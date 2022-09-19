Read full article on original website
Unfinished Atlanta house renovation ‘an eyesore’ for months; neighbors unable to get help from city
ATLANTA — Residents of a historic Atlanta neighborhood are caught in the middle of a stalemate between City Hall and a real estate investor. Neighbors are stuck living next to an eyesore of a vacant, old house that they say is also potentially dangerous. And so far they haven’t...
CBS 46
Oktoberfest 2022 celebrations in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The biggest Oktoberfest celebration is in Munich, but Georgians around the state are giving it their best shot! Below is a list of events celebrating Oktoberfest around metro Atlanta, from Helen’s famous blowouts to a 5K. Remember to celebrate responsibly!. Oktoberfest in Helen, Ga. WHAT:...
CBS 46
Mixed-use community Avalon to hold Oktoberfest Oct. 1
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The mixed-use community Avalon in Alpharetta will host its first Oktoberfest celebration Oct. 1. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. The community’s main street will be turned into a beer hall, featuring outdoor games and pop-up stations from some of the community’s restaurants.
CBS 46
Georgia Aquarium, City of Refuge open new STEAM center program free to students
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Helping guide your student in a better direction can be challenging, but now the Georgia Aquarium and the City of Refuge nonprofit are unveiling a new learning facility, providing a pathway to career opportunities and skills for students’ future. The ribbon cutting took place at...
CBS 46
No injuries after Heirloom Market and Bakeshop fire in Coweta County
SHARPSBURG, Ga. (CBS46) - Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles as the Heirloom Market Co. and Bakeshop burned for hours on Wednesday evening. “This building is a landmark in our community and it’s heartbreaking,” said Tom Sambdman, a customer. He would normally visit the bakeshop every...
East Point to place marker in memory of lynching victim
East Point will honor a victim of the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre in a ceremony at Sumner Park on Saturday....
CBS 46
South Fulton studio celebrates ‘comeback’ after thieves steal $200,000 in equipment
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A South Fulton studio showed remarkable resilience after thieves stole $200,000 in equipment from their property in January. Rory Walker, CEO, and Founder of VividRich HQ said thieves got away with cameras and computers, but couldn’t take away his dream. Eight months after the devastating crime, the company opened a new 21,000-square-foot creative space and film studio for small and independent creatives.
CBS 46
Decatur Beer Festival becomes nonprofit SUDS
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Decatur Beer Fest returns for the first time in two years Oct. 15, and it’s sporting a new name! The festival is now known as SUDS; festival organizers have created a nonprofit of the same name. The acronym stands for “Simply Us Doing Our Share.”
Water bills skyrocket for homeowners in Cobb after a worker never actually checked their meters
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Homeowners in Mableton want to know why they are being charged so much for water. Channel 2′s Cobb County bureau chief Michele Newell was in Mableton on Tuesday, where homeowners say they are looking for answers. Cobb County admitted that a now-fired meter reader...
CBS 46
Lawrenceville Arts Center reveals October events lineup
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Lawrenceville Arts Center has revealed its October events lineup. Most of the events are in the Halloween spirit in the run-up to the holiday, but there’s plenty to see even if that’s not your thing. The center will screen Hocus Pocus Oct. 22...
Atlanta Daily World
Willow Smith Performs Back-To-School Concert At Cascade Family Skating
Willow Smith recently performed live for Atlanta area high school students. Held at the legendary Cascade Family Skating, Smith performed songs from her upcoming album, COPINGMECHANISM. Sponsored by Walmart, the event also helped students to prepare for the new school year. every student in attendance received freebies and a $50...
Fulton sheriff set to make multimillion asks at Wednesday meeting
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is slated ask the county’s elected commissioners for roughly $35 million Wednesday....
CBS 46
1 person shot on MLK Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting Tuesday morning in southwest Atlanta is under investigation. The Atlanta Police Department says one person was shot around 10 a.m. on the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW. Police are still gathering information and details at this time. Anyone with information...
CBS 46
LOST revenue debate exposes ‘rift’ between cities and Fulton County
ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -On Wednesday, mayors from eight Fulton County cities held a town hall in Roswell to explain the struggle in negotiating LOST (local option sales tax) revenue sharing with Fulton County. “This is a huge threat to every resident in every city in Fulton County. Fulton County is...
Get Jesus On the Mainline: Pastor Juanita Bynum Criticized for $1500 Intensive Prayer Course
Televangelist Juanita Bynum is being criticized for charging nearly $1,500 for a four-week prayer course, but the pastor is defending the hefty price tag on social media. Bynum introduced the International Prayer Institute as an intensive prayer course hosted by the pastor with a $1,499.99 price tag. The pastor noted in the advertisement that a binder, a tote bag, a t-shirt, a prayer journal, sacred anointing oil, and a prayer shawl would also be included. Students will also receive a Prayer Institute Certificate at the end of the completed course and be able to ask Bynum questions at the end of the sessions, which will be held in Atlanta in October.
thecitymenus.com
Ground Moves at 655 Columbia Drive in Carrollton
One business in Carrollton has spent the last years operating in an 1800-square-foot rental space directly off Adamson Square in Carrollton at Rome Street. Earlier this month the owner and operator of Crossfit Carrollton shared news of a future home for the company. The press release states, “The new GYM...
CBS 46
15 people displaced after apartment fire in Clayton County
MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) - An apartment fire has displaced over a dozen people in Clayton County. Tuesday night around 8:15 p.m., the Red Cross says its Disaster Action Team responded to a multi-unit apartment building fire in Morrow. They say they are currently working to assist 15 people. Red Cross...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Affordable housing group receives funding for single family homes
Georgia healthcare provider CareSource announced a $2.5 million investment to support the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership’s (ANDP) acquisition and rehabilitation of 75 single-family homes. ANDP officials said the donation and the home rehabilitation will provide affordable rentals across metro Atlanta. The announcement took place on Sept. 14 at a...
CBS 46
National Voter Registration Day events happening Tuesday around Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s election day is only about 49 days away. Tuesday, Sept. 20 is National Voter Registration Day and with big races on the ballot this fall, Fulton County officials want to make sure you’re ready to cast your vote. Every eligible Fulton County voter...
fox5atlanta.com
Man seen stealing from mailboxes at Midtown Atlanta condos
ATLANTA - Some Midtown Atlanta condo owners are frustrated that a man keeps breaking in, vandalizing and stealing from their mailboxes. "Each time we close one loop that he's using to get in, then he finds another," said Diana Plattner. It only took a matter of moments for this man...
