Atlanta, GA

CBS 46

Oktoberfest 2022 celebrations in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The biggest Oktoberfest celebration is in Munich, but Georgians around the state are giving it their best shot! Below is a list of events celebrating Oktoberfest around metro Atlanta, from Helen’s famous blowouts to a 5K. Remember to celebrate responsibly!. Oktoberfest in Helen, Ga. WHAT:...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Mixed-use community Avalon to hold Oktoberfest Oct. 1

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The mixed-use community Avalon in Alpharetta will host its first Oktoberfest celebration Oct. 1. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. The community’s main street will be turned into a beer hall, featuring outdoor games and pop-up stations from some of the community’s restaurants.
ALPHARETTA, GA
Cobb, GA
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Georgia Government
CBS 46

South Fulton studio celebrates ‘comeback’ after thieves steal $200,000 in equipment

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A South Fulton studio showed remarkable resilience after thieves stole $200,000 in equipment from their property in January. Rory Walker, CEO, and Founder of VividRich HQ said thieves got away with cameras and computers, but couldn’t take away his dream. Eight months after the devastating crime, the company opened a new 21,000-square-foot creative space and film studio for small and independent creatives.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Decatur Beer Festival becomes nonprofit SUDS

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Decatur Beer Fest returns for the first time in two years Oct. 15, and it’s sporting a new name! The festival is now known as SUDS; festival organizers have created a nonprofit of the same name. The acronym stands for “Simply Us Doing Our Share.”
DECATUR, GA
CBS 46

Lawrenceville Arts Center reveals October events lineup

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Lawrenceville Arts Center has revealed its October events lineup. Most of the events are in the Halloween spirit in the run-up to the holiday, but there’s plenty to see even if that’s not your thing. The center will screen Hocus Pocus Oct. 22...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Willow Smith Performs Back-To-School Concert At Cascade Family Skating

Willow Smith recently performed live for Atlanta area high school students. Held at the legendary Cascade Family Skating, Smith performed songs from her upcoming album, COPINGMECHANISM. Sponsored by Walmart, the event also helped students to prepare for the new school year. every student in attendance received freebies and a $50...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

1 person shot on MLK Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting Tuesday morning in southwest Atlanta is under investigation. The Atlanta Police Department says one person was shot around 10 a.m. on the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW. Police are still gathering information and details at this time. Anyone with information...
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

Get Jesus On the Mainline: Pastor Juanita Bynum Criticized for $1500 Intensive Prayer Course

Televangelist Juanita Bynum is being criticized for charging nearly $1,500 for a four-week prayer course, but the pastor is defending the hefty price tag on social media. Bynum introduced the International Prayer Institute as an intensive prayer course hosted by the pastor with a $1,499.99 price tag. The pastor noted in the advertisement that a binder, a tote bag, a t-shirt, a prayer journal, sacred anointing oil, and a prayer shawl would also be included. Students will also receive a Prayer Institute Certificate at the end of the completed course and be able to ask Bynum questions at the end of the sessions, which will be held in Atlanta in October.
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Ground Moves at 655 Columbia Drive in Carrollton

One business in Carrollton has spent the last years operating in an 1800-square-foot rental space directly off Adamson Square in Carrollton at Rome Street. Earlier this month the owner and operator of Crossfit Carrollton shared news of a future home for the company. The press release states, “The new GYM...
CARROLLTON, GA
CBS 46

15 people displaced after apartment fire in Clayton County

MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) - An apartment fire has displaced over a dozen people in Clayton County. Tuesday night around 8:15 p.m., the Red Cross says its Disaster Action Team responded to a multi-unit apartment building fire in Morrow. They say they are currently working to assist 15 people. Red Cross...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Affordable housing group receives funding for single family homes

Georgia healthcare provider CareSource announced a $2.5 million investment to support the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership’s (ANDP) acquisition and rehabilitation of 75 single-family homes. ANDP officials said the donation and the home rehabilitation will provide affordable rentals across metro Atlanta. The announcement took place on Sept. 14 at a...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man seen stealing from mailboxes at Midtown Atlanta condos

ATLANTA - Some Midtown Atlanta condo owners are frustrated that a man keeps breaking in, vandalizing and stealing from their mailboxes. "Each time we close one loop that he's using to get in, then he finds another," said Diana Plattner. It only took a matter of moments for this man...
ATLANTA, GA

