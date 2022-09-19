ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

South Florida high schooler arrested for bringing BB gun to campus

By Rob Garguilo
 2 days ago
Miami, FL - A student was arrested after bringing a BB gun onto the campus of a South Florida high school on Friday.

Police arrested a Miami Northwestern Senior High School student after the student was discovered with the BB gun following an incident during a math class.

Sources say an argument broke out amongst students after the teacher stepped out of the classroom.

Witnesses say the student with the BB gun pulled it out of his backpack to give to a friend.

When the teacher returned, she saw the gun and immediately called security.

The school district released a statement that read, in part "this incident was immediately addressed by the school’s administration and by Miami-Dade Schools Police."

An officer at the high school says nobody was hurt during Friday's incident.

