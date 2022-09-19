Queen Sugar Studio owner, Khiana Morton, shows her clients the sweet side of hair removal. A proud graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, Morton leans on 13 years of previous experience in mental health to provide services that celebrate the beauty of all women and inspire a positive self-image. Her studio, located in Charlotte, North Carolina, is not only Black-owned but also Black-operated, with the fusion of mental health and self-care in mind.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO