stateline

Librarians and Lawmakers Push for Greater Access to E-Books

Librarians and their legislative allies are pushing publishers of electronic books to lower their prices and relax licensing terms, an effort that could make it easier for millions of library users to borrow the increasingly popular digital versions of books. Supporters say the e-book lending legislation in several states would...
MARYLAND STATE
Stateline

More Housing is Coming – But the National Shortage Will Persist

Stateline coverage of how communities across the country are trying to create more affordable housing. Local officials across the country have approved more than a million construction permits for new single-family and multifamily housing this year. That’s up by nearly a third since 2019 and more than double the number from a decade ago, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
REAL ESTATE
Stateline

Michigan Governor Seeks to Reopen Nuclear Plant

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s last-minute attempts to save the Palisades Nuclear Plant appeared to have failed when the plant shut down in May. But the Democrat now is backing a new plan to reopen the plant under a different company, pledging state support and asking for federal funds to save the facility.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
Stateline

Ranked Choice Voting Lifts Unexpected Hopeful in Alaska Election

Ranked-choice voting, an increasingly popular elections system across the country, played heavily in the special congressional race that will send Alaska U.S. Rep.-elect Mary Peltola to Washington, D.C., this month. Wednesday night, Peltola, a Democrat, was ahead of Republican candidate Sarah Palin 40.2%-31.2% when the first votes were counted for...
ALASKA STATE
Stateline

Waters Cuts Hit Western States

Stateline coverage of how communities across the West are grappling with drought that’s worsening because of climate change. As much of the West remains in extreme drought and reservoirs drop to historic lows, states are facing continued cuts to their water supply, either voluntarily or by direction of the federal government.
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Here are the best places in America for teachers

New York is the best place in America to be a teacher, according to a new report published Monday. The report from the personal finance website WalletHub compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., along 24 metrics around opportunity, competition and academic and work environment. The publication factored in salaries, projected teacher turnover and public-school spending per student to determine the most teacher friendly places in the U.S.
EDUCATION
Stateline

Stateline

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Stateline provides daily reporting and analysis on trends in state policy.

 https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/blogs/stateline

Comments / 0

Community Policy