Black Enterprise

Meet The Black Woman Showing Her Clients to The Sweet Side of Hair Removal

Queen Sugar Studio owner, Khiana Morton, shows her clients the sweet side of hair removal. A proud graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, Morton leans on 13 years of previous experience in mental health to provide services that celebrate the beauty of all women and inspire a positive self-image. Her studio, located in Charlotte, North Carolina, is not only Black-owned but also Black-operated, with the fusion of mental health and self-care in mind.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Phys.org

Chemical cocktail in skin summons disease-spreading mosquitoes

Mosquitoes that spread Zika, dengue and yellow fever are guided toward their victims by a scent from human skin. The exact composition of that scent has not been identified until now. A UC Riverside-led team discovered that the combination of carbon dioxide plus two chemicals, 2-ketoglutaric and lactic acids, elicits...
WILDLIFE
